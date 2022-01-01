Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve quesadillas

Lupulandia Brewing image

 

Lupulandia Brewing

2243 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
Delivery
Quesadilla$5.00
Mini corn quesadilla- GOES GREAT WITH DRINKS!!!!!!!
More about Lupulandia Brewing
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadillas$14.00
WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE IN SPINACH TORTILLA WITH A SIDE OF BLACK BEANS, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DI GALLO.
More about The New Spot On Polk
Sunset Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Cantina

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS QUESADILLA$8.00
More about Sunset Cantina
The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Manny's Quesadilla$12.95
More about The Willows
Sanguchon Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$8.00
grilled cheese wrap served with french fries or rice
More about Sanguchon Eatery
Otra image

 

Otra

682 Haight Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.00
More about Otra
QUESADILLA * image

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA *$9.95
bacon, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, & pico de gallo
QUESADILLA *$10.99
A crispy wheat tortilla with your choice of meat, melted Jack cheese, & pico de gallo
'POCO QUESO' QUESADILLA *$4.75
A crispy wheat tortilla with melted Jack cheese
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESADILLA *$10.50
A crispy wheat tortilla with your choice of meat, melted Jack cheese, & pico de gallo
'POCO QUESO' QUESADILLA *$4.75
Just a crispy wheat tortilla with melted Jack cheese
KIDS QUESADILLA *$3.50
Crispy wheat tortilla with Jack cheese
More about Underdogs Cantina
QUESADILLA * image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESADILLA *$4.75
A crispy wheat tortilla with your choice of meat, melted Jack cheese, & pico de gallo
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA *$9.95
bacon, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, & pico de gallo
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA *$3.50
More about Underdogs Tres
77bced2e-f9e0-4508-b6b7-6d842881b639 image

 

Presidio Bowl Grill

93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Served w/ pico de gallo on the side
More about Presidio Bowl Grill
Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Quesadilla$8.99
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
W/ Grilled Chicken Breast
Steak Quesadilla$8.99
W/ Grilled Flank Steak
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Birria Quesadillas$13.00
oaxaca cheese, habanero/lime onions, salsa verde. Served on blue corn tortillas
More about Loló Restaurant
Item pic

 

Flores

2030 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESADILLA DE HONGOS$14.00
corn tortilla, sautéed mushrooms, onions, kale, oaxaca cheese, avocado-tomatillo salsa
CHEESE QUESADILLA$7.00
corn tortilla, oaxaca cheese, avocado-tomatillo salsa
More about Flores
Quesadilla image

 

Azucar Lounge

299 9th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$10.00
Flour Tortilla with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Beans & Zucchini. With a Side of Chipotle Crema
More about Azucar Lounge
Death by Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS

Death by Taco

301 King Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$18.00
Spinach Artichoke Quesadilla$17.00
Corn and Avocado Quesadilla$18.00
More about Death by Taco
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$7.00
More about Precita Park Cafe
357f3b8e-264f-4e7c-8db7-f54742751e15 image

TORTA

El Buen Comer

3435 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Chilanga$12.00
Handmade organic corn tortilla filled with cheese and the filling of your choice
More about El Buen Comer
Quesadilla de Repollitos image

 

Nopalito

306 Broderick St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla de Calabacitas$15.50
Yellow corn tortilla, grilled summer squash, onions, jalapeño, fresh epazote, jack cheese, queso fresco, onions, cilantro and salsa macha
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Yellow corn tortilla with jack cheese
Quesadilla Roja con Chicharron$15.50
Mulato chile-corn tortilla, crispy pork belly,
salsa cascabel, jack cheese, queso fresco,
onion & cilantro
More about Nopalito
Merkado image

FRENCH FRIES

Merkado

130 Townsend St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Quesadilla$12.00
seasonal veggies, queso oaxaca, avocado, sour cream, fries
Quesadilla Cangrejo$16.00
fresh dungeness crab, queso oaxaca, mango pico de gallo, huitlacoche tortilla, roasted tomatillo salsa, crema mexicana
More about Merkado
Duboce Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Item pic

 

TACKO

3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHORIZO QUESADILLA$10.50
Wagyu beef chorizo, pico de gallo, and melted jack cheese, inside a crispy flour tortilla
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.50
Springer Mountain Farms chicken, pico de gallo, and melted jack cheese, inside a crispy flour tortilla
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$11.25
Wagyu beef carne asada, pico de gallo, and melted jack cheese, inside a crispy flour tortilla
More about TACKO
Quesadilla image

 

Mezcalito

2323 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (730 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$11.00
Choose either housemade corn masa tortilla or flour tortilla, smoked mozarrella and your choice filling. Served with Guac and Roasted Tomato Salsa on the side. Serves 1 person.
More about Mezcalito
Dolores Park Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla & Black Beans$7.00
More about Dolores Park Cafe
*Choose Your Quesadilla image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

tacobar

2401 California St, San Francisco

Avg 3.3 (951 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$6.75
Add chicken or pork for a heartier meal!
*Al Pastor Quesadilla$13.25
Served with pineapple, cilantro and onion
*Choose Your Quesadilla$11.60
Choose from carne asada, carnitas, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp or a loaded cheese quesadilla
More about tacobar
Novy Restaurant image

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
More about Novy Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cholita Linda

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$4.50
More about Cholita Linda
Banner pic

TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madam Racecar

2730 21st St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (365 reviews)
Quesadilla Shrimp$14.00
More about Madam Racecar
Quesadillas de Calabaza image

 

Gracias Madre

2211 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (1651 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadillas de Calabaza$15.00
Butternut Squash with caramelized onions, folded in tortillas with spicy cashew nacho cheese & pumpkin seed salsa
More about Gracias Madre

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Katsu Curry

Fish Tacos

Tofu Salad

Flautas

French Toast

Apple Fritters

Mango Sticky Rice

Lasagna

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston