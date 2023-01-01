Taco salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve taco salad
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD *
|$12.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, cilantro, onions, & tomatoes tossed in a lime vinaigrette, topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and sprinkled with cotija cheese
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD *
|$11.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, cilantro, onions, & tomatoes tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette,| topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!
599 O'Farrell St, San Francisco
|Taco Salad
|$11.95
Rice, beans, cheese, any meat, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, and salsa