Restaurant info

Local favorite Atlas Cafe has been serving up unique and delicious food and great coffee for 25 years in SFs historic Mission District. A nice place to meet for breakfast & lunch, or even for work. Sit at our beautiful parklet or quaint patio. We’re kid and dog friendly and we love our community. Serving coffee, tea, kombucha, local beers & wines. We are known for our unique and delicious sandwiches, freshly made soups, salads and personal pizzas. Vegetarian and Vegan options are available. Wi-Fi & restroom for customers.

