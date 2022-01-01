Chocolate cake in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Delarosa
37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$9.00
warm chocolate cake and vanilla gelato with pecan nuts, whiskey caramel and chocolate sauces *gluten *dairy *alcohol
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate chip Banana Cake
|$5.00
chocolate chip, cinnamon spiced oat streusel
contains wheat, egg, dairy
Harris' Restaurant
2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
L'Ardoise Bistro
151 Noe Street, San Francisco
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE..
With Raspberry Sauce, and Strawberries in Red Wine Syrup.
Gialina
2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cake
|$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cake w/ whipped cream & cocoa powder. Gluten free but not vegan. Contains nuts
SusieCakes
3509 California Street, San Francisco
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Delarosa
2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$9.00
warm chocolate cake and vanilla gelato with pecan nuts, whiskey caramel and chocolate sauces *gluten *dairy *alcohol
SusieCakes
409 Bryant St, San Francisco
|Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Kara's Cupcakes
3249 Scott Street, San Francisco
|6" Sweet Chocolate Cake - 30 hour advance notice required
|$48.00
Chocolate cake with Sweet Chocolate frosting. Includes complimentary hand piped message. Please add message in the notes section.
|Gluten Free 6" Sweet Chocolate Cake - 30 hour advance notice required
|$50.00
Gluten Free Chocolate cake with Sweet Chocolate frosting. Includes complimentary hand piped message. Please add message in the notes section.
|6" Chocolate Velvet Cake - 30 hour advance notice required
|$48.00
Chocolate Velvet cake. Includes Complimentary hand piped message. Please add message in the notes section.
U :Dessert Story
3489 16th. St., San Francisco
|ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MATCHA LAVA CAKE
|$13.50
Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two
|$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
Roka Akor | San Francisco
801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate Cake
|$16.00
Warm Valrhona Chocolate Cake with Caramel Almond Ganache and Mixed Berries Sauce
Sift Dessert Bar
2411 California St, San Francisco
|6" Chocolate Mousse Party Cake
|$45.00
Chocolate cake layered with fleur de sel chocolate mousse filling
3 Layers | 6" round | 10-12 servings
*Please allow us 2 hours to prep this item
**in order to have writing on your cake, please select that option + leave your writing in the Special Instructions Section. 22 characters max.**
|Chocolate Mousse Slab Cake
|$12.00
Layers of chocolate cake + chocolate mousse.
Feeds 2-4 people
SusieCakes
2109 Chestnut St, San Francisco
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Schroeder's Restaurant
240 Front St, San Francisco
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
warm kirsh cherries, whipped cream
SusieCakes
50 Fremont St, San Francisco
|Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.