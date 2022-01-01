Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$24.70
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
XL Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$35.25
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Large Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$29.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Item pic

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cheese Pizza$15.00
10" pizza topped with marinara sauce and asiago cheese. Baked on our classic cornmeal crust. Great for kids!
More about Greens Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE PIZZA$6.50
Cheese Pizza$14.00
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Lorenzo's Pizzeria image

 

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8" Cheese Pizza (6 Slices)$12.99
16” Cheese Pizza (12 Slices)$26.99
12” Cheese Pizza (8 Slices)$18.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
The Pizza Place on Noriega image

 

The Pizza Place on Noriega

3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten Free Create Your Own Cheese Pizza$29.50
20" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza$30.50
14" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza$24.50
More about The Pizza Place on Noriega
Item pic

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$20.00
Red sauce, three cheese blend, topped with feta.
More about BrewVino, SF
Piccino Restaurant image

 

Piccino Restaurant

1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS Cheese Pizza$12.00
10" thin crust pie with red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese.
^ Contains gluten & dairy.
More about Piccino Restaurant
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Large Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$29.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$19.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
XL Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$35.25
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Banner pic

 

Wildseed

2000 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$13.00
More about Wildseed
Item pic

 

Moto Mio Pizzeria

1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Cheese Pizza$17.95
Wisconsin Style Brick Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Hearty Red Tomato Sauce
More about Moto Mio Pizzeria
naPizza image

 

NAPIZZA

3258 scott street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mikey cheese pizza$10.00
More about NAPIZZA
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Cheese Pizza$31.00
14" Cheese Pizza$27.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Quesadillas

French Toast

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Flautas

Chef Salad

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Mahi Mahi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston