Huevos rancheros in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about The New Spot On Polk
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
STUFFED CORN TORTILLAS WITH CHORIZO, SPINACH, BLACK BEANS,
RED PEPPERS, CHEDDAR CHEESE TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM ON A BED OF RANCHERO SAUCE.
More about SUNSET CANTINA
FRENCH FRIES
SUNSET CANTINA
3414 Judah St, San Francisco
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$17.00
CRISPY CORN TORTILLAS STACKED AND LAYERED WITH EGG,CHORIZO, BLACK BEANSTOPPED WITH GAUCOMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, COTIJA CHEESE AND A TASTY RANCHERO SAUCE.
More about Underdogs Too
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS *
|$10.95
Eggs, tomatoes, green chiles, and cheese over a crispy corn tortilla - served with rice and pinto beans
More about Underdogs Tres
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS *
|$10.95
Eggs-to-order, Ranchero sauce (Tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeños, onion), with sour cream and queso fresco, on crispy corn tortillas. Served with rice and pinto beans.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Huevos Rancheros
|$16.00
Semi-fried tortilla topped with two large fried eggs, black beans, salsa, pepper jack. Served with country potatoes.
More about Death by Taco: San Francisco
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS
Death by Taco: San Francisco
301 King Street, San Francisco
|Huevos Rancheros
|$19.00
More about Eats - 50 Clement St
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eats - 50 Clement St
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.50
Fried tortilla, two over easy eggs, pico de gallo, avocado, white beans, sour cream, and salsa ranchera.
More about Lomo Libre Cantina - 1824 Irving St
Lomo Libre Cantina - 1824 Irving St
1824 Irving St, San Francisco
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$15.00
crispy corn tostadas, two fried eggs, adobo pork, canario beans, guacamole,
aji verde, cotija cheese, ranchera sauce
More about Cafe La Taza
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.95
Corn quesadilla stuffed with poblano peppers topped with two over easy eggs, ranchero sauce and sour cream. Served with black beans