Spaghetti and meatballs in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Half Spaghetti with Meatballs$14.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
Full Spaghetti with Meatballs$21.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Item pic

 

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$20.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Pizza Place on Noriega

3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Red Sauce$18.00
Spaghetti w (3) meatballs, red sauce and 2 pieces of garlic bread
Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Pesto Sauce$19.00
More about The Pizza Place on Noriega
Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Barzotto

1270 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
Two Barzotto Meatballs, Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
More about Barzotto
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
More about Amici's
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Half Spaghetti with Meatballs$14.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
Full Spaghetti with Meatballs$21.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs!$13.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company

