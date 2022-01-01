Pudding in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve pudding
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Warm bourbon custard bread pudding & fresh berry Compote
B Star Bar
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Black Rice Pudding Dessert
|$7.00
Made with black rice and coconut cream, topped with fresh fruit, toasted almonds and sesame seeds.
Rocketbird
1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco
|Butterscotch Pudding with Chocolate Ganache & Butterfinger Crumbles
|$6.95
Our delicious house made pudding with just enough chocolate and topped with tasty Butterfinger crumbles. Contains peanuts.
SALADS
Blue Plate
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Butterscotch Pudding
|$12.00
pecan brittle
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
House made bread pudding, whipped cream
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's French Soul Food-----
652 Polk St, San Francisco
|Bread Pudding du Jour
|$8.50
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Mango Pudding Supreme
|$8.00
Best Mango Pudding!! Made with fresh mango, topped with coconut tapioca, fresh berries, and popping boba!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Jane on Fillmore
2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco
|Chia Pudding Parfait
|$10.00
toasted super-berry muesli, almond chia pudding, macerated berries (vegan, sugar free)
Halal Cart - mediterranean street food
483 Ellis street, San Francisco
|Rice pudding
|$3.50
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
House made sourdough bread pudding, whipped cream, caramelized rum sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jane on Larkin
925 Larkin Street, San Francisco
|Chia Pudding Parfait
|$10.00
toasted super berry muesli, almond chia pudding, macerated berries (sugar free) (v, gf)
Bluestem Restaurant & Market
1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco
|Griddled Bread Pudding
|$10.00
seared hot with bourbon crème anglaise
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
436 Balboa Street, San Francisco
|BREAD Pudding
|$4.50
Schroeder's Restaurant
240 Front St, San Francisco
|Pretzel Bread Pudding
|$10.00
chocolate sauce, lingonberry jam
Tartine
1226 9TH AVENUE, San Francisco
|BREAD PUDDING
|$9.00
almond bread pudding, roasted pears and pomegranate, salted caramel.
*flavor offerings to change daily, please note if you have any dietary restrictions or food allergies that should be avoided if possible.
Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant
1199 Church Street, San Francisco
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Tennessee rye, banana mousse, pecan praline crumble