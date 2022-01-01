Huevos rancheros in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
STUFFED CORN TORTILLAS WITH CHORIZO, SPINACH, BLACK BEANS,
RED PEPPERS, CHEDDAR CHEESE TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM ON A BED OF RANCHERO SAUCE.
More about The New Spot On Polk
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

SUNSET CANTINA

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$17.00
CRISPY CORN TORTILLAS STACKED AND LAYERED WITH EGG,CHORIZO, BLACK BEANSTOPPED WITH GAUCOMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, COTIJA CHEESE AND A TASTY RANCHERO SAUCE.
More about SUNSET CANTINA
Item pic

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HUEVOS RANCHEROS *$10.95
Eggs, tomatoes, green chiles, and cheese over a crispy corn tortilla - served with rice and pinto beans
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HUEVOS RANCHEROS *$10.95
Eggs-to-order, Ranchero sauce (Tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeños, onion), with sour cream and queso fresco, on crispy corn tortillas. Served with rice and pinto beans.
More about Underdogs Tres
21st Amendment Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$16.00
Semi-fried tortilla topped with two large fried eggs, black beans, salsa, pepper jack. Served with country potatoes.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub
Death by Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS

Death by Taco: San Francisco

301 King Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$19.00
More about Death by Taco: San Francisco
Eats image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats - 50 Clement St

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$13.50
Fried tortilla, two over easy eggs, pico de gallo, avocado, white beans, sour cream, and salsa ranchera.
More about Eats - 50 Clement St
Item pic

 

Lomo Libre Cantina - 1824 Irving St

1824 Irving St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$15.00
crispy corn tostadas, two fried eggs, adobo pork, canario beans, guacamole,
aji verde, cotija cheese, ranchera sauce
More about Lomo Libre Cantina - 1824 Irving St
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$14.95
Corn quesadilla stuffed with poblano peppers topped with two over easy eggs, ranchero sauce and sour cream. Served with black beans
More about Cafe La Taza
Item pic

 

Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$17.00
crispy corn tortilla, fried eggs, pepper jack, black beans, avocado, salsa ranchera, sour cream
More about Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street

