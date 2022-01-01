Pancakes in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve pancakes
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Side 1 Pancake
|$5.00
|Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE MAPLE BUTTER.
|Full Stack Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE MAPLE BUTTER.
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Meyer Lemon & Ricotta Pancakes
|$15.00
Three pancakes topped with berry compote, whip cream, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Suppenkuche
525 Laguna St, San Francisco
|Potato Pancakes
|$16.00
Potato Pancakes | Homemade Apple Sauce , Sour Cream and Chives
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|PANCAKE BREAKFAST
|$9.00
A light, fluffy stack of house-made pancakes, served with maple syrup, whipped cream, and fresh fruit
|PANCAKE SHORTSTACK
|$6.50
A light, fluffy stack of house-made pancakes, served with maple syrup
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Egg Benedict Pancakes
|$19.00
Wild smoked salmon and crispy bacon served on pancakes with hollandaise sauce, poached egg, potato, and a side salad.
|Caramelized Banana Pancakes
|$14.00
A fitting combination of nuts and caramelized bananas.
|Gram Pancake Plush
|$28.00
Lokma
1801 Clement St, San Francisco
|Greek Yogurt Pancakes
|$15.00
Seasonal fruit, honey, blueberry compote, toasted almonds
|Side Pancake
|$5.00
Outerlands
4001 Judah St, San Francisco
|Dutch Pancake
|$14.00
Topped with mixed berries & pecans. Vegetarian. Contains nuts.
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|PANCAKE SHORTSTACK *
|$6.50
A light, fluffy stack of house-made pancakes, served with maple syrup
|PANCAKE BREAKFAST *
|$9.00
A light, fluffy stack of house-made pancakes, served with maple syrup, whipped cream, and fresh fruit
SPQR
1911 Fillmore st, san francisco
|Buckwheat-Cinnamon Pancake & Waffle Mix (EBC)
|$14.00
Buckwheat & Cinnamon Flavored Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company Developed by Chef/ Athlete Matthew Accarrino.
This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Works Well for Both Pancakes and Waffles.
24oz Bag
|Coconut-Flax Pancake & Waffle Mix (EBC)
|$14.00
Coconut & Flax Flavored Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company by Chef/Athlete Matthew Accarrino.
This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Works Well for Both Pancakes and Waffles.
24oz Bag
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|PANCAKES (3)
|$13.50
fluffy goodness
SusieCakes
3509 California Street, San Francisco
|Blueberry Pancake Cupcake **
|$4.25
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 4th! Vanilla cupcake baked with fresh blueberries and topped with maple buttercream.
Hilda and Jesse
701 Union Street, San Francisco
|PANCAKES
|$18.00
A Double Stack of our Buttermilk Pancakes, Grilled Blueberry Maple, Butter Pat
Eats
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Side Buttermilk Pancake
|$5.50
One Buttermilk Pancake
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$12.50
Two Blueberry Pancakes
|Side Blueberry Pancake
|$6.50
One Blueberry Pancake
UM.MA
1220 9th Ave, San Francisco
|Scallion pancake
|$14.00
|SEAFOOD PANCAKE
|$19.00
Shrimp, scallops, scallions, seasoned soy dip
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Tres Leches Pancakes
|$9.95
Two buttermilk pancakes soaked in our tres leches sauce and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. Home made syrup
|Nutella and Banana Pancakes
|$9.95
Two buttermilk pancakes stuffed with banana drizzled with nutella sauce and strawberry garnish. Homemade syrup and butter
Zazie
941 Cole St, San Francisco
|Gingerbread Pancakes
cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg pancakes with meyer lemon curd & poached pears, served with whipped butter & warm syrup
|Gluten Free Pancakes
housemade with GF oats, bananas, Bob's Red Mill GF flour, served w/ whipped butter & warm syrup
|Buttermilk Pancakes
housemade buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter, maple syrup, and powdered sugar