Restaurant header imageView gallery

Atlas Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

3049 20th St

San Francisco, CA 94110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Golden Beetloaf*
Chicken Goddess Salad (contains dairy)
Turkey, Avocado and Bacon

Sandwiches

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$12.00

with horseradish-Dijon mayo, cheddar and watercress on a soft pretzel roll

Grilled Cuban Beef Sandwich

$12.50

with roast beef on filone with sage tomato sauce, pepper jack, roasted scallions, shallot red wine vinaigrette

Roasted Turkey Breast

$12.50

on toasted Napa baguette with fig chile chutney, red onions and cheddar cheese

Roasted Chicken Breast

$12.50

on rosemary roll with blue cheese dressing, house made mayonnaise pickled red onions, swiss chard, toasted pecans

Smoked Ham

$12.50

on toasted soft filone with basil pesto, provolone, arugula, tomato and shallot red wine vinaigrette

Turkey, Avocado and Bacon

Turkey, Avocado and Bacon

$14.25

on toasted multigrain miche with melted gouda, arugula and house made mayonnaise

Smoked Trout

$14.75

on toasted multigrain bread with fig chile chutney, arugula, and sesame dressing

Tuna Melt

$12.50

Tongol tuna with currants and epazote on multigrain miche with holland gouda and citrus mayonnaise

New Roasted Yam

New Roasted Yam

$11.75

on toasted Napa baguette with crunchy beet relish, garlic olive oil, feta cheese, cilantro, tomatoes, and pickled red onions

Baked Tofu

$11.75

on toasted multigrain bread with chard, tomato, pickled red onion and ginger vinaigrette

Golden Beetloaf*

$13.50

Served warm on soft filone with aged gouda, house made mayonnaise, arugula, red onion, and dijon mustard (*contains pine nuts, sunflower seeds and cashews)

Apples and Cheese

$11.25

grilled on multigrain miche with pickled apples, sharp cheddar, holland gouda and arugula

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.25

on multigrain miche with cheddar and gouda cheeses

Beer

DFT BEER

$7.00

BTL ATLAS COOLER

$7.00

ANCHOR CIDER

$6.00

12 OZ WOOD'S CAN

$6.00

16 OZ WOOD'S CAN

$7.00

CAN BEER

$6.00

Wine

GLS RED WINE

$9.00

SGL SANGRIA

$7.00

GLS WHITE WINE

$9.00

GLS SPARKLING WINE

$8.00

GLS SPARKLING

$6.00

Rose Mimosa

$9.00

BTL RED

$32.00

BTL BELL

$36.00

BTL MALBEC

$32.00

CRF SANGRIA

$22.00

BTL WHITE

$32.00

BTL ARA SAUV. BLANC

$32.00

BTL CHARD

$25.00

BTL SPARKLING

$28.00

BTL SPARKLING

$18.00

CRF MIMOSA

$32.00

N/Alcoholic

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Ginger Brew

$3.75

Italian Soda

$3.75

Organic apple juice

$3.75

Coke bottle

$3.75

Mexican Coke

$3.75

IBC Rootbeer

$3.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sparkling water

$2.75

Ginger Lemonade

$3.75

Dirty Bunny -ginger lemonade with iced tea-

$3.75

DFT Lev's Kombucha

$6.25

BTL Lev's Kombucha

$6.25

Happy Moose juice

$5.95

Happy Moose shot

$3.99

Coffee

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.25

Chagaccino

$7.00

COFFEE

$3.00

Cold Brew DRAFT

$5.00

Cold Brew BTL

$5.00

Espresso

$3.25

Golden Latte

$6.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.75
Latte

Latte

$4.75

Machiato

$3.50

Moka

$5.00

Extra Shot

$2.00

Cold Brew Nitro Can

$5.50

Tea

Chai

$4.75

- handmade, spicy, and lightly sweet-

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea -black-

$3.25

Iced Tea -herbal-

$3.25

Retail Coffee

Coffee Beans $15

$16.00

Coffee Beans $16

$17.00

Pastry

BREADS

$4.25

CHOC/ ALMOND

$4.50

COOKIES

$3.00

CROISSANT

$3.75

GF COOKIES

$3.25

MORNING PASTRY

$4.00

VEGAN GF CAKE

$5.75

VEGAN GF SCONE

$4.50

Halloween Pastry

$3.00

Sides & Snacks

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Cup of Fruit

$4.25

Mixed Seasonal Lettuces

$3.75

with shallot red wine vinaigrette

Rice Noodle Salad*

$4.25

with sesame dressing, cucumbers, cashews, and toasted sage. (*Contains Nuts)

Potato Salad*

$4.25

with caramelized onions, blue cheese, and toasted pecans (*Contains Nuts)

House Made Soup - Cup

$4.25
House Made Soup - Bowl

House Made Soup - Bowl

$7.75
Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$12.50

hummus with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta and warm pita bread

Cheese Board

$12.50

cheddar, Holland gouda and goat cheese served with fig chile chutney, fennel pickles andgarlic crostini

Salads

House Salad

$8.25

seasonal lettuces with cherry tomatoes, red onions, and shallot red wine vinaigrette

Beet Salad*

Beet Salad*

$11.50

roasted beets with seasonal lettuces, feta, pickled red onions, toasted pecans, ginger vinaigrette

Chicken Goddess Salad (contains dairy)

$14.95

seasonal lettuces with chicken breast, avocado, goat cheese, croutons and watercress green goddess dressing

Atlas Salad

Atlas Salad

$13.50

seasonal lettuces with feta, dried figs, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and shallot red wine vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

$14.25

Tongol tuna with currants, herbs and epazote on seasonal lettuces with granny smith apples and shallot red wine vinaigrette

Smoked Trout Salad

Smoked Trout Salad

$15.95

smoked trout with seasonal lettuces, red onions, toasted pecans, and roasted garlic blue cheese dressing

Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.95

Artisan pepperoni, sage tomato sauce, and mozzarella

Pineapple Pepperoni Pizza*

Pineapple Pepperoni Pizza*

$13.50

Pepperoni fresh pineapple, cilantro jalapeno pesto and mozzarella (spicy)

Apples and Goat Cheese Pizza

Apples and Goat Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Pickled apples, mozzarella, sage tomato sauce and fresh basil

Spicy Chicken Pizza*

$13.50

Roasted chicken breast, red onion, feta, mozzarella and cilantro jalapeno pesto(spicy)

No Cheese Pizza

No Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Sage tomato sauce, yams, beets, tofu and avocado

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$13.50

Prosciutto, pesto sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, red onions and arugula with shallot red wine vinaigrette

Atlas Pizza

$8.50

with sauce of your choice and mozzarella cheese

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local favorite Atlas Cafe has been serving up unique and delicious food and great coffee for 25 years in SFs historic Mission District. A nice place to meet for breakfast & lunch, or even for work. Sit at our beautiful parklet or quaint patio. We’re kid and dog friendly and we love our community. Serving coffee, tea, kombucha, local beers & wines. We are known for our unique and delicious sandwiches, freshly made soups, salads and personal pizzas. Vegetarian and Vegan options are available. Wi-Fi & restroom for customers.

Website

Location

3049 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Southern Pacific Brewing
orange star3.5 • 84
620 Treat Ave San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
The Morris
orange star5.0 • 7,608
2501 Mariposa St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Flour+Water Pasta Shop
orange starNo Reviews
3000 20th Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Quik Dog
orange starNo Reviews
3010 20th Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
SAN HO WON
orange starNo Reviews
2170 Bryant Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Flour+Water Holiday Menu
orange starNo Reviews
2401 Harrison Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston