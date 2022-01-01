Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Le Colonial image

 

Le Colonial

20 Cosmo, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Noodle Bowl$14.00
Grilled chicken, crushed peanuts, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers and nuoc cham dressing on a bed of lettuce and vermicelli noodles with 2 crispy crab rolls
More about Le Colonial
Consumer pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley

3853 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$9.95
Marinated w/fresh Rosemary Chicken Breast, Garlic and Lemon. Served on a Traditional Sesame Bun with Lettuce, Pickles and Garlic Aioli.
KIDS Grilled Chicken$9.00
12 and Under please. It is a Plain Sandwich
SD Grilled Chicken$3.50
More about Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
Item pic

 

Foundation Cafe

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catering Grilled Chicken Adobowl$60.00
MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE
PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE
garlicky organic brown rice, sesame cashews, rainbow cauliflower, chiles, coconut adobo broth.
SERVES 5
More about Foundation Cafe
Grilled Chicken image

SANDWICHES

Lokma

1801 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1288 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$22.00
Marinated free-range chicken thighs, saffron rice pilaf, grilled veggies & tzatziki(Gluten Free, Nut Free)
More about Lokma
Main pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - North Beach

411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Avocado, and Choice of Cheese.
Grilled Chicken$9.95
Chicken Breast Marinated w/fresh Rosemary, Garlic and Lemon, on a Locally Baked Sesame Seed Bun with Lettuce, Pickles and Garlic Aioli.
Spicy Grilled Chicken Sanwich$12.95
Grilled Fresh Pasilla Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Pepper Relish and Siracha Aioli. Spicy!
More about Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
94760928-65ee-4432-af82-ecabb98389ea image

 

Presidio Bowl Grill

93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Tomato, lettuce, red onion, house made pickles, garlic aioli
More about Presidio Bowl Grill
Item pic

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Melted cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, chipotle aioli on lightly toasted bread; comes with side salad.
More about BrewVino, SF
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen

401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO

Avg 4.8 (1678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cachapa Grilled Chicken$17.00
Arepa White Grilled Chicken$12.50
Plato Grilled Chicken$17.00
More about Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
Item pic

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemongrass Grilled Chicken$16.00
Cucumbers, Cabbage, Cilantro, Shallot Aioli, Pepper Sambal, Fried Garlic
More about Lily
Item pic

 

The Bird

406 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
GRILLED CHICKEN (ONLY)$7.25
Free-range chicken breast grilled to perfection
More about The Bird
23f09e1c-eec9-48a1-a455-46c03617d5ea image

 

Bartlett Hall

242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken, pepper Jack, roasted bell peppers, mixed greens, avocado, chipotle aioli on an Acme sourdough torpedo roll.
More about Bartlett Hall
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Grilled Chicken$4.00
More about Precita Park Cafe
Eats image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
More about Eats
Duboce Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of Grilled Chicken$5.00
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Grilled Chicken B.L.T image

BBQ

Barrel Head Brewhouse

1785 Fulton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1187 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken B.L.T$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast served over little gem lettuce with classic Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan.
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
Mezcalito image

 

Mezcalito

2323 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (730 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Meal Kit$39.00
Marinated chicken corn tortillas, chips and salsas, rice, black beans and guacamole. Perfect for kids non spicy. Serves 2-3 people.
24hrs marinated Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)$14.00
More about Mezcalito
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Zazie

941 Cole St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$20.00
w/ roasted peppers, aioli, and sun dried tomato pesto on toasted levain
More about Zazie
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$14.95
seasoned grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon mustard & mayo
More about The Grind Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Cake

Milkshakes

Fettuccine Alfredo

Cucumber Salad

Croissants

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pudding

Tuna Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston