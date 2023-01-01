Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork dumplings in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve pork dumplings

Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork and Chive Dumpling Soup$14.55
6 pc dumplings with a pork, chive & napa cabbage filling, served with a clear broth and vinegar on the side
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
Item pic

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plate of Pork and Veggie Dumplings (8)$9.95
8 boiled pork and veggie dumplings with housemade dipping sauce
More about Lazy Susan
ed313c18-5868-415b-9a3c-3758ad2e9af8 image

 

Mama Go's Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Siaomai Pork & Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)$5.99
Steamed pork & shrimp dumplings
More about Mama Go's Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1
Item pic

 

THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St

217 King St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ShangHai Pork Dumplings 6pc$12.99
More about THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St
Original Pork Soup Dumpling "XLB" (3) image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Original Pork Soup Dumpling "XLB" (3)$9.00
Chinese soup dumplings, also known as Xiao Long Bao, "XLB", is a steamed dumpling consisting of a thin wrapper filled seasoned pork, and hot, flavorful soup.
Peking Pork and Chives Dumpling (5)$12.00
Pork and chives dumplings are pan seared for a nice crispy crust, giving it a nice contrast with the juicy filling
More about Palette Tea House
Item pic

 

Dumpling Time - 11 Division Street

11 Division Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Dumpling$11.00
Boiled dumpling filled with Pork, Cabbage, and Green Onion mince in a Wheat wrapper; topped with Tomatoes, Chilies, Green Onion, and Cilantro Oil. Served with Xi'An Dipping Sauce.
Chili Pork Dumpling$11.00
Boiled dumpling filled with Pork, Cabbage, and Green Onion mince in a Wheat wrapper; topped with Tomatoes, Chilies, Green Onion, and a tingly Sichuan Chili sauce.
More about Dumpling Time - 11 Division Street

