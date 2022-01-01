Chef salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Goat Hill Pizza
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco
|Medium Chef’s Salad - feeds 10
|$52.50
|Chef Salad & Garlic Bread
|$14.95
|Large Chef’s Salad - feeds 20
|$89.25
More about Goat Hill Pizza
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco
|Chef’s Salad & Garlic Bread
|$14.95
|Medium Chef’s Salad - feeds 10
|$52.50
