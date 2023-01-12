Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poesia 4072 18th Street

review star

No reviews yet

4072 18th Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Olive Marinate

$9.00

Italian imported mixed olives marinated in extra virgin olive oil, herbs, garlic, chili, citrus zest

Crostini al pate' di fegatini

$14.00

Home-made toasted bread, chicken liver, red onion confiture

Insalata di Polpo

$25.00

poached Spanish octopus, fennel, celery, potatoes, Taggiasca olives, peas puree, lemon dressing

Vitello Tonnato

$20.00

Sliced pink roasted veal, salsa tonnata, crunchy celery, fried Sicilian capers

Giardino di Verdure

$20.00

Giardino di verdure: different flavored vegetables garden dish: grilled: cocoa powder carrots, orange endives, balsamic treviso, roasted: cauliflower, mini sweet pepper, poppy seed broccoli, yellow beans, squash caramelized: brussels sprouts, charred: eggplant, leeks (may vary on market or chef’s creativity)

Burrata

$21.00

imported fresh burrata di Andria, frisee salad, pomegranate, toasted almonds, lemon extra virgin olive oil

Tagliere di salumi e formaggi

$30.00

selection of imported Italian cured meats and cheeses (sharing size)

Insalata di Cesare

$17.00

organic romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, croutons

Insalata di pere

$18.00

organic baby lettuce mix-frisee salads, persimmon, roasted hazelnut, Tuscan sheep ricotta cheese, evoo-honey-lime dressing

Special Appetizer

$20.00

Vellutata

$12.00

Vegan soup of the day

Carpaccio di tonno

$23.00

Pastas

Tortelli erbe e noci

$25.00

home-made tortelli, garlic sauteed mix greens-Italian sheep ricotta- Parmigiano filling, herbal butter sauteed, walnuts puree

Orecchiette al Pomodoro e Burrata

$24.00

home-made ear shaped semolina pasta , italian san marzano and corbarino tomatoes sauce, fresh cherry tomatoes, fresh burrata di andria, parmigiano-reggiano

VEGAN Orecchiette al Pomodoro

$20.00

home-made ear shaped semolina pasta , italian san marzano and corbarino tomatoes sauce, fresh cherry tomatoes,

Tortellini in Brodo

$27.00Out of stock

home-made tortellini in broth, beef tenderloin-prosciutto di parma-mortadella- parmigiano filling, hen-beef stock

Tagliatelle al Ragu

$26.00

home-made tagliatelle, bolognese beef-pork ragu, parmigiano-reggiano

Agnolotti al Plin

$26.00

home-made pinched pasta, veal-pork-rabbit-spinach-parmigiano filling, veal reduction

Cappellacci al Nero

$27.00

home-made hat-shaped squid ink ravioli, kabocha squash filling, garlic-chili evoo sauteed, Hokkaido scallops carpaccio

Tagliolini Vongole

$26.00

home-made semolina tagliolini, garlic oil-chili sauteed broccoli rabe, clams. mullet roe

Special Pasta funghi

$26.00Out of stock

Kids Pasta

$15.00

Mezzelune di pesce

$26.00Out of stock

home-made half moon shaped ravioli, seabass filling, fish fumet-Vesuvian yellow cherry tomatoes sauce, Taggiasca olives, Sicilian capers

frutti di mare

$27.00Out of stock

tagliolini cozze

$26.00Out of stock

Entrees

Trancio di Pesce

$38.00

6 oz grilled local wild seabass, organic butternut squash puree, sauteed escarole, pine nuts, raisins, Taggiasca olives, anchovy paste

Filetto di Manzo

$45.00Out of stock

Petto d'Anatra

$38.00

6 oz seared duck breast, french potato, red wine poached d’Anjou pear, cocoa grilled organic carrot, red wine reduction demi-glace

Quail special

$45.00Out of stock

Brasato

$43.00

4 hour braised, 6oz certified Piemontese flat iron beef, Italian organic Mulino Sobrino soft polenta, sauteed organic mushrooms

Gamberi lardo

$45.00Out of stock

Agnello

$49.00Out of stock

Sides

Scarola Strozzata

$9.00

Cavolfiori

$9.00

Cime di Rapa

$9.00

Lentil

$11.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$12.00

classic italian creamy eggs-mascarpone cheese, coffee soaked savoiardi, cocoa powder

Mousse al Cioccolato

$13.00

layered hazelnut cialda, salted caramel mou, chocolate sponge cake, callebaut dark chocolate mousse

Tortino Frangipane

$12.00

frangipane apple-pine nuts tart, creme anglaise

Crema Bruciata

$11.00

classic creme brulee with fresh berries

Affogato

$12.00

Sorbetto

$10.00

Cheese Plate 3 cheeses

$15.00

Cheese Plate 4 cheeses

$20.00

Special dessert

$13.00

Vanilla Gelato

$8.00

Christmas

xmas appetizer

$25.00

xmas pasta

$25.00

xmas entree

$25.00

xmas dessert

Private Party

Private Room Rental

$500.00

Large Group Deposit

$500.00

Special Pre-fixed Menu

$65.00

Special Pre-fixed Menu

$100.00

Special Pre-fixed Menu

$150.00

Gilead Special menu

$95.00

Catering Event

$50.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Crostini fegatini

$11.00

HH Crostini Gamberi

$16.00

HH Calamari

$18.00

HH Burger

$13.00

HH Olives

$6.00

HH Tagliere

$20.00

HH Agnolotti

$13.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Cocktail

$10.00

HH Beer

$5.00

HH Red Wine

$10.00

HH White Wine

$10.00

Wine club 2 bottles

Wine club 2 bottles

$80.00

Wine club 3 bottles

Wine club 3 bottles

$115.00

Wine club 4 bottles

Wine club 4 bottles

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Poesia is a dream come true that his founder achieved with love and passion. The dream to bring the smell and the taste of his own roots to the land of opportunities, where it's easier to turn a dream into reality.

Website

Location

4072 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

Directions

