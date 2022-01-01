Pappardelle in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve pappardelle
Delarosa
37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO
|PAPPARDELLE NAPOLETANA
|$18.00
wide egg noodle with pork sugo and pecorino cheese *egg *dairy *pork
Norcina
3251 Pierce Street, San Francisco
|Pappardelle al Ragu
|$19.00
Beef, Veal, and Pork ground in tomato pasato with parmesan cheese
Delarosa
2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO
|PAPPARDELLE NAPOLETANA
|$18.00
wide egg noodle with pork sugo and pecorino cheese *egg *dairy *pork
Perbacco
230 California St, San Francisco
|PAPPARDELLE
|$25.00
wide pasta ribbons - red wine braised short rib ragu - scallion - horseradish crema
Flour+Water Pasta Shop
3000 20th Street, San Francisco
|Fresh Pappardelle
|$12.00
8 oz. portion, serves 1-2 people (4-6 minute cooking time)
Credo Restaurant
360 Pine Street, San Francisco
|Pappardelle
|$25.00
squash blossoms, heirloom tomatoes, basil