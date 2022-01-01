Quesadillas in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve quesadillas
Lupulandia Brewing
2243 Mission st, San Francisco
|Quesadilla
|$5.00
Mini corn quesadilla- GOES GREAT WITH DRINKS!!!!!!!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$14.00
WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE IN SPINACH TORTILLA WITH A SIDE OF BLACK BEANS, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DI GALLO.
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
grilled cheese wrap served with french fries or rice
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|BREAKFAST QUESADILLA *
|$9.95
bacon, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, & pico de gallo
|QUESADILLA *
|$10.99
A crispy wheat tortilla with your choice of meat, melted Jack cheese, & pico de gallo
|'POCO QUESO' QUESADILLA *
|$4.75
A crispy wheat tortilla with melted Jack cheese
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|QUESADILLA *
|$10.50
A crispy wheat tortilla with your choice of meat, melted Jack cheese, & pico de gallo
|'POCO QUESO' QUESADILLA *
|$4.75
Just a crispy wheat tortilla with melted Jack cheese
|KIDS QUESADILLA *
|$3.50
Crispy wheat tortilla with Jack cheese
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|QUESADILLA *
|$4.75
A crispy wheat tortilla with your choice of meat, melted Jack cheese, & pico de gallo
|BREAKFAST QUESADILLA *
|$9.95
bacon, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, & pico de gallo
|KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA *
|$3.50
Presidio Bowl Grill
93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.99
Served w/ pico de gallo on the side
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$8.99
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
W/ Grilled Chicken Breast
|Steak Quesadilla
|$8.99
W/ Grilled Flank Steak
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Beef Birria Quesadillas
|$13.00
oaxaca cheese, habanero/lime onions, salsa verde. Served on blue corn tortillas
Flores
2030 Union Street, San Francisco
|QUESADILLA DE HONGOS
|$14.00
corn tortilla, sautéed mushrooms, onions, kale, oaxaca cheese, avocado-tomatillo salsa
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$7.00
corn tortilla, oaxaca cheese, avocado-tomatillo salsa
Azucar Lounge
299 9th St, San Francisco
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Beans & Zucchini. With a Side of Chipotle Crema
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS
Death by Taco
301 King Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
|$18.00
|Spinach Artichoke Quesadilla
|$17.00
|Corn and Avocado Quesadilla
|$18.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Quesadilla
|$7.00
TORTA
El Buen Comer
3435 Mission st, San Francisco
|Quesadilla Chilanga
|$12.00
Handmade organic corn tortilla filled with cheese and the filling of your choice
Nopalito
306 Broderick St., San Francisco
|Quesadilla de Calabacitas
|$15.50
Yellow corn tortilla, grilled summer squash, onions, jalapeño, fresh epazote, jack cheese, queso fresco, onions, cilantro and salsa macha
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
Yellow corn tortilla with jack cheese
|Quesadilla Roja con Chicharron
|$15.50
Mulato chile-corn tortilla, crispy pork belly,
salsa cascabel, jack cheese, queso fresco,
onion & cilantro
FRENCH FRIES
Merkado
130 Townsend St, San Francisco
|Kid Quesadilla
|$12.00
seasonal veggies, queso oaxaca, avocado, sour cream, fries
|Quesadilla Cangrejo
|$16.00
fresh dungeness crab, queso oaxaca, mango pico de gallo, huitlacoche tortilla, roasted tomatillo salsa, crema mexicana
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
TACKO
3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|CHORIZO QUESADILLA
|$10.50
Wagyu beef chorizo, pico de gallo, and melted jack cheese, inside a crispy flour tortilla
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$10.50
Springer Mountain Farms chicken, pico de gallo, and melted jack cheese, inside a crispy flour tortilla
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$11.25
Wagyu beef carne asada, pico de gallo, and melted jack cheese, inside a crispy flour tortilla
Mezcalito
2323 Polk St, San Francisco
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Choose either housemade corn masa tortilla or flour tortilla, smoked mozarrella and your choice filling. Served with Guac and Roasted Tomato Salsa on the side. Serves 1 person.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Quesadilla & Black Beans
|$7.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
tacobar
2401 California St, San Francisco
|*Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.75
Add chicken or pork for a heartier meal!
|*Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$13.25
Served with pineapple, cilantro and onion
|*Choose Your Quesadilla
|$11.60
Choose from carne asada, carnitas, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp or a loaded cheese quesadilla
Novy Restaurant
4000 24th Street, San Francisco
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.00
TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madam Racecar
2730 21st St, San Francisco
|Quesadilla Shrimp
|$14.00