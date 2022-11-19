Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pizza Place on Noriega

3901 Noriega Street

San Francisco, CA 94122

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza
20" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza
Doz Buffalo Wings

Appetizers

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

crispy French fries w/ Heinz 57 ketchup GF

1/2 Doz Buffalo Wings

1/2 Doz Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Spicy, wicked irresistible chicken wings dressed in our own Buffalo sauce, served with celery stalks, carrots, and blue cheese dressing (or ranch upon request). GF

Doz Buffalo Wings

Doz Buffalo Wings

$17.00

Spicy, wicked irresistible chicken wings dressed in our own Buffalo sauce, served with celery stalks, carrots, and blue cheese dressing (or ranch upon request). GF

Sweet Potato Steak Fries

Sweet Potato Steak Fries

$12.00

Sweet potato steak fries served with our famous buffalo sauce, celery stalks, carrots and ranch dressing  (or blue cheese upon request) GF

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.00

A warm spinach salad with mushrooms, red onion, dried cranberries, feta, toasted almonds and Zoe’s bacon, wilted in a balsamic vinaigrette. GF

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Various olives in extra virgin olive oil, sea salt and spices. GF

Sm Mixed Greens

Sm Mixed Greens

$10.00

Organic mixed lettuces with mini tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, shredded carrots and radish.  Your choice of balsamic, Italian, bleu cheese, or ranch dressing. GF

Lg Mixed Greens

Lg Mixed Greens

$13.00

Organic mixed lettuces with mini tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, shredded carrots and radish.  Your choice of balsamic, Italian, bleu cheese, or ranch dressing. GF

Sm Iceberg Salad

Sm Iceberg Salad

$11.00

Crispy iceberg lettuce with radish, toasted walnuts, red onions, shredded carrots, blue cheese dressing and parsley. Add warm Zoe’s bacon (by request) $2.00 GF

Lg Iceberg Salad

Lg Iceberg Salad

$14.00

Crispy iceberg lettuce with radish, toasted walnuts, red onions, shredded carrots, blue cheese dressing and parsley. Add warm Zoe’s bacon (by request) $3 GF

Hail Caesar

Hail Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and traditional Caesar dressing GF (without croutons)

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$15.00

Quinoa, radish, olives, grapefruit, smoked almonds, goat cheese w/ tarragon vinaigrette GF

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce w/ carrots, cucumber, radish, red onion, banana peppers, feta cheese and house made Italian dressing.

White Beans with Pesto

White Beans with Pesto

$7.00

Northern white beans with Vegan pesto GF

2 oz Side Dressing

Pint of Dressing

Pint of Dressing

Sides

14" Medium Specialty

Marghertia 14"

Marghertia 14"

$25.50

Tomato sauce, fresh basil & cheese

The Dimitri 14"

The Dimitri 14"

$28.50

Sausage, Zoe’s pepperoni, garlic, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese

Meathead 14"

Meathead 14"

$30.50

Zoe’s pepperoni, sausage, ham, Molinari salami, red onion, tomato sauce & cheese

Greek 14"

Greek 14"

$28.50

Spinach, feta, mini tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olive, tomato sauce & cheese

Veggie 14"

Veggie 14"

$28.50

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, green bell pepper, spinach, olive, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese

Broccoli Tomato 14"

Broccoli Tomato 14"

$26.50

Broccoli, mini tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce & cheese

Sunset Aloha 14"

Sunset Aloha 14"

$27.50

Coppacola, pineapple, feta, tomato sauce & cheese

The Spicoli 14"

The Spicoli 14"

$26.50

“Who ordered the double cheese and sausage?”

Rotten Robby 14"

Rotten Robby 14"

$28.50

Sausage, mushroom, pesto, jalapeño, tomato sauce & cheese

Besto 14"

Besto 14"

$27.50

Pesto, crispy potatoes, feta and roasted red bell peppers

Timmy's Pie (Vegan Style) 14"

$26.50

Vegan pesto, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom, mini tomatoes & caramelized onions

Big Wave Dave 14"

Big Wave Dave 14"

$28.50

Zoe’s bacon, feta, pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato sauce & cheese

Cheese 14”

Cheese 14”

$24.50

20" Large Specialty

Margherita 20"

Margherita 20"

$32.00

Tomato sauce, fresh basil & cheese

The Dimitri 20"

The Dimitri 20"

$37.50

Sausage, Zoe’s pepperoni, garlic, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese

Meathead 20"

Meathead 20"

$40.50

Zoe’s pepperoni, sausage, ham, Molinari salami, red onion, tomato sauce & cheese

Greek 20"

Greek 20"

$37.50

Spinach, feta, mini tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olive, tomato sauce & cheese

Veggie 20"

Veggie 20"

$37.50

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, green bell pepper, spinach, olive, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese

Broccoli Tomato 20"

Broccoli Tomato 20"

$33.50

Broccoli, mini tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce & cheese

Sunset Aloha 20"

Sunset Aloha 20"

$37.50

Capicola, pineapple, feta, tomato sauce & cheese

The Spicoli 20"

$34.50

“Who ordered the double cheese and sausage?”

Rotten Robby 20"

Rotten Robby 20"

$37.50

Sausage, mushroom, pesto, jalapeño, tomato sauce & cheese

Besto 20"

Besto 20"

$35.50

Pesto, crispy potatoes, feta and roasted red bell peppers

Timmy's Pie (Vegan Style) 20"

$34.50

Vegan pesto, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom, mini tomatoes & caramelized onions

Big Wave Dave 20"

Big Wave Dave 20"

$37.50

Zoe’s bacon, feta, pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato sauce & cheese

Cheese 20"

$30.50

Create Your Own Pizza

14" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza
$24.50

$24.50

20" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza
$30.50

$30.50

Gluten Free Create Your Own Cheese Pizza
$29.50

$29.50

Half/Half Medium Specialty

1/2 Marghertia 14"

$25.50

Tomato sauce, fresh basil & cheese

1/2 The Dimitri 14"

$28.50

Sausage, Zoe’s pepperoni, garlic, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Meathead 14"

$30.50

Zoe’s pepperoni, sausage, ham, Molinari salami, red onion, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Greek 14"

$28.50

Spinach, feta, mini tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olive, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Veggie 14"

$28.50

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, green bell pepper, spinach, olive, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Broccoli Tomato 14"

$26.50

Broccoli, mini tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Sunset Aloha 14"

$27.50

Coppacola, pineapple, feta, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 The Spicoli 14"

$26.50

“Who ordered the double cheese and sausage?”

1/2 Rotten Robby 14"

$28.50

Sausage, mushroom, pesto, jalapeño, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Besto 14"

$27.50

Pesto, crispy potatoes, feta and roasted red bell peppers

1/2 Timmy's Pie (Vegan Style) 14"

$26.50

Vegan pesto, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom, mini tomatoes & caramelized onions

1/2 Big Wave Dave 14"

$28.50

Zoe’s bacon, feta, pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Cheese 14"
$24.50

$24.50

First Half - TEST DO NOT USE

Second Half - TEST DO NOT USE

$28.50

Half/Half Large Specialty

1/2 Margherita 20"

$32.00

Tomato sauce, fresh basil & cheese

1/2 The Dimitri 20"

$37.50

Sausage, Zoe’s pepperoni, garlic, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Meathead 20"

$40.50

Zoe’s pepperoni, sausage, ham, Molinari salami, red onion, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Greek 20"

$37.50

Spinach, feta, mini tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olive, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Veggie 20"

$37.50

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, green bell pepper, spinach, olive, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Broccoli Tomato 20"

$33.50

Broccoli, mini tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Sunset Aloha 20"

$37.50

Coppacola, pineapple, feta, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 The Spicoli 20"

$34.50

“Who ordered the double cheese and sausage?”

1/2 Rotten Robby 20"

$37.50

Sausage, mushroom, pesto, jalapeño, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Besto 20"

$35.50

Pesto, crispy potatoes, feta and roasted red bell peppers

1/2 Timmy's Pie (Vegan Style) 20"

$34.50

Vegan pesto, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom, mini tomatoes & caramelized onions

1/2 Big Wave Dave 20"

$37.50

Zoe’s bacon, feta, pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato sauce & cheese

1/2 Cheese 20"
$30.50

$30.50

TEST - Half/Half

Medium

$24.50

Large

$30.50

Grinders

Save A Chicken
$11.00

$11.00

6 pack Can/Bottle

6pk Racer 5 IPA
$12.00

$12.00

6pk Hazy Little Thing IPA
$14.00

$14.00

6pk Fort Point Animal Tropical IPA
$14.00

$14.00

6pk Fort Point Export Lager
$12.00

$12.00

6pk Budweiser
$7.50

$7.50

6pk Bud Light
$7.50

$7.50

6pk Omission Gluten-reduced Lager
$10.50

$10.50

6pk North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner
$12.00

$12.00

6pk Calicraft Tiki Time Tropical Wheat
$12.00

$12.00

6pk Fort Point KSA Kolsch
$11.00

$11.00

6pk Ace Joker Dry Apple Cider
$11.50

$11.50

6pk Hell or High Watermelon
$11.00

$11.00

6pk Anchor Steam Cans
$12.00

$12.00

12pk Modelo Cans
$17.00

$17.00

CBD Kombucha + 64oz GROWLER
$32.00

$32.00

CBD Kombucha 64oz REFILL
$24.00

$24.00

6pk Clausthaler NA Dry Hopped-Non Alcoholic
$11.00

$11.00

6pk Athletic Brewing NA Run Wild IPA-Non Alcoholic
$12.00

$12.00

4pk

$20.00Out of stock

6pk Calicraft Cool Kidz Hazy IPA

$12.00

6pk Calicraft Cruz California Lager

$11.00

4pk Calicraft Karl the Fog Hazy IPA 16oz

$20.00

SIngle Cans/Bottles

Kolsch Single

$6.00

Animal SIngle

$7.00

Tiki Single

$6.00

Hazy IPA SIngle

$6.00

Omission Single

$6.00

Scrimshaw SIngle

$6.00

Racer 5 Single

$7.00

Hell or High SIngle

$6.00

AC/DC Single

$9.00Out of stock

Anchor SIngle

$6.00

Ace Cider SIngle

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Bud Bottle

$5.00

Bud Lt Bottle

$5.00

Hell or High Watermelon Single

$6.00

Modelo Single

$4.00

N/A Clausthaler

$5.00

Run Wild Non-Alc IPA

$5.00

Calicraft Cool Kidz Hazy IPA Single

$6.00

Calicraft Cruz California Lager

$6.00

Calicraft Karl the Fog Hazy IPA 16oz

$7.00

Isastegi Sagardo Naturala Cider (dry hard apple cider) 11.2 oz can

$6.00

Basque Country/San Sebastian natural hard apple cider. Slightly effervescent and slightly sour, delicious and refreshing.

Celebration Fresh Hop IPA

$6.00

Export Lager

$6.00

Free Refills

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Fuze Iced Tea (unsweet)

$3.00

Non Free Refills

Vanilla Coke

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Cherry Italian Soda

$3.50

Pomegranate Italian Soda

$3.50

Vanilla Italian Soda

$3.50

Small Apple Juice

$3.00

Large Apple Juice

$6.00

Regular Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

La Croix Pamplemousse

$3.00Out of stock

12 oz can

La Croix Plain

$3.00

12 oz can

Wine Sprtizers

Pomegranate Blueberry 6 Pack

Pomegranate Blueberry 6 Pack

$12.00

Pomegranate Blueberry Single Can

$5.00
Passionfruit Orange 6 Pack

Passionfruit Orange 6 Pack

$12.00

Passionfruit Orange Single Can

$5.00

Raspberry Lemon Single Can

$5.00

Raspberry Lemon 6 Pack

$12.00

Pineapple Mango Single Can

$5.00

Pineapple Mango 6 Pack

$12.00

White Wine

Guilhem White BTL

Guilhem White BTL

$12.00

Moulin de Gassac (organic) Guilhem Languedoc, Fr

Gavi BTL

$12.00Out of stock

Casa Ernesto Cortese di Gavi - Piedmont, Italy

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$12.00

Satellite (sustainable) Spy Valley Marlborough, NZ

Pinot Grigio BTL

Pinot Grigio BTL

$12.00

Delle Venezie, Italy

Chardonnay BTL

Chardonnay BTL

$15.00

2021 Matthew Fritz Chardonnay Montery County, CA The wine is lively and fresh with aromas of apple blossom, fresh citrus and peaches. The palate is textured with ripe peaches, pineapple and faint hints of vanilla.

Trebbiano BTL

Trebbiano BTL

$13.00

Barbanera Umbria, Italy

Vinho Verde BTL

$10.00

Broadbent- (slightly effervescent/low sulfite) Portugal

Greek White BTL

Greek White BTL

$18.00

Oenops Apla (low sulfite) Drama, Greece

Gruner Veltliner BTL

Gruner Veltliner BTL

$14.00

Markus Huber Vision Organic, Traisental, Austria

Picpoul de Pinet BTL

Picpoul de Pinet BTL

$14.00

Fresh, crisp with with great balance. A fairly full wine, fleshy yet fresh, ends deliciously with long acidity.

Verdejo BTL

$16.00

Bubbles

Cremant de Limoux Rosé BTL

Cremant de Limoux Rosé BTL

$18.00

Prosecco BTL

$18.00

Cremant de Bourgogne

$20.00

Rosé Wine

Olivares Rosado

Olivares Rosado

$12.50

Olivares (dry farmed/no pesticides) Jumilla, Spain

Guilhem Rosé

Guilhem Rosé

$12.00

Guilhem (organic) Languedoc, Fr

Fleur Rosé

Fleur Rosé

$14.00

Fleur North Coast, CA

Para Maria Rosé

$14.00

Stolpman Para Maria Rosé of Syrah Santa Barbara County Organic farming; clay soil on top of limestone, low irrigation, fermented and aged in stainless steel, Syrah left on skins for 2 hours; 12.5% ABV

Red Wine

Monastrell BTL

Monastrell BTL

$13.50

Olivares (dry farmed/no pesticides) Jumilla, Spain Located in the northeast part of Jumilla, Olivares’s Hoya de Santa Ana vineyard is significantly higher than the rest of the appellation. Sandy soils allow for perhaps the highest percentage of ungrafted vines in Europe. The high elevation leads to extended hang time in the Fall - critical for developing aromatics. Harvest typically begins the 3rd week of October, and finishes in early November! Organic viticulture is employed, and all Monastrell is trained with traditional, labor-intensive, bush pruning. Grapes are harvested by hand. No irrigation is employed.

Pinot Noir BTL

Pinot Noir BTL

$23.00

Hitching Post Central Coast, CA

Rhone Red Blend BTL

Rhone Red Blend BTL

$14.00

Cotes du Rhone, Colline (biodynamic), Rhone Valley, France Plenty of spice and earth are coated with sweet fruit. Blackberries and raspberries are in abundance, with some pepper. In the mouth it is rich and unctuous. Bright fruit with good acidity balance out this dark red wine. Bottled unfiltered for us to preserve everything that nature offered. Now fully certified in biodynamic farming, the results are already noticeable in this wine. More tension and grit, combined with deeper fruit take this wine to a new level. To express our "terroir" and the typicity of our vineyard (one single lot of 45 ha, 30 ha of which planted with vines) we preserve an harmonious ecologic balance. Respecting the natural cycles of the earth to regenerate and renew permanently the life of the soil. This is the base of our commitment to biological and bio-dynamic cultivation.

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL

$16.00

ILauri Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Abruzzo, Italy Subsoiling between rows. Inter-row grassing with a mixture of grasses and legumes. Eco-compatible farming methods

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$20.00

Bishop’s Peak Paso Robles, CA

Shiraz BTL

Shiraz BTL

$12.00

The Curator (biodiversity project) Swarthland, South Africa

Merlot BTL

Merlot BTL

$21.00

Hitching Post Santa Barbara County, CA

Xinomavro BTL

Xinomavro BTL

$20.00

Thymiopoulos (dry/low sulfite) Naoussa, Greece

Sangiovese BTL

Sangiovese BTL

$20.00

Stolpman Vineyards (Carbonic) Sangiovese Santa Barbara County, CA

Tempranillo BTL

$10.00

Protocolo (organic) Castilla y Leon, Spain

Lucky Rock Pinot Noir BTL

$20.00

2019 Lucky Rock Pinot Noir County Cuvée Family owned. Monterey, San Benito and Sonoma County vineyards

Lioco Pinot Noir BTL

Lioco Pinot Noir BTL

$26.00

2021 Lioco Pinot Noir Mendocino County LIOCO was at the vanguard of the New California Wine movement, and for the past 15+ years has been rendering minimalist wines from some of the state's premier vineyard sites. Inspired by traditional European practices and the California wines of the 1980's, owners Maś & Sara Licklider seek out the "special places"--oʼn en dry-farmed, organic/bio vineyards with interesting soil, older vines, & heritage clones. ij e area of interest includes Sonoma, Mendocino, Santa Cruz, and recently Santa Barbara counties. Along with winemaker Drew Huffi ne and star viticulturist Prudy Foxx, their team is redeŅ ning California Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Carignan, and beyond.

Morgan Pinot Noir BTL

Morgan Pinot Noir BTL

$36.00

2019 Morgan Pinot Noir Santa Lucia Highlands Twelve Clones Vineyard Morgan produces wines from the Ņ nest Monterey vineyards. ij is rich, complex, and perfectly balanced style was established by Dan Lee’s Ņ rst Morgan vintage in 1982. The Double L Estate Vineyard is the only vineyard in the Santa Lucia Highlands to achieve both Sustainable and Organic certifications.

Bloodroot Pinot Noir BTL

Bloodroot Pinot Noir BTL

$23.00

2021 Bloodroot Pinot Noir Sonoma County Spearheaded by Noah and Kelly Dorrance of Reeve Wines, BloodRoot is a collaboration between esteemed winemakers with great vineyard sourcing who have come together to make masterful, value-minded wines. ij e wines, sourced from multiple benchmark vineyards throughout California’s most respected wine growing regions, reň ect the soul of each place, creating wines that are timeless expressions of California’s dynamic terroir. "BloodRoot is a proud member of 1% for the Planet. Every year we donate 1% of all revenues to environmental non-proŅ ts that week to protect and improve our world."

Windy Oaks Estate Winery Pinot Noir BTL

Windy Oaks Estate Winery Pinot Noir BTL

$52.00

2019 Windy Oaks Estate Winery Terra Narro Vineyard Santa Cruz Mtns Since our first vintage in 1999, Windy Oaks driving objective has been to produce world-class Pinot Noir that faithfully represents our unique vineyard terroir, with no compromises. Our winemaking begins in our vineyards, which we farm in a fully sustainable way, using many organic and biodynamic practices. In the winery, our philosophy is to use a minimal intervention approach to fully preserve the grape quality achieved in our vineyards. Nothing is rushed -every effort is made to let the wine evolve naturally to its best expression. Hence, the winery is all-gravity, wines are aged on their lees in French oak for 17 to 27 months, and all wines are bottled without filtering or fining.

Canned Wine

2021 Xarmant Txakolina 250mL single can

$8.00

Sustainably farmed and practicing organic farm in the Basque Country. .Grapefruit, green apple, lovage, celery leaf, a waft of hay, white petals, and chalk. The palate is fresh with pear, golden delicious, and herb fleck.

Itxas Harri Roxa Rosé 250mL single can

$9.00

This old-vine garnacha rosé made by direct-press is appropriately named Ŕoxa, which is “rosé” in Basque. It is an elegant, refreshing wine that pairs beautifully with the grilled artichokes and vegetables for which Navarra is so famous. On its own, or paired with a Mediterranean meal, Ŕoxa is dry, bright, and charming.

Nomadica Sparkling White 250mL single can (Deep Copy)

$10.00

Nomadica Sparkling Rosé 250mL single can (Deep Copy)

$10.00

Nomadica Red Blend 250mL single can (Deep Copy)

$9.00

Nomadica White 250mL single can (Deep Copy)

$9.00

Nomadica Rosé 250mL single can (Deep Copy)

$9.00

IPA

6pk Racer 5 IPA

$12.00

6pk Hazy Little Thing IPA

$14.00

6pk Fort Point Animal Tropical IPA

$14.00

Lager

6pk Fort Point Export Lager

$12.00

6pk Budweiser

$7.50

6pk Bud Light

$7.50

6pk Omission Gluten-reduced Lager

$10.50

Pilsner

6pk North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner

$12.00

12pk Modelo Cans

$17.00

Wheat

6pk 21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon Wheat

$11.00

6pk Calicraft Tiki Time Tropical Wheat

$12.00

Misc

6pk Fort Point KSA Kolsch

$11.00

6pk Ace Joker Dry Apple Cider

$11.50

6pk Anchor Steam Cans

$12.00

CBD Kombucha + 64oz GROWLER

$32.00

Med Dough

Med Dough

$7.00

Lg Dough

Lg Dough

$9.00

Large Dough Cheese Sauce

GF Dough

GF Dough

$11.00

House made gluten free dough. Sold frozen and pre-shaped

DIY Med Pizza Kit

Medium Dough Pizza Sauce Pizza Cheese