Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve corn dogs

Mini Corn Dogs image

 

Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square

Ghirardelli Square, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Corn Dogs$5.00
More about Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square
Mini Corn Dogs image

 

Presidio Bowl Grill

93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Corn Dogs$8.79
Ten golden battered mini dogs
More about Presidio Bowl Grill
Umai Savory Hot Dogs image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Umai Corn Dog$3.50
All beef hot dog with a layer of cheese covered in cornbread & bread crumb. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mini Corn Dogs (6)$7.99
Plus your choice of kid-sized fries or veggies, and a kid-sized drink.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

 

U :Dessert Story

3489 16th. St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHEESE CORN DOG$5.00
Super Mozzarella Cheese & Fish Sausage in Crispy Rice Coated Dough
More about U :Dessert Story
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mini Corn Dogs (6)$7.99
Plus your choice of kid-sized fries or veggies, and a kid-sized drink.
More about Gott's Roadside

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Karaage

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Flautas

Chicken Wraps

Rice Pudding

Hummus

Croissants

Katsu Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston