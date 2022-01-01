Grilled chicken in San Francisco
Le Colonial
20 Cosmo, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Noodle Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, crushed peanuts, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers and nuoc cham dressing on a bed of lettuce and vermicelli noodles with 2 crispy crab rolls
Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
3853 24th Street, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.95
Marinated w/fresh Rosemary Chicken Breast, Garlic and Lemon. Served on a Traditional Sesame Bun with Lettuce, Pickles and Garlic Aioli.
|KIDS Grilled Chicken
|$9.00
12 and Under please. It is a Plain Sandwich
|SD Grilled Chicken
|$3.50
Foundation Cafe
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Catering Grilled Chicken Adobowl
|$60.00
MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE
PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE
garlicky organic brown rice, sesame cashews, rainbow cauliflower, chiles, coconut adobo broth.
SERVES 5
Lokma
1801 Clement St, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken
|$22.00
Marinated free-range chicken thighs, saffron rice pilaf, grilled veggies & tzatziki(Gluten Free, Nut Free)
Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Avocado, and Choice of Cheese.
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.95
Chicken Breast Marinated w/fresh Rosemary, Garlic and Lemon, on a Locally Baked Sesame Seed Bun with Lettuce, Pickles and Garlic Aioli.
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Sanwich
|$12.95
Grilled Fresh Pasilla Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Pepper Relish and Siracha Aioli. Spicy!
Presidio Bowl Grill
93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Tomato, lettuce, red onion, house made pickles, garlic aioli
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Melted cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, chipotle aioli on lightly toasted bread; comes with side salad.
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Cachapa Grilled Chicken
|$17.00
|Arepa White Grilled Chicken
|$12.50
|Plato Grilled Chicken
|$17.00
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|Lemongrass Grilled Chicken
|$16.00
Cucumbers, Cabbage, Cilantro, Shallot Aioli, Pepper Sambal, Fried Garlic
The Bird
406 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
|GRILLED CHICKEN (ONLY)
|$7.25
Free-range chicken breast grilled to perfection
Bartlett Hall
242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, pepper Jack, roasted bell peppers, mixed greens, avocado, chipotle aioli on an Acme sourdough torpedo roll.
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Side of Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
Eats
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Side of Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.00
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Side Of Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
Barrel Head Brewhouse
1785 Fulton St, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken B.L.T
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries
|Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast served over little gem lettuce with classic Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan.
Mezcalito
2323 Polk St, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Meal Kit
|$39.00
Marinated chicken corn tortillas, chips and salsas, rice, black beans and guacamole. Perfect for kids non spicy. Serves 2-3 people.
|24hrs marinated Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)
|$14.00
Zazie
941 Cole St, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$20.00
w/ roasted peppers, aioli, and sun dried tomato pesto on toasted levain
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
436 Balboa Street, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.00