Nigiri in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve nigiri

Item pic

 

Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave

1269 9th Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
N TRAY (NIGIRI SUSHI 28PCS)$53.00
Salmon 4pcs Tuna 4pcs Shrimp 4pcs Garlic Albacore 4pcs Hamachi 4pcs Unagi 4pcs Tobiko 4pcs
More about Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kampachi Nigiri$4.00
amberjack
Unagi Nigiri$3.25
Freshwater Eel
Amaebi Nigiri$4.50
Wild, raw, Canadian spot prawn. Served with the shrmp's head after a trip to the tempura-onsen ;) limited supply.
More about Moshi Moshi
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Omakase Nigiri 10PC$70.00
Umimasu Nigiri$10.00
ocean trout
Hamachi Toro Nigiri$12.00
yellowtail belly
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

