Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve pudding

Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$9.00
Warm bourbon custard bread pudding & fresh berry Compote
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Pudding$7.20
More about Yank Sing
Ramenwell image

 

Ramenwell

3378 18th St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ube Horchata Rice Pudding$5.95
More about Ramenwell
B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Rice Pudding Dessert$7.00
Made with black rice and coconut cream, topped with fresh fruit, toasted almonds and sesame seeds.
More about B Star Bar
Item pic

 

Rocketbird

1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butterscotch Pudding with Chocolate Ganache & Butterfinger Crumbles$6.95
Our delicious house made pudding with just enough chocolate and topped with tasty Butterfinger crumbles. Contains peanuts.
More about Rocketbird
Blue Plate image

SALADS

Blue Plate

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butterscotch Pudding$12.00
pecan brittle
More about Blue Plate
Woodhouse Fish Co image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.00
House made bread pudding, whipped cream
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Brenda's French Soul Food----- image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's French Soul Food-----

652 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (5556 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding du Jour$8.50
More about Brenda's French Soul Food-----
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Pudding Supreme$8.00
Best Mango Pudding!! Made with fresh mango, topped with coconut tapioca, fresh berries, and popping boba!
More about Palette Tea House
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Jane on Fillmore

2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Chia Pudding Parfait$10.00
toasted super-berry muesli, almond chia pudding, macerated berries (vegan, sugar free)
More about Jane on Fillmore
THK Kitchen image

 

Halal Cart - mediterranean street food

483 Ellis street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice pudding$3.50
More about Halal Cart - mediterranean street food
Item pic

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$9.00
House made sourdough bread pudding, whipped cream, caramelized rum sauce
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jane on Larkin

925 Larkin Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Chia Pudding Parfait$10.00
toasted super berry muesli, almond chia pudding, macerated berries (sugar free) (v, gf)
More about Jane on Larkin
Item pic

 

Bluestem Restaurant & Market

1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Griddled Bread Pudding$10.00
seared hot with bourbon crème anglaise
More about Bluestem Restaurant & Market
Item pic

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Novy Restaurant
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BREAD Pudding$4.50
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
Schroeder's Restaurant image

 

Schroeder's Restaurant

240 Front St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Bread Pudding$10.00
chocolate sauce, lingonberry jam
More about Schroeder's Restaurant
BREAD PUDDING image

 

Tartine

1226 9TH AVENUE, San Francisco

No reviews yet
BREAD PUDDING$9.00
almond bread pudding, roasted pears and pomegranate, salted caramel.
*flavor offerings to change daily, please note if you have any dietary restrictions or food allergies that should be avoided if possible.
More about Tartine
Item pic

 

Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant

1199 Church Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$9.00
Tennessee rye, banana mousse, pecan praline crumble
More about Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Chicken Curry

Edamame

Fettuccine Alfredo

Miso Soup

Cheesecake

Meatball Subs

French Fries

Tostadas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston