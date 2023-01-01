Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve coconut curry

E&O Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COCONUT CURRY CEVICHE$23.00
fresh local white fish, coconut milk, green curry, chilies, taro chips
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar

468 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Chicken Curry$17.95
Chicken cubes cooked in coconut milk with onions and tomato base gravy.
More about Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St

217 King St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Curry$14.99
More about THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St
Item pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Dumpling Curry$14.95
Classic steamed dumpling stuffed with carrot, corn, mushroom, cabbage, ginger in creamy coconut curry
***Vegetarian
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

