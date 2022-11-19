- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- The Pizza Place on Noriega
The Pizza Place on Noriega
No reviews yet
3901 Noriega Street
San Francisco, CA 94122
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
French Fries
crispy French fries w/ Heinz 57 ketchup GF
1/2 Doz Buffalo Wings
Spicy, wicked irresistible chicken wings dressed in our own Buffalo sauce, served with celery stalks, carrots, and blue cheese dressing (or ranch upon request). GF
Doz Buffalo Wings
Spicy, wicked irresistible chicken wings dressed in our own Buffalo sauce, served with celery stalks, carrots, and blue cheese dressing (or ranch upon request). GF
Sweet Potato Steak Fries
Sweet potato steak fries served with our famous buffalo sauce, celery stalks, carrots and ranch dressing (or blue cheese upon request) GF
Spinach Salad
A warm spinach salad with mushrooms, red onion, dried cranberries, feta, toasted almonds and Zoe’s bacon, wilted in a balsamic vinaigrette. GF
Marinated Olives
Various olives in extra virgin olive oil, sea salt and spices. GF
Sm Mixed Greens
Organic mixed lettuces with mini tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, shredded carrots and radish. Your choice of balsamic, Italian, bleu cheese, or ranch dressing. GF
Lg Mixed Greens
Organic mixed lettuces with mini tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, shredded carrots and radish. Your choice of balsamic, Italian, bleu cheese, or ranch dressing. GF
Sm Iceberg Salad
Crispy iceberg lettuce with radish, toasted walnuts, red onions, shredded carrots, blue cheese dressing and parsley. Add warm Zoe’s bacon (by request) $2.00 GF
Lg Iceberg Salad
Crispy iceberg lettuce with radish, toasted walnuts, red onions, shredded carrots, blue cheese dressing and parsley. Add warm Zoe’s bacon (by request) $3 GF
Hail Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and traditional Caesar dressing GF (without croutons)
Kale Salad
Quinoa, radish, olives, grapefruit, smoked almonds, goat cheese w/ tarragon vinaigrette GF
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce w/ carrots, cucumber, radish, red onion, banana peppers, feta cheese and house made Italian dressing.
White Beans with Pesto
Northern white beans with Vegan pesto GF
2 oz Side Dressing
Pint of Dressing
Sides
14" Medium Specialty
Marghertia 14"
Tomato sauce, fresh basil & cheese
The Dimitri 14"
Sausage, Zoe’s pepperoni, garlic, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese
Meathead 14"
Zoe’s pepperoni, sausage, ham, Molinari salami, red onion, tomato sauce & cheese
Greek 14"
Spinach, feta, mini tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olive, tomato sauce & cheese
Veggie 14"
Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, green bell pepper, spinach, olive, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese
Broccoli Tomato 14"
Broccoli, mini tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce & cheese
Sunset Aloha 14"
Coppacola, pineapple, feta, tomato sauce & cheese
The Spicoli 14"
“Who ordered the double cheese and sausage?”
Rotten Robby 14"
Sausage, mushroom, pesto, jalapeño, tomato sauce & cheese
Besto 14"
Pesto, crispy potatoes, feta and roasted red bell peppers
Timmy's Pie (Vegan Style) 14"
Vegan pesto, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom, mini tomatoes & caramelized onions
Big Wave Dave 14"
Zoe’s bacon, feta, pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato sauce & cheese
Cheese 14”
20" Large Specialty
Margherita 20"
Tomato sauce, fresh basil & cheese
The Dimitri 20"
Sausage, Zoe’s pepperoni, garlic, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese
Meathead 20"
Zoe’s pepperoni, sausage, ham, Molinari salami, red onion, tomato sauce & cheese
Greek 20"
Spinach, feta, mini tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olive, tomato sauce & cheese
Veggie 20"
Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, green bell pepper, spinach, olive, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese
Broccoli Tomato 20"
Broccoli, mini tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce & cheese
Sunset Aloha 20"
Capicola, pineapple, feta, tomato sauce & cheese
The Spicoli 20"
“Who ordered the double cheese and sausage?”
Rotten Robby 20"
Sausage, mushroom, pesto, jalapeño, tomato sauce & cheese
Besto 20"
Pesto, crispy potatoes, feta and roasted red bell peppers
Timmy's Pie (Vegan Style) 20"
Vegan pesto, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom, mini tomatoes & caramelized onions
Big Wave Dave 20"
Zoe’s bacon, feta, pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato sauce & cheese
Cheese 20"
Create Your Own Pizza
Half/Half Medium Specialty
1/2 Marghertia 14"
Tomato sauce, fresh basil & cheese
1/2 The Dimitri 14"
Sausage, Zoe’s pepperoni, garlic, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Meathead 14"
Zoe’s pepperoni, sausage, ham, Molinari salami, red onion, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Greek 14"
Spinach, feta, mini tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olive, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Veggie 14"
Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, green bell pepper, spinach, olive, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Broccoli Tomato 14"
Broccoli, mini tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Sunset Aloha 14"
Coppacola, pineapple, feta, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 The Spicoli 14"
“Who ordered the double cheese and sausage?”
1/2 Rotten Robby 14"
Sausage, mushroom, pesto, jalapeño, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Besto 14"
Pesto, crispy potatoes, feta and roasted red bell peppers
1/2 Timmy's Pie (Vegan Style) 14"
Vegan pesto, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom, mini tomatoes & caramelized onions
1/2 Big Wave Dave 14"
Zoe’s bacon, feta, pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Cheese 14"
First Half - TEST DO NOT USE
Second Half - TEST DO NOT USE
Half/Half Large Specialty
1/2 Margherita 20"
Tomato sauce, fresh basil & cheese
1/2 The Dimitri 20"
Sausage, Zoe’s pepperoni, garlic, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Meathead 20"
Zoe’s pepperoni, sausage, ham, Molinari salami, red onion, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Greek 20"
Spinach, feta, mini tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olive, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Veggie 20"
Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, green bell pepper, spinach, olive, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Broccoli Tomato 20"
Broccoli, mini tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Sunset Aloha 20"
Coppacola, pineapple, feta, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 The Spicoli 20"
“Who ordered the double cheese and sausage?”
1/2 Rotten Robby 20"
Sausage, mushroom, pesto, jalapeño, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Besto 20"
Pesto, crispy potatoes, feta and roasted red bell peppers
1/2 Timmy's Pie (Vegan Style) 20"
Vegan pesto, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom, mini tomatoes & caramelized onions
1/2 Big Wave Dave 20"
Zoe’s bacon, feta, pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato sauce & cheese
1/2 Cheese 20"
TEST - Half/Half
6 pack Can/Bottle
6pk Racer 5 IPA
6pk Hazy Little Thing IPA
6pk Fort Point Animal Tropical IPA
6pk Fort Point Export Lager
6pk Budweiser
6pk Bud Light
6pk Omission Gluten-reduced Lager
6pk North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner
6pk Calicraft Tiki Time Tropical Wheat
6pk Fort Point KSA Kolsch
6pk Ace Joker Dry Apple Cider
6pk Hell or High Watermelon
6pk Anchor Steam Cans
12pk Modelo Cans
CBD Kombucha + 64oz GROWLER
CBD Kombucha 64oz REFILL
6pk Clausthaler NA Dry Hopped-Non Alcoholic
6pk Athletic Brewing NA Run Wild IPA-Non Alcoholic
4pk AC/DC Calicraft DIPA
6pk Calicraft Cool Kidz Hazy IPA
6pk Calicraft Cruz California Lager
4pk Calicraft Karl the Fog Hazy IPA 16oz
SIngle Cans/Bottles
Kolsch Single
Animal SIngle
Tiki Single
Hazy IPA SIngle
Omission Single
Scrimshaw SIngle
Racer 5 Single
Hell or High SIngle
AC/DC Single
Anchor SIngle
Ace Cider SIngle
Guinness
Bud Bottle
Bud Lt Bottle
Hell or High Watermelon Single
Modelo Single
N/A Clausthaler
Run Wild Non-Alc IPA
Calicraft Cool Kidz Hazy IPA Single
Calicraft Cruz California Lager
Calicraft Karl the Fog Hazy IPA 16oz
Isastegi Sagardo Naturala Cider (dry hard apple cider) 11.2 oz can
Basque Country/San Sebastian natural hard apple cider. Slightly effervescent and slightly sour, delicious and refreshing.
Celebration Fresh Hop IPA
Export Lager
Free Refills
Non Free Refills
Wine Sprtizers
White Wine
Guilhem White BTL
Moulin de Gassac (organic) Guilhem Languedoc, Fr
Gavi BTL
Casa Ernesto Cortese di Gavi - Piedmont, Italy
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Satellite (sustainable) Spy Valley Marlborough, NZ
Pinot Grigio BTL
Delle Venezie, Italy
Chardonnay BTL
2021 Matthew Fritz Chardonnay Montery County, CA The wine is lively and fresh with aromas of apple blossom, fresh citrus and peaches. The palate is textured with ripe peaches, pineapple and faint hints of vanilla.
Trebbiano BTL
Barbanera Umbria, Italy
Vinho Verde BTL
Broadbent- (slightly effervescent/low sulfite) Portugal
Greek White BTL
Oenops Apla (low sulfite) Drama, Greece
Gruner Veltliner BTL
Markus Huber Vision Organic, Traisental, Austria
Picpoul de Pinet BTL
Fresh, crisp with with great balance. A fairly full wine, fleshy yet fresh, ends deliciously with long acidity.
Verdejo BTL
Rosé Wine
Olivares Rosado
Olivares (dry farmed/no pesticides) Jumilla, Spain
Guilhem Rosé
Guilhem (organic) Languedoc, Fr
Fleur Rosé
Fleur North Coast, CA
Para Maria Rosé
Stolpman Para Maria Rosé of Syrah Santa Barbara County Organic farming; clay soil on top of limestone, low irrigation, fermented and aged in stainless steel, Syrah left on skins for 2 hours; 12.5% ABV
Red Wine
Monastrell BTL
Olivares (dry farmed/no pesticides) Jumilla, Spain Located in the northeast part of Jumilla, Olivares’s Hoya de Santa Ana vineyard is significantly higher than the rest of the appellation. Sandy soils allow for perhaps the highest percentage of ungrafted vines in Europe. The high elevation leads to extended hang time in the Fall - critical for developing aromatics. Harvest typically begins the 3rd week of October, and finishes in early November! Organic viticulture is employed, and all Monastrell is trained with traditional, labor-intensive, bush pruning. Grapes are harvested by hand. No irrigation is employed.
Pinot Noir BTL
Hitching Post Central Coast, CA
Rhone Red Blend BTL
Cotes du Rhone, Colline (biodynamic), Rhone Valley, France Plenty of spice and earth are coated with sweet fruit. Blackberries and raspberries are in abundance, with some pepper. In the mouth it is rich and unctuous. Bright fruit with good acidity balance out this dark red wine. Bottled unfiltered for us to preserve everything that nature offered. Now fully certified in biodynamic farming, the results are already noticeable in this wine. More tension and grit, combined with deeper fruit take this wine to a new level. To express our "terroir" and the typicity of our vineyard (one single lot of 45 ha, 30 ha of which planted with vines) we preserve an harmonious ecologic balance. Respecting the natural cycles of the earth to regenerate and renew permanently the life of the soil. This is the base of our commitment to biological and bio-dynamic cultivation.
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL
ILauri Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Abruzzo, Italy Subsoiling between rows. Inter-row grassing with a mixture of grasses and legumes. Eco-compatible farming methods
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Bishop’s Peak Paso Robles, CA
Shiraz BTL
The Curator (biodiversity project) Swarthland, South Africa
Merlot BTL
Hitching Post Santa Barbara County, CA
Xinomavro BTL
Thymiopoulos (dry/low sulfite) Naoussa, Greece
Sangiovese BTL
Stolpman Vineyards (Carbonic) Sangiovese Santa Barbara County, CA
Tempranillo BTL
Protocolo (organic) Castilla y Leon, Spain
Lucky Rock Pinot Noir BTL
2019 Lucky Rock Pinot Noir County Cuvée Family owned. Monterey, San Benito and Sonoma County vineyards
Lioco Pinot Noir BTL
2021 Lioco Pinot Noir Mendocino County LIOCO was at the vanguard of the New California Wine movement, and for the past 15+ years has been rendering minimalist wines from some of the state's premier vineyard sites. Inspired by traditional European practices and the California wines of the 1980's, owners Maś & Sara Licklider seek out the "special places"--oʼn en dry-farmed, organic/bio vineyards with interesting soil, older vines, & heritage clones. ij e area of interest includes Sonoma, Mendocino, Santa Cruz, and recently Santa Barbara counties. Along with winemaker Drew Huffi ne and star viticulturist Prudy Foxx, their team is redeŅ ning California Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Carignan, and beyond.
Morgan Pinot Noir BTL
2019 Morgan Pinot Noir Santa Lucia Highlands Twelve Clones Vineyard Morgan produces wines from the Ņ nest Monterey vineyards. ij is rich, complex, and perfectly balanced style was established by Dan Lee’s Ņ rst Morgan vintage in 1982. The Double L Estate Vineyard is the only vineyard in the Santa Lucia Highlands to achieve both Sustainable and Organic certifications.
Bloodroot Pinot Noir BTL
2021 Bloodroot Pinot Noir Sonoma County Spearheaded by Noah and Kelly Dorrance of Reeve Wines, BloodRoot is a collaboration between esteemed winemakers with great vineyard sourcing who have come together to make masterful, value-minded wines. ij e wines, sourced from multiple benchmark vineyards throughout California’s most respected wine growing regions, reň ect the soul of each place, creating wines that are timeless expressions of California’s dynamic terroir. "BloodRoot is a proud member of 1% for the Planet. Every year we donate 1% of all revenues to environmental non-proŅ ts that week to protect and improve our world."
Windy Oaks Estate Winery Pinot Noir BTL
2019 Windy Oaks Estate Winery Terra Narro Vineyard Santa Cruz Mtns Since our first vintage in 1999, Windy Oaks driving objective has been to produce world-class Pinot Noir that faithfully represents our unique vineyard terroir, with no compromises. Our winemaking begins in our vineyards, which we farm in a fully sustainable way, using many organic and biodynamic practices. In the winery, our philosophy is to use a minimal intervention approach to fully preserve the grape quality achieved in our vineyards. Nothing is rushed -every effort is made to let the wine evolve naturally to its best expression. Hence, the winery is all-gravity, wines are aged on their lees in French oak for 17 to 27 months, and all wines are bottled without filtering or fining.
Canned Wine
2021 Xarmant Txakolina 250mL single can
Sustainably farmed and practicing organic farm in the Basque Country. .Grapefruit, green apple, lovage, celery leaf, a waft of hay, white petals, and chalk. The palate is fresh with pear, golden delicious, and herb fleck.
Itxas Harri Roxa Rosé 250mL single can
This old-vine garnacha rosé made by direct-press is appropriately named Ŕoxa, which is “rosé” in Basque. It is an elegant, refreshing wine that pairs beautifully with the grilled artichokes and vegetables for which Navarra is so famous. On its own, or paired with a Mediterranean meal, Ŕoxa is dry, bright, and charming.