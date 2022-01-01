Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve pappardelle

Item pic

 

Delarosa

37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PAPPARDELLE NAPOLETANA$18.00
wide egg noodle with pork sugo and pecorino cheese *egg *dairy *pork
More about Delarosa
Consumer pic

 

Norcina

3251 Pierce Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pappardelle al Ragu$19.00
Beef, Veal, and Pork ground in tomato pasato with parmesan cheese
More about Norcina
PAPPARDELLE NAPOLETANA image

 

Delarosa

2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PAPPARDELLE NAPOLETANA$18.00
wide egg noodle with pork sugo and pecorino cheese *egg *dairy *pork
More about Delarosa
A16 image

PIZZA

A16

2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (8168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle$28.00
More about A16
PAPPARDELLE image

 

Perbacco

230 California St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (8410 reviews)
Takeout
PAPPARDELLE$25.00
wide pasta ribbons - red wine braised short rib ragu - scallion - horseradish crema
More about Perbacco
Item pic

 

Flour+Water Pasta Shop

3000 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fresh Pappardelle$12.00
8 oz. portion, serves 1-2 people (4-6 minute cooking time)
More about Flour+Water Pasta Shop
Pappardelle image

 

Credo Restaurant

360 Pine Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pappardelle$25.00
squash blossoms, heirloom tomatoes, basil
More about Credo Restaurant
Item pic

 

Roma Antica Marina

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL!! Pappardelle Black Truffle & Sausage$25.00
Housemade Pappardelle served with Black truffle cream sauce, mushrooms and Italian sausage
More about Roma Antica Marina

