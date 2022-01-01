Noodle salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve noodle salad
More about Saap Ver
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Seafood Silver Noodle Salad
|$14.95
Silver Noodle, Prawn, Calamari, Scallop, Minced Pork, Onion, Celery, Scallion, Cilantro, Tomato, Chili-Lime Dressing
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Cold Soba noodle salad (GF + Vegan)
|$10.99
100% gluten-free buckwheat soba noodles with edamame, shredded carrots, and cabbage, garnished with green onion. Served with an organic gluten-free miso ginger dressing on the side.