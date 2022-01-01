Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Strips image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

1785 Union Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10268 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$8.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
Kids Chicken Strips Combo$12.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)
Chicken Strips$8.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
Sanguchon Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$9.00
two crispy chicken tenders served with french fries or rice
Item pic

 

Flippin Burger

1419 Haight Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Finger Lickin' Fried Chicken$9.95
Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, and House Coleslaw
Media Noche image

SANDWICHES

Media Noche

3465 19th street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Fried Chicken "Strips"$7.50
coconut crusted fried chicken, cut into strips
CHICKEN FINGERS image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN FINGERS$11.25
finger-lickin’ tenders served with honey mustard
Chicken Tenders and Fries image

 

Presidio Bowl Grill

93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders and Fries$10.99
Four strips and fries or seasoned curly fries
The Dark Horse Inn image

GRILL

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$6.00
Breaded crispy chicken breast strips.
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen

401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO

Avg 4.8 (1678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Crispy Chicken Strips$5.00
Item pic

 

Rocketbird

1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coffee BBQ Chicken Strips$12.95
Hand battered Mary's organic chicken breast strips with our secret coffee BBQ dry rub with your choice of one complementary dipping sauce. Comes with three strips.
White Truffle & Parmesan Chicken Strips$12.95
Hand battered Mary's organic chicken breast strips with shaved parmesan and white truffle oil with your choice of one complementary dipping sauce. Comes with three strips.
Rocketbird Chicken Strips$11.95
Hand battered Mary's organic chicken breast strips with your choice of one complimentary sauce. Comes with three strips.
Chicken Tenders image

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, & fried crisp. Served with fries & a side of ranch.
Kids Chicken Tenders (3)$7.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, fried crisp & served with house-made ranch plus your choice of kid-sized fries or veggies, and a kid-sized drink.
2pc Chicken Strips with Fries image

 

Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
2pc Chicken Strips with Fries$8.99
2 chicken strips with a side of beer-battered fries served with choice of sauce. (Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes.)
Chicken Strips image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shovels Bar

460 Larkin St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strips$13.00
Pasture-raised, double battered buttermilk chicken.
Consumer pic

 

Cole Valley Tavern

900 Cole St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$8.00
Main pic

 

Bizza- Haight

1463 Haight St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 VEGAN CHICKEN STRIPS$10.99
Chicken Strips image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

1923 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$8.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
Kids Chicken Strips Combo$12.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)
Chicken Strips$8.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery image

 

1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery

1428 Haight St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips and Fries$9.95
Chicken strips and fries
Chicken Tenders image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, & fried crisp. Served with fries & a side of ranch.
Kids Chicken Tenders (3)$7.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, fried crisp & served with house-made ranch plus your choice of kid-sized fries or veggies, and a kid-sized drink.
Roma Antica Marina image

 

Roma Antica Marina

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
KID chicken strips$9.00
Breaded chicken strips with roasted potatoes or veggies
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips & Fries$11.95
Chicken Tenders image

 

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Bldg, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, fried crisp & served with house-made ranch & an order of fries.
Map

