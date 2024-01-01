Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve tortellini

Item pic

 

The Italian homemade company - North Beach - 716 Columbus Ave

716 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortellini$17.25
Tortellini is a ring shaped stuffed pasta filled with Pork loin, prosciutto di Parma 18 months, Mortadella, Parmigiano 24 months
More about The Italian homemade company - North Beach - 716 Columbus Ave
Item pic

 

Italian Homemade Company - Union St - 1919 Union Street

1919 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TORTELLINI$17.25
More about Italian Homemade Company - Union St - 1919 Union Street
Piccino Restaurant image

 

Piccino Take Out

1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortellini di Ribollita$30.00
braised butter bean, spigarello.
Dairy: YES, in the filling and the sauce, cannot be avoided
Nuts: NO
Alliums: YES, in the filling, cannot be avoided
Gluten: YES, in the noodle, cannot be avoided
More about Piccino Take Out
Item pic

 

Flour+Water Pasta Shop

3000 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tortellini Tradizionale (Frozen)$18.00
More about Flour+Water Pasta Shop

