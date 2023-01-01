Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut soup in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve coconut soup

Burma Love - Valencia

211 Valencia Street, San Francisco

TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup$20.95
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
(Upon Request: Gluten Free)
More about Burma Love - Valencia
Burma Love Downtown

8 Mint Plaza, San Francisco

TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup$20.95
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
(Upon Request: Gluten Free)
More about Burma Love Downtown

