- Cantoo Latin Asian Rotisserie - 572 O'Farrell St
Cantoo Latin Asian Rotisserie 572 O'Farrell St
572 O'Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Food Menu
APPETIZERS/SMALL BITES 前菜/小菜
A1. Fried Wonton 酥炸鸡虾云吞
6 Piece Traditional fried wonton filled with chicken and shrimp paste, accompanied with homemade sweet and sour sauce.
A2. Lumpia (Pork) 招牌春卷
2 Piece House made b.b.q with a veggie mixture of cabbage, carrots, and celery. To top off the flavor, we seasoned it with assorted spices!
A3. Vegetarian Lumpia 素春卷
2 Piece Veggie mix with chayote, shitake mushroom, and bamboo shoots.
A4. Croquetas de Camarones 虾卷
5 Piece Deep fry egg roll with chicken and shrimp paste
A5. Croquetas de Cangrejos 霸王蟹卷
A Venezuelan-Chinese signature dish, filled in the middle with artificial crab, surrounded by house made shrimp paste, and the outside layer of crispy bread.
A6. Chili Oil Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings 红油煎饺
6 Piece Home made pork dumplings! Made from scratch, starting from grinding the meat, to seasoning the filling of the dumplings.
A7. Prawns with Seasonal Fruits and Broccoli 龙凤虾
Breaded shrimp mix with seasonal fruits and sweet mayo over broccoli.
A8. Sichuan Spicy Cold Chicken 麻辣口水鸡
Chicken thigh and leg seasoned with sichuan spices. If you're looking to experience the numbness, this is the dish!
A9. Cucumber Salad 京城拍青瓜
Chinese style cucumber salad seasoned with garlic, chili oil, zhen jiang vinegar and cilantro.
A10. Salt and Pepper Fried Calamari 椒盐鱿鱼
Deep fried breaded calamari, seasoned with finely chopped jalapeno, salt and pepper.
A11. Spicy Garlic Fried Calamari 避风塘鱿鱼
Deep fried breaded calamari with homemade typhoon seasoning
A12. Garlic Pork Ribs 蒜香骨
6 Piece Breaded deep fried pork ribs marinated with garlic and spices, topped off with green onions and fried garlic.
A13. Salted Egg Pumpkin 金沙南瓜
A mixture of different textures: first crunchy (deep fried bread layer), second soft (the pumpkin itself), and last creamy (the salted egg paste)!
A14. Fried Fish Filet 酥炸鱼片
Unlike the traditional beer batter, we use our own egg batter recipe! The outside layer is extra crunchy while the fish is still tender and juicy.
A15. Sweet n Sour Fish Filet 甜酸炸鱼片
Nothing goes wrong with our homemade sweet n sour sauce, and the fried fish fillet won't be the exception. Deep fried fish fillet topped with sweet n sour sauce and onion.
A16. Sauteed Cumin Beef 孜然牛肉
Cumin seasoned beef with drizzle house sweet mayo.
A17. Grilled Oyster 烧生蚝
Single oyster grilled with garlic butter
SOUPS/NOODLE SOUP 汤/汤粉面
B1. Sopa Puerto Cabello (Venezuelan Seafood Soup) 港口海鲜汤
Venezuelan seafood soup--A whole blue crab, head-on shrimp, calamari, tilapia fish fillet, clams, mussels, and cilantro. Accompanied with mini arepas and wedges of lime.
B2. Hot and Sour Soup 酸辣汤
Your traditional hot and sour soup with tofu, black fungus, bamboo shoots, green onions, and pork strips.
B3. Crema de Maiz (Chicken Corn Soup) 玉米羹
a combination of flavor and creaminess, minced chicken into creamy corn broth (This recipe contains dairy and egg).
B4. Roasted Item Noodles Soup 烧味汤面
B5. Wonton Soup (Pork and Shrimp) 云吞汤
Homemade wonton filling with pork and shrimp, accompanied with broccoli in a clear broth.
B6. Wonton Noodle Soup (Pork and Shrimp) 云吞汤面
Homemade wonton filling with pork and shrimp, accompanied with broccoli in a clear bone broth, and your choice of noodle.
B7. Braised Brisket Noodle Soup 牛腩汤面
Cantonese style braised beef brisket, accompanied with broccoli in a clear broth, and your choice of noodle.
B8. Sancocho 牛骨汤
B9. Sancocho (Small) 牛骨汤 （小）
COMBO 个人套餐
C1. Combo Valenciano 巴伦西亚套餐
Served with a quarter house signature rotisserie chicken, vegetarian fried rice, Venezuelan style coleslaw, and house sauces.
C2. Combo Cantoo Cantoo套餐
Served with house roasted BBQ pork, ham gai (chinese herb salted chicken), white rice, seasonal veggies.
C3. Pabellon
Venezuelan traditional dish, made with braised shredded beef, stewed black beans, topped with cotija cheese, fried plantain, and seasoned white rice.
C4. Roasted Item Over Rice 烧味饭
Your choice of selected house roasted item, steam white rice, and seasonal veggetables.
C5. Pasta con Carne Molida
Spaghetti topped with Venezuelan style braised ground beef and cotija cheese
C6. Bistec con Arroz
Grilled thin cut Caribbean style steak, accompanied with seasoned white rice, and fried plantain.
SIGNATURE ROTISSERIE 招牌烤肉
D1. Pollo Valenciano (Whole Chicken) 委国烧鸡 (整只)
Whole Venezuelan Chinese rotisserie chicken, accompanied with four mini arepas and house coleslaw.
D1b. Pollo Valenciano (Half Chicken) 委国烧鸡 (半只)
Half Venezuelan Chinese rotisserie chicken, accompanied with two mini arepas and house coleslaw.
D1c. Pollo Valenciano (Quarter) 委国烧鸡 (1/4只)
Quarter Venezuelan Chinese rotisserie chicken
D2. Cantonese Style Roasted Duck (Whole) 广式烧鸭 (整只)
Whole Traditional Cantonese roasted duck
D2b. Cantonese Style Roasted Duck (Half) 广式烧鸭 (半只)
Half Traditional Cantonese roasted duck
D2c. Cantonese Style Roasted Duck (Quarter) 广式烧鸭 (1/4只)
Quarter Traditional Cantonese roasted duck
D3. Lechon 澳门烧腩仔
Crispy Cantonese roasted pork belly
D4. B.B.Q Pork 蜜汁叉烧
House marinated and roasted B.B.Q. pork (Charsiu)
D5. Costillas Asadas 烧排骨 (整份)
B.B.Q. pork ribs (whole order)
D5b. Costillas Asadas (Una) 烧排骨 (一条)
B.B.Q. pork ribs (one single rib)
D6. Cantoo Tri-Set 烤肉店三拼
A mixture of flavors: quarter roasted duck, crispy lechon (roasted pork belly), Cantonese B.B.Q pork
D7. Pincho de Carne de Res 串烧风味牛肉
Beef and bell pepper skewer seasoned with a hint of cumin and paprika.
D8. Lamb skewer 串烧古法羊肉
Seasoned heavily with cumin and a hint of paprika.
D9. Chicken pineapple skewer 串烧菠萝鸡
A combination of flavors, sweet and savory--Chicken thigh meat with pieces of pineapple.
D10. Pork belly skewer 串烧蒜香五花肉
Slightly crisp on the outside and soft once you bite into it.
D11. Chinese Herb Chicken (Whole) 咸香鸡 (整只)
Whole Chinese salted chicken (ham gai)
D11b. Chinese Herb Chicken (Half) 咸香鸡 (半只)
Half Chinese salted chicken (ham gai)
D11c. Chinese Herb Chicken (Quarter) 咸香鸡 (1/4只)
Quarter Chinese salted chicken (ham gai)
SAUTEED DISHES 特色小炒
E1. Pollo Agridulce 甜酸鸡
Breaded boneless chicken salteed house made sweet and sour sauce with onion and garlic.
E2. Sweet and Sour Pork Chop 京都骨
Breaded deep fried pork chop (with bone) sauteed with sweet and sour sauce.
E3. Grape Pork Ribs 铁板提子仙骨
E4. Beef Casserole 啫啫牛
An aromatic dish- tender and juicy beef sauteed with onion, green onion, and cilantro.
E5. Chicken Casserole 啫啫鸡
Boneless chicken salteed with garlic, onion, sliced ginger, and topped off with green onion and cilantro.
E6. Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐
Authentic sichuan style mapo tofu with a twist in its ingredients. Our recipe uses beef instead of the traditional pork.
E7. Stir Fry Green Beans 干煸四季豆
Sauteed green beans with homemade chili oil, pickled veggie and more spicy seasoning!
E8. Salteed Garlic Broccoli 蒜蓉西兰花
E9. Salteed Garlic Pea Shoots 蒜蓉豆苗
E10. Buddha’s Delight 罗汉上素
Salteed veggie mix--Chinese cabbage, broccoli, carrot, celery, snow pea, mushroom, chinese black fungus, garlic, and onion.
E11. Salteed Garlic Bok Choi 蒜蓉白菜
E12. Calamari Hot Plate 铁板鱿鱼
E13. Beef Broccoli 西兰牛肉
E14. Lamb Casserole 羊肉煲
E15. Fish and Pork Tofu Casserole 双丸豆腐
E16. Steam Pork Ribs 豉汁蒸排骨
E17. Pork Intestine Sprouts 大肠炒豆芽
E18. Fish Cake Broccoli 鱼松芥兰
E19. Fish Cake Salteed Peas 鱼松兰豆
E20. Preserved Veggies w/ Pork Instestine 酸菜炒大肠
E21. Salt and Pepper Pork Ribs 椒盐骨
E22. Salteed Crab 姜葱炒蟹
E23. Steam Razor Clams 蒸刀蚬
E24. Short Necked Clams 贵妃蚌蒸粉丝
E25. Salt and Pepper Shrimp 椒盐中虾
E26. Stir Fry Beef with Tofu 牛肉滑豆腐
E27. Spinach Over Broth w/ Egg 上汤双蛋菠菜
E28. Fried Oyster 酥炸生蚝
E29. Chop Suey con Pollo 鸡什
E30. Chop Suey con Camarones 虾什
E31. Chinese Sausage Salteed Peas 腊味兰豆
E32. Lechon Tofu 烧肉豆腐
NOODLES & RICE 粉面饭
F1. Yanchow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭
Traditional Yanchow fried rice with b.b.q. pork, chinese pork sausage, shrimp, carrots, peas, green onions and onion.
F2. Arroz Especial 招牌炒饭
House signature fried rice with b.b.q. pork, chicken and ham.
F3. Roasted Duck Vermicelli 酸菜鸭丝炒米粉
House made shredded roasted duck saltee with pickled veggies and rice vermicelli. Of course, it would not be the same without all the good veggie ingredients---celery, carrot, onion, green onion and garlic.
F4. Stir Fry Soy Sauce Noodle 豉油王炒面
Stir fry egg noodle, chives, green onions, yellow onion, bean sprout, and topped with sesame seeds.
F5. Singapore Noodles 星洲炒米
Stir fry rice vermicelli with B.B.Q pork strips and shrimp, seasoned with curry and other spices.
F6. Stir Fry Beef Flat Rice Noodle 干炒牛河
Cantonese style wok-hei beef chow fun.
F7. Stir Fry Sticky Rice 生炒糯米饭
Cantonese style stir fry sticky rice with diced Chinese sausage, b.b.q. pork, peas, peanut, and cilantro.
F8. Braised Beef Brisket Over Rice 牛腩白饭
F9. Fuyong Shrimp Rice 虾芙蓉饭
*Required to choose white rice/fried rice
F10. Mapo Tofu Over Rice 麻婆豆腐饭
F11. Beef Tofu Over Rice 牛肉滑豆腐饭
F12. Fuyong Chicken Rice 鸡芙蓉饭
*Required to choose white rice/fried rice
F13. Eel Rice Pot 黄鳝煲仔饭
*Special Order Only
F14. Braised Pork w/ Preserved Veggies Over Rice 梅菜扣肉饭
F15. Spare Ribs Over Rice 排骨饭
F16. Lechon Tofu Rice Plate 火腩豆腐饭
EMPANADAS 玉米饺
G1. Empanada con Pabellón 委国玉米饺
Corn flour made flaky and crispy crust filled with Venezuelan style shredded beef, black beans, cotija cheese.
G2. Empanada con Carne Molida 牛肉碎玉米饺
Authentic empanada filled with ground beef and diced potato.
G3. Empanada con Carne Mechada 牛肉丝玉米饺
Deep fried corn flour empanada with Venezuelan shredded beef.
G3. Empanada con Pollo 鸡肉玉米饺
Venezuelan style shredded and braised chicken with a crispy and flaky corn flour crust.
G4. Empanada con Queso (Cheese) 芝士玉米饺
A simple delish, corn flour empanada with cotija cheese.
SIDES 配菜
H1. Bowl White Rice 白饭
Individual portion
H2. Mini Arepas 迷你玉米饼
6 piece deep fried corn flour Venezuelan arepas.
H3. French Fries 炸薯条
Straight cut fries seasoned with salt and pepper.
H4. Patacon 炸大蕉
Caribbean style fried plantain chips (tostones) with sprinkles of salt.
H5. Side Coleslaw 沙拉
Your typical coleslaw with a hint of sweet condensed milk and lime juice!
H6. Side Caraota 黑豆(小)
Latin style stewed black beans with garlic, onion, and bell pepper.
DRINKS 饮品
I1: Soft Drink
Can Soda
I2. Frescolita (Venezuelan Soda)
Venezuelan proud cream soda
I3. Fresh Juice (12oz)
House made fresh juices
I4. Papelon con Limon (12oz)
Venezuelan limeade, freshly made with panela sugar and lime juice.
I5. Water Bottle (16.9 fl oz)
I6. Original Pellegrino (16.9 fl oz)
I7. Flavored Pellegrino (11.15 fl oz)
I6. Hot Tea
I7. Malta
DESSERT 甜品
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
572 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Photos coming soon!