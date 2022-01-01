Cheese pizza in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Goat Hill Pizza
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco
|Medium Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$24.70
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
|XL Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$35.25
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
|Large Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$29.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
More about Greens Restaurant
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Classic Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
10" pizza topped with marinara sauce and asiago cheese. Baked on our classic cornmeal crust. Great for kids!
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$6.50
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco
|8" Cheese Pizza (6 Slices)
|$12.99
|16” Cheese Pizza (12 Slices)
|$26.99
|12” Cheese Pizza (8 Slices)
|$18.99
More about The Pizza Place on Noriega
The Pizza Place on Noriega
3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco
|Gluten Free Create Your Own Cheese Pizza
|$29.50
|20" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza
|$30.50
|14" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza
|$24.50
More about BrewVino, SF
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Cheese Pizza
|$20.00
Red sauce, three cheese blend, topped with feta.
More about Piccino Restaurant
Piccino Restaurant
1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco
|KIDS Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
10" thin crust pie with red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese.
^ Contains gluten & dairy.
More about Goat Hill Pizza
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco
|Large Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$29.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
|Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$19.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
|XL Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$35.25
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
More about Moto Mio Pizzeria
Moto Mio Pizzeria
1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco
|Classic Cheese Pizza
|$17.95
Wisconsin Style Brick Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Hearty Red Tomato Sauce