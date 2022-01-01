Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Delarosa

37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$9.00
warm chocolate cake and vanilla gelato with pecan nuts, whiskey caramel and chocolate sauces *gluten *dairy *alcohol
More about Delarosa
Item pic

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate chip Banana Cake$5.00
chocolate chip, cinnamon spiced oat streusel
contains wheat, egg, dairy
More about BREADBELLY
Harris' Restaurant image

 

Harris' Restaurant

2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Harris' Restaurant
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE.. image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

L'Ardoise Bistro

151 Noe Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE..
With Raspberry Sauce, and Strawberries in Red Wine Syrup.
More about L'Ardoise Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Gialina

2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2316 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cake$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cake w/ whipped cream & cocoa powder. Gluten free but not vegan. Contains nuts
More about Gialina
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3509 California Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Delarosa

2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$9.00
warm chocolate cake and vanilla gelato with pecan nuts, whiskey caramel and chocolate sauces *gluten *dairy *alcohol
More about Delarosa
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake image

 

SusieCakes

409 Bryant St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Kara's Cupcakes

3249 Scott Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
6" Sweet Chocolate Cake - 30 hour advance notice required$48.00
Chocolate cake with Sweet Chocolate frosting. Includes complimentary hand piped message. Please add message in the notes section.
Gluten Free 6" Sweet Chocolate Cake - 30 hour advance notice required$50.00
Gluten Free Chocolate cake with Sweet Chocolate frosting. Includes complimentary hand piped message. Please add message in the notes section.
6" Chocolate Velvet Cake - 30 hour advance notice required$48.00
Chocolate Velvet cake. Includes Complimentary hand piped message. Please add message in the notes section.
More about Kara's Cupcakes
Item pic

 

U :Dessert Story

3489 16th. St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MATCHA LAVA CAKE$13.50
More about U :Dessert Story
Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two image

 

Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home

3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
More about Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
Item pic

 

Roka Akor | San Francisco

801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$16.00
Warm Valrhona Chocolate Cake with Caramel Almond Ganache and Mixed Berries Sauce
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • MACARONS • CAKES

Sift Dessert Bar

2411 California St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6" Chocolate Mousse Party Cake$45.00
Chocolate cake layered with fleur de sel chocolate mousse filling
3 Layers | 6" round | 10-12 servings
*Please allow us 2 hours to prep this item
**in order to have writing on your cake, please select that option + leave your writing in the Special Instructions Section. 22 characters max.**
Chocolate Mousse Slab Cake$12.00
Layers of chocolate cake + chocolate mousse.
Feeds 2-4 people
More about Sift Dessert Bar
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

2109 Chestnut St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Schroeder's Restaurant image

 

Schroeder's Restaurant

240 Front St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$8.00
warm kirsh cherries, whipped cream
More about Schroeder's Restaurant
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

50 Fremont St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes

