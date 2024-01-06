- Home
- San Francisco
- Dumpling Kitchen - CASTRO - 544 Castro Street
Dumpling Kitchen - CASTRO 544 Castro Street
544 Castro Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
Appetizers (Togo)
- B01. Wakame Seaweed Salad$6.95
A fresh, lightly seasoned seaweed salad.
- B02. Rainbow Salad$16.80Out of stock
A colorful salad with a variety of fresh vegetables.
- B03. Cucumber Salad$9.95
A refreshing cucumber salad with a tangy dressing.
- B04. Pickled Radish$9.85
Crisp radish pickled in sweet and sour flavors.
- B05. Butter & Garlic Edamame$8.95
Edamame beans sautéed with butter and garlic.
- B06. Shanghai-Style Vegetarian Spring Rolls (4pcs)$6.95
Traditional Shanghai-style fried spring rolls.
- B07. Green Onion Pancake$7.95
Savory pancake with green onions.
- B08. Braised Beef Pancake Roll$13.80
Tender beef rolled in a crispy pancake.
- Plastic Bag$0.35
Specialty Dumplings & Dim Sum (Togo)
- A01. Shanghai-Style Steamed Pork Dumplings (6 pcs)$10.80
Classic Shanghai dumplings with savory pork filling.
- A02. Steamed GIANT Crab Dumplings (2 pcs)$14.80
Large dumplings filled with luxurious crab meat.
- A03. Pan-Fried Pork Pot Stickers (4 pcs)$9.80
Crispy bottom, tender top, filled with seasoned pork.
- A04. Pan-Fried Vegetarian Pot Stickers (4 pcs)$9.80
Vegetarian pot stickers with a golden-brown crust.
- A05. Shanghai-Style Pan-Fried Pork Buns (4 pcs)$9.80
Pan-fried buns with juicy pork filling, Shanghai style.
- A06. Mini Pan-Fried Pork Buns (8 pcs)$10.80Out of stock
Small-sized pan-fried buns perfect as appetizers.
- A07. Boiled Pork & Chive Dumplings (8 pcs)$10.80
Traditional dumplings with pork and fresh chives.
- A08. Boiled Chicken & Corn Dumplings (8 pcs)$10.80
Hearty dumplings filled with chicken and sweet corn.
- A09. Boiled Pork & Shrimp w/ Celery Dumplings (8 pcs)$11.80
Pork and shrimp dumplings mixed with crunchy celery.
- A10. Boiled Fish & Chive Dumplings (8 pcs)$11.80
Delicate fish and chive dumplings, a seafood delight.
- A11. Boiled Vegetarian Dumpling (8 pcs)$11.80Out of stock
Vegetarian dumplings with a mix of fresh vegetables.
- A12. Steamed Pork & Napa Cabbage Dumplings (4 pcs)$9.80
Steamed dumplings with pork and napa cabbage.
- A13. Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings (4 pcs)$9.80
Steamed vegetarian dumplings, light and healthy.
- A14. Steamed Vegetarian Gow (4 pcs)$9.80
Vegetarian dumpling with translucent dough skin, steamed to perfection.
- A15. Wontons in Chili Oil (6 pcs)$9.80
Spicy wontons with pork and napa cabagge drizzled in signature chili oil.
- A16. Shanghai-Style Steamed Sticky Rice Shumai (4 pcs)$9.80
Sticky rice shumai with pork and mushroom, a Shanghai specialty.
- A17. Steamed Shrimp & Pork Shumai (4 pcs)$9.80
A tasty combination of shrimp and pork in a shumai.
- A18. Steamed Shrimp Har Gow (4 pcs)$9.80
Classic Cantonese dim sum, shrimp dumplings with translucent dough skin.
- A19. Steamed BBQ Pork Baos (3 pcs)$7.95
BBQ pork-filled buns with a sweet and savory taste.
- A20. Steamed Chicken & Shiitake Baos (2 pcs)$7.25
Chicken and shiitake mushroom buns, a hearty choice.
- A21. Steamed Vegetarian Baos (2 pcs)$7.25
Steamed buns with a variety of vegetables.
Soup (Togo)
- C01. Hot and Sour Soup$13.30
A spicy and tangy soup with pork or vegetarian options.
- C02. Beef with Cilantro Soup$13.30
A comforting beef soup enhanced with fresh cilantro and egg.
- C03. Chicken & Corn Soup$13.30
A sweet and savory soup with chicken, corn and egg.
- C04. Wonton in House Broth$14.80
Classic wontons with pork and napa cabbage in a flavorful broth.
- C05. Sizzling Rice Soup$16.30
Crispy rice in a savory broth, with pieces of chicken, beef and shrimp, that sizzles when served.
Mushu (Togo)
- D01. Mushu (Pork)$16.80
Made with shredded pork, wood ear mushrooms, scrambled eggs, and vegetables such as cabbage, carrots, and scallions. Served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce.
- D01. Mushu (Chicken)$16.80
Made with chicken, wood ear mushrooms, scrambled eggs, and vegetables such as cabbage, carrots, and scallions. Served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce.
- D01. Mushu (Beef)$16.80
Made with beef, wood ear mushrooms, scrambled eggs, and vegetables such as cabbage, carrots, and scallions. Served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce.
- D01. Mushu (Vege)$16.80
Made with wood ear mushrooms, scrambled eggs, and vegetables such as cabbage, carrots, and scallions. Served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce.
- D02. Mushu (Shrimp)$18.80
Made with shrimp, wood ear mushrooms, scrambled eggs, and vegetables such as cabbage, carrots, and scallions. Served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce.
Noodles /Rice/Rice Cake (Togo)
- E01. Shanghai-Style Chow Mein$14.80
Traditional Shanghai-style chow mein, with egg noodle like udon thickness, pork and napa cabbage.
- E02. Shanghai-Style Stir-Fried Rice Cake$15.20
Stir-fried chewy rice cakes with pork and napa cabbage, a Shanghai classic.
- E03. Pork with Preserved Vegetable Rice Cake$15.60
Rice cakes with savory pork and preserved vegetables.
- E04. Pan-Fried Seafood Noodle$17.80
Seafood noodles pan-fried to perfection.
- E05. The Black Truffle with Beef Fried Rice$20.80
Luxurious fried rice with black truffle and beef.
- E06. Combination (Chow Mein / Fried Rice)$16.20
A combination of meat(Beef&Chicken&Shrimp), available as chow mein or fried rice.
- E07. Shrimp (Chow Mein / Fried Rice)$16.20
Shrimp with your choice of chow mein or fried rice.
- E08. Vegetarian (Chow Mein / Fried Rice)$15.20
Mix Vege with your choice of chow mein or fried rice.
- Pork (Chow Mein / Fried Rice)$15.20
Pork with your choice of chow mein or fried rice.
- Chicken (Chow Mein / Fried Rice)$15.20
Chicken with your choice of chow mein or fried rice.
- Beef (Chow Mein / Fried Rice)$15.20
Beef with your choice of chow mein or fried rice.
- E09. Five-Spice Beef Stew Noodle Soup$16.80
Rich beef noodle soup with five-spice seasoning.
- E10. Seafood Noodle Soup$16.80
Hearty seafood soup with noodles.
- E11. Beijing-Style Noodle in Black Bean Sauce$13.80
Noodles in a savory black bean sauce, Beijing style.
- E12. Sichuan-Style Noodle in Peanut Sauce$13.80
Noodles tossed in a spicy Sichuan-style peanut sauce.
- E13. White Rice (S)$2.50
Simple and comforting white rice.
- E13. White Rice (L)$3.50
Simple and comforting white rice.
- E14. Brown Rice (S)$3.50Out of stock
Hearty brown rice, a healthier option.
- E14. Brown Rice (L)$5.50Out of stock
Hearty brown rice, a healthier option.
Vegetables (Togo)
- F01. Braised Tofu with Vegetables$15.90
Tofu braised with a medley of fresh vegetables.
- F02. Salt & Pepper Tofu$14.80
Crispy tofu seasoned with a blend of salt and pepper.
- F03. Dry-Braised String Beans$14.80
String beans dry-braised with spices for a savory crunch.
- F04. Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce$14.80
Tender eggplant in a flavorful garlic sauce.
- F05. Green Bok Choy w/ Garlic$14.80
Fresh bok choy sautéed with minced garlic.
- F06. Pea Sprouts w/ Garlic$18.80
Pea sprouts lightly sautéed with garlic for a fresh taste.
Entrees (Togo)
- G01. Sweet Vinegar Spare Ribs$14.80
Sweet and tangy ribs with a hint of vinegar.
- G02. Braised Lion’s Head Meatballs$13.80
Tender meatballs in a savory broth.
- G03. Braised Pork Belly w/ Preserved Vegetables$17.80
Rich and hearty pork belly with preserved veggies.
- G04. Sichuan Shredded Pork w/ Garlic Sauce$15.20
Shredded pork in a spicy and bold Sichuan sauce.
- G05. Mapo Tofu$14.80
Spicy and numbing tofu dish classic to Sichuan cuisine.
- G06. Mongolian Beef$16.80
Beef with vegetables in a savory brown sauce.
- G07. Broccoli (Beef) / (Chicken)$15.90
Broccoli with beef or chicken in a garlic sauce.
- G07. Bok Choy (Beef / Chicken)$15.90
Broccoli with beef or chicken in a garlic sauce.
- G08. Sichuan Spicy Chicken$19.80
Spicy chicken dish with Sichuan peppercorns.
- G09. Dry-Fried Chicken$16.80
Crispy chicken with Dry-fried Sauce, optionally served with wings or breast.
- G10. Salt & Pepper Chicken$16.80
Chicken with a salt and pepper coating, fried until golden.
- G11. Sweet & Sour Chicken$16.80
Crispy chicken in a sweet and tangy sauce.
- G12. Lemon Chicken$16.80
Chicken in a zesty lemon sauce.
- G13. General Chicken$16.80
Iconic dish with Deep-Fried chicken in a sweet and spicy sauce.
- G14. Kung Pao Chicken$16.80
Spicy stir-fried Chicken with peanuts and vegetables.
- G14. Kung Pao Shrimp$18.80
Spicy stir-fried shrimp with peanuts and vegetables.
- G15. Walnut Prawns$18.80
Prawns with a creamy sauce and glazed walnuts.
- G16. Salt and Pepper Fish Fillets$17.80
Fish fillets seasoned with salt and pepper, fried to perfection.
- G18. Spicy (Fish Fillets) in House Broth$20.80
Fish fillets simmered in a spicy broth with vegetables.
- G18. Spicy (Beef) in House Broth$20.80
Beef slices simmered in a spicy broth with vegetables.
Lunch Special (11am - 3pm) (Togo)
- H01. Dry-Braised String Beans over Rice$14.80
String beans stir-fried until dry with a flavorful sauce.
- H02. Eggplant in Garlic Sauce over Rice$14.80
Tender eggplant cooked in a savory garlic sauce served over rice.
- H03. Mapo Tofu over Rice (Pork / Vegetarian)$14.80
Spicy & Numbing tofu dish with your choice of pork or vegetarian.
- H04. Broccoli (Beef / Chicken) over Rice$14.80
Stir-fried broccoli with your choice of beef or chicken served over rice.
- H05. Mongolian Beef over Rice$14.80
Tender beef stir-fried in a savory Mongolian sauce served over rice.
- H06. Chicken with Bok Choy over Rice$14.80
Chicken and bok choy stir-fried and served over rice.
- H07. Kung Pao Chicken over Rice$14.80
Spicy chicken stir-fried with peanuts and vegetables served over rice.
- H07. Kung Pao Shrimp over Rice$16.80
Spicy chicken stir-fried with peanuts and vegetables served over rice.
- H08. Sweet and Sour Chicken over Rice$14.80
Crispy chicken in a sweet and tangy sauce served over rice.
- H09. General Chicken Over Rice$14.80
Iconic dish with chicken in a sweet and spicy sauce served over rice.
- H10. Dry-Fried Chicken over Rice$14.80
Crispy chicken stir-fried until dry and aromatic, served over rice.
Soft Drinks (Togo)
Dessert (Togo)
- L01. Steamed Chocolate Dumplings (4 pcs)$7.95
Delicious chocolate dumplings with hazelnut filling, steamed to perfection.
- L02. Deep-Fried Yogurt Mochi (5 pcs)$8.95
Soft and chewy mochi with a yogurt flavor.
- L03. Steamed Salted Egg Custard Baos (3 pcs)$5.95
Steamed buns filled with delicious salted egg custard.
- L04. Beijing Style Sweet Buns (4 pcs) (Steamed / Deep-Fried)$5.95
Sweet buns in Beijing style, available in both steamed and deep-fried options.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
544 Castro Street, San Francisco, CA 94114