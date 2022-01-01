Corn dogs in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve corn dogs
Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square
Ghirardelli Square, San Francisco
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$5.00
Presidio Bowl Grill
93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$8.79
Ten golden battered mini dogs
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco
|Umai Corn Dog
|$3.50
All beef hot dog with a layer of cheese covered in cornbread & bread crumb. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Kids Mini Corn Dogs (6)
|$7.99
Plus your choice of kid-sized fries or veggies, and a kid-sized drink.
U :Dessert Story
3489 16th. St., San Francisco
|CHEESE CORN DOG
|$5.00
Super Mozzarella Cheese & Fish Sausage in Crispy Rice Coated Dough