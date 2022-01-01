Nigiri in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve nigiri
Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
1269 9th Ave, San Francisco
|N TRAY (NIGIRI SUSHI 28PCS)
|$53.00
Salmon 4pcs Tuna 4pcs Shrimp 4pcs Garlic Albacore 4pcs Hamachi 4pcs Unagi 4pcs Tobiko 4pcs
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Kampachi Nigiri
|$4.00
amberjack
|Unagi Nigiri
|$3.25
Freshwater Eel
|Amaebi Nigiri
|$4.50
Wild, raw, Canadian spot prawn. Served with the shrmp's head after a trip to the tempura-onsen ;) limited supply.