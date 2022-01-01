Chicken tenders in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Roam Artisan Burgers
1785 Union Street, San Francisco
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$8.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
|Kids Chicken Strips Combo
|$12.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)
|Chicken Strips
|$8.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
two crispy chicken tenders served with french fries or rice
Flippin Burger
1419 Haight Street, San Francisco
|Finger Lickin' Fried Chicken
|$9.95
Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, and House Coleslaw
Media Noche
3465 19th street, San Francisco
|Kid's Fried Chicken "Strips"
|$7.50
coconut crusted fried chicken, cut into strips
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$11.25
finger-lickin’ tenders served with honey mustard
Presidio Bowl Grill
93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco
|Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$10.99
Four strips and fries or seasoned curly fries
The Dark Horse Inn
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
Breaded crispy chicken breast strips.
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Kids Crispy Chicken Strips
|$5.00
Rocketbird
1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco
|Coffee BBQ Chicken Strips
|$12.95
Hand battered Mary's organic chicken breast strips with our secret coffee BBQ dry rub with your choice of one complementary dipping sauce. Comes with three strips.
|White Truffle & Parmesan Chicken Strips
|$12.95
Hand battered Mary's organic chicken breast strips with shaved parmesan and white truffle oil with your choice of one complementary dipping sauce. Comes with three strips.
|Rocketbird Chicken Strips
|$11.95
Hand battered Mary's organic chicken breast strips with your choice of one complimentary sauce. Comes with three strips.
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, & fried crisp. Served with fries & a side of ranch.
|Kids Chicken Tenders (3)
|$7.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, fried crisp & served with house-made ranch plus your choice of kid-sized fries or veggies, and a kid-sized drink.
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|2pc Chicken Strips with Fries
|$8.99
2 chicken strips with a side of beer-battered fries served with choice of sauce. (Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes.)
Shovels Bar
460 Larkin St, San Francisco
|Chicken Strips
|$13.00
Pasture-raised, double battered buttermilk chicken.
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
1428 Haight St, San Francisco
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$9.95
Chicken strips and fries
Roma Antica Marina
3242 Scott Street, San Francisco
|KID chicken strips
|$9.00
Breaded chicken strips with roasted potatoes or veggies
