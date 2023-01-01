Coconut curry in San Francisco
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|COCONUT CURRY CEVICHE
|$23.00
fresh local white fish, coconut milk, green curry, chilies, taro chips
Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
468 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Coconut Chicken Curry
|$17.95
Chicken cubes cooked in coconut milk with onions and tomato base gravy.
THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St
217 King St, San Francisco
|Coconut Curry
|$14.99