Corn soup in
San Francisco
/
San Francisco
/
Corn Soup
San Francisco restaurants that serve corn soup
Starbelly
3583 16th Street, San Francisco
No reviews yet
Corn Soup
$11.00
Puree of Yellow corn soup, truffle oil
More about Starbelly
Cole Valley Tavern - 900 Cole St
900 Cole St, San Francisco
No reviews yet
Creamed Corn Soup
$10.00
Vegetarian
More about Cole Valley Tavern - 900 Cole St
