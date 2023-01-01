Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD *$12.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, cilantro, onions, & tomatoes tossed in a lime vinaigrette, topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and sprinkled with cotija cheese
More about Underdogs Cantina
GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD * image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD *$11.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, cilantro, onions, & tomatoes tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette,| topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
More about Underdogs Tres
Item pic

 

El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!

599 O'Farrell St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.95
Rice, beans, cheese, any meat, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, and salsa
More about El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!
CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD image

 

TACKO - San Francisco

3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD$10.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, and pico de gallo tossed in lime vinaigrette; topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
More about TACKO - San Francisco

