|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Local favorite Atlas Cafe has been serving up unique and delicious food and great coffee for 25 years in SFs historic Mission District. A nice place to meet for breakfast & lunch, or even for work. Sit at our beautiful parklet or quaint patio. We’re kid and dog friendly and we love our community. Serving coffee, tea, kombucha, local beers & wines. We are known for our unique and delicious sandwiches, freshly made soups, salads and personal pizzas. Vegetarian and Vegan options are available. Wi-Fi & restroom for customers.
3049 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
