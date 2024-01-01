Tortellini in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tortellini
The Italian homemade company - North Beach - 716 Columbus Ave
716 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Tortellini
|$17.25
Tortellini is a ring shaped stuffed pasta filled with Pork loin, prosciutto di Parma 18 months, Mortadella, Parmigiano 24 months
Italian Homemade Company - Union St - 1919 Union Street
1919 Union Street, San Francisco
|TORTELLINI
|$17.25
Piccino Take Out
1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco
|Tortellini di Ribollita
|$30.00
braised butter bean, spigarello.
Dairy: YES, in the filling and the sauce, cannot be avoided
Nuts: NO
Alliums: YES, in the filling, cannot be avoided
Gluten: YES, in the noodle, cannot be avoided