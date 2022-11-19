The Pizza Place on Noriega

Rhone Red Blend BTL

$14.00

Cotes du Rhone, Colline (biodynamic), Rhone Valley, France Plenty of spice and earth are coated with sweet fruit. Blackberries and raspberries are in abundance, with some pepper. In the mouth it is rich and unctuous. Bright fruit with good acidity balance out this dark red wine. Bottled unfiltered for us to preserve everything that nature offered. Now fully certified in biodynamic farming, the results are already noticeable in this wine. More tension and grit, combined with deeper fruit take this wine to a new level. To express our "terroir" and the typicity of our vineyard (one single lot of 45 ha, 30 ha of which planted with vines) we preserve an harmonious ecologic balance. Respecting the natural cycles of the earth to regenerate and renew permanently the life of the soil. This is the base of our commitment to biological and bio-dynamic cultivation.