Spaghetti and meatballs in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
More about Goat Hill Pizza
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco
|Half Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$14.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
|Full Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$21.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$20.99
More about The Pizza Place on Noriega
The Pizza Place on Noriega
3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco
|Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Red Sauce
|$18.00
Spaghetti w (3) meatballs, red sauce and 2 pieces of garlic bread
|Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Pesto Sauce
|$19.00
More about Barzotto
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Barzotto
1270 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.00
Two Barzotto Meatballs, Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
More about Goat Hill Pizza
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco
|Half Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$14.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
|Full Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$21.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto