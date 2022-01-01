Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve chef salad

Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Chef’s Salad - feeds 10$52.50
mixed greens, fresh vegetables, kidney & garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, mozzarella-served with italian, ranch & blue cheese dressings on the side
Chef Salad & Garlic Bread$14.95
mixed greens, fresh vegetables, kidney & garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, mozzarella
Large Chef’s Salad - feeds 20$89.25
mixed greens, fresh vegetables, kidney & garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, mozzarella-served with italian, ranch & blue cheese dressings on the side
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Chef’s Salad & Garlic Bread$14.95
mixed greens, fresh vegetables, kidney & garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, mozzarella
Medium Chef’s Salad - feeds 10$52.50
mixed greens, fresh vegetables, kidney & garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, mozzarella-served with italian, ranch & blue cheese dressings on the side
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
chef Salad$13.95
spring mix, ham, turkey, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, avocado, egg, kidney & garbanzo beans
More about The Grind Cafe

