Coconut soup in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve coconut soup
Burma Love - Valencia
211 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup
|$20.95
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
(Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Burma Love Downtown
8 Mint Plaza, San Francisco
