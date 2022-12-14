Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Ramenwell

review star

No reviews yet

3378 18th St.

San Francisco, CA 94110

Popular Items

Signature Pork Ramen
Mushroom Lover Ramen
Chicken Tantanmen

Apps

Kuro Edamame

Kuro Edamame

$4.95
Dumplings

Dumplings

$6.95

Scallop, pork, shrimp, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro, side spicy sesame soy garlic sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.95

5 fried octopus balls, sweet soy glaze, nori, bonito fish flakes

Pork Bao

Pork Bao

$6.95

Steamed bao bun, seared pork chashu, spicy hoisin, pickled cucumber, jalapeno, green onion, cilantro and fried garlic.

Bao Chicken Bao Bao

Bao Chicken Bao Bao

$5.45

Panko fried chicken, yuzu aioli, kimchi, cilantro, and green onion.

Side Chicken Katsu

$13.95

Panko breaded chicken katsu

Fries With Eyes

$6.95Out of stock

Fried smelt (fish), yuzu aioli

Side Vegan Mac Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Ramen

Signature Pork Ramen

Signature Pork Ramen

$17.95

Thick tonkotsu style 20 hour pork broth, egg ramen noodles, pork chashu, 1/2 marinated egg, nori, bamboo shoots, scallions, black garlic oil

Souper Spicy Garlic Pork Ramen

Souper Spicy Garlic Pork Ramen

$19.45
Gluten Free Pork Ramen

Gluten Free Pork Ramen

$19.95

Gluten free thick tonkotsu style 20 hour pork broth, gluten free ramen noodles, gluten free pork chashu, 1/2 soft boiled egg, nori, corn, scallion, black garlic oil

Chicken Tantanmen

Chicken Tantanmen

$16.45

Starts at level 1 spice, paitan style chicken broth, miso ground chicken tantan, corn, bamboo shoots, 1/2 marinated egg, scallions and cilantro.

Mushroom Lover Ramen

Mushroom Lover Ramen

$16.95

Mushroom shoyu broth, egg ramen noodles, enoki, king trumpet, beech mushrooms, bamboo shoots, scallions, corn, slow poached egg, seared tofu

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$16.95

Mushroom shoyu broth, local artisan vegan noodles, enoki, king trumpet, beech mushrooms, bamboo shoots, scallions, corn, seared tofu, aonori sesame

Dessert

Ube Horchata Rice Pudding

$5.95
Taro Soft Serve

Taro Soft Serve

$6.95
Dole Whip

Dole Whip

$5.95
Taro & Dole Whip Swirl

Taro & Dole Whip Swirl

$6.95

Extras

Side Souper Spicy Sauce

$1.45
Side Pork Chashu

Side Pork Chashu

$6.95
Side GF Pork Chashu

Side GF Pork Chashu

$6.95

Side Chicken Tantan

$4.95
Side Mushrooms

Side Mushrooms

$4.95
Side Fried Enoki Mushrooms

Side Fried Enoki Mushrooms

$2.95Out of stock
Side Tofu

Side Tofu

$1.95
Side Egg Noodles

Side Egg Noodles

$2.95
Side Vegan Noodles

Side Vegan Noodles

$3.95
Side Gluten Free Noodles

Side Gluten Free Noodles

$4.95

Side Pork Broth

$4.95

Side GF Pork Broth

$4.95

Side Chicken Paitan Broth

$3.95

Side Mushroom Shoyu Broth

$3.95
Side Marinated Egg

Side Marinated Egg

$1.95

Side Poached Egg

$1.45

Side Fried Egg

$1.95

Side Bamboo

$2.95

Side Corn

$0.95
Side Wakame Seaweed

Side Wakame Seaweed

$0.95
Side Nori

Side Nori

$0.95
Side Black Garlic Oil

Side Black Garlic Oil

$0.95
Side Fried Garlic

Side Fried Garlic

$0.95

Side Garlic Confit

$0.95

Sauces

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Katsu Sauce

$1.00

Yuzu Aioli

$1.00

Japanese Beer

Echigo Koshihikari Rice Lager

$7.00

Echigo Flying IPA

$8.00

Echigo Stout

$10.00

Small Orion Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Large Orion Lager

$12.00

Asahi Lager

$5.00

Asahi Black

$7.00Out of stock

Small Kirin Ichiban Pale Lager

$5.00

Large Kirin Ichiban Pale Lager

$9.00

Small Hitachino Nest White Ale

$13.00

Large Hitachino Nest White Ale

$28.00Out of stock

Hitachino Nest Red Rice Ale

$13.00Out of stock

Hitachino Nest Yuzu Lager

$13.00Out of stock

Hitachino Nest Dai Dai IPA

$13.00Out of stock

Premium Sake

Onikoroshi Demon Slayer

Onikoroshi Demon Slayer

$26.00
Suigei Tokubetsu Junmai

Suigei Tokubetsu Junmai

$24.00
Kikumasamune Taru

Kikumasamune Taru

$9.00
Tamano Hikari Junmai Ginjo

Tamano Hikari Junmai Ginjo

$12.00
Amabuki Junmai Ginjo Ichigo

Amabuki Junmai Ginjo Ichigo

$16.00
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

$22.00
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 1800ml

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 1800ml

$110.00Out of stock
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai

$22.00
Kikumasamune Koujo Junmai

Kikumasamune Koujo Junmai

$33.00
Kikusui Funaguchi Gold

Kikusui Funaguchi Gold

$12.00
Kikusui Sparkling Sake

Kikusui Sparkling Sake

$18.00
Kikusui Perfect Snow Nigori

Kikusui Perfect Snow Nigori

$22.00
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$15.00
Large Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

Large Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$25.00
Mio Sparkling Sake

Mio Sparkling Sake

$18.00

American

Brooks Dry Cider

$6.00

Calrose Crisp

$10.00Out of stock

NA Beverage

Unsweetened Ice Green Tea

$3.95

Unsweetened Iced Jasmine Tea

$3.95

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.85

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

San Francisco's source for delicious ramen, scrumptious Hawaiian lunch plates, beer, and sake!

Website

Location

3378 18th St., San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery
Ramenwell image
Banner pic
BG pic
Ramenwell image

