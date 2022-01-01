Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve pancakes

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side 1 Pancake$5.00
Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE MAPLE BUTTER.
Full Stack Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE MAPLE BUTTER.
More about The New Spot On Polk
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meyer Lemon & Ricotta Pancakes$15.00
Three pancakes topped with berry compote, whip cream, powdered sugar and maple syrup
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES

Suppenkuche

525 Laguna St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (7206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Potato Pancakes$16.00
Potato Pancakes | Homemade Apple Sauce , Sour Cream and Chives
More about Suppenkuche
Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PANCAKE BREAKFAST$9.00
A light, fluffy stack of house-made pancakes, served with maple syrup, whipped cream, and fresh fruit
PANCAKE SHORTSTACK$6.50
A light, fluffy stack of house-made pancakes, served with maple syrup
More about Underdogs Too
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Benedict Pancakes$19.00
Wild smoked salmon and crispy bacon served on pancakes with hollandaise sauce, poached egg, potato, and a side salad.
Caramelized Banana Pancakes$14.00
A fitting combination of nuts and caramelized bananas.
Gram Pancake Plush$28.00
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
SANDWICHES

Lokma

1801 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1288 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Yogurt Pancakes$15.00
Seasonal fruit, honey, blueberry compote, toasted almonds
Side Pancake$5.00
More about Lokma
Outerlands

4001 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2255 reviews)
Takeout
Dutch Pancake$14.00
Topped with mixed berries & pecans. Vegetarian. Contains nuts.
More about Outerlands
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PANCAKE SHORTSTACK *$6.50
A light, fluffy stack of house-made pancakes, served with maple syrup
PANCAKE BREAKFAST *$9.00
A light, fluffy stack of house-made pancakes, served with maple syrup, whipped cream, and fresh fruit
More about Underdogs Tres
SPQR

1911 Fillmore st, san francisco

Avg 4.1 (6032 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buckwheat-Cinnamon Pancake & Waffle Mix (EBC)$14.00
Buckwheat & Cinnamon Flavored Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company Developed by Chef/ Athlete Matthew Accarrino.
This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Works Well for Both Pancakes and Waffles.
24oz Bag
Coconut-Flax Pancake & Waffle Mix (EBC)$14.00
Coconut & Flax Flavored Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company by Chef/Athlete Matthew Accarrino.
This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Works Well for Both Pancakes and Waffles.
24oz Bag
More about SPQR
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PANCAKES (3)$13.50
fluffy goodness
More about Grubstake Diner
CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3509 California Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancake Cupcake **$4.25
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 4th! Vanilla cupcake baked with fresh blueberries and topped with maple buttercream.
More about SusieCakes
B&J 1/4lb Burger

6202 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Pancakes (2)$5.25
More about B&J 1/4lb Burger
Hilda and Jesse

701 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
PANCAKES$18.00
A Double Stack of our Buttermilk Pancakes, Grilled Blueberry Maple, Butter Pat
More about Hilda and Jesse
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Buttermilk Pancake$5.50
One Buttermilk Pancake
Blueberry Pancakes$12.50
Two Blueberry Pancakes
Side Blueberry Pancake$6.50
One Blueberry Pancake
More about Eats
BBQ • SANDWICHES

UM.MA

1220 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallion pancake$14.00
SEAFOOD PANCAKE$19.00
Shrimp, scallops, scallions, seasoned soy dip
More about UM.MA
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Pancakes$9.95
Two buttermilk pancakes soaked in our tres leches sauce and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. Home made syrup
Nutella and Banana Pancakes$9.95
Two buttermilk pancakes stuffed with banana drizzled with nutella sauce and strawberry garnish. Homemade syrup and butter
More about Cafe La Taza
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Zazie

941 Cole St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Gingerbread Pancakes
cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg pancakes with meyer lemon curd & poached pears, served with whipped butter & warm syrup
Gluten Free Pancakes
housemade with GF oats, bananas, Bob's Red Mill GF flour, served w/ whipped butter & warm syrup
Buttermilk Pancakes
housemade buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter, maple syrup, and powdered sugar
More about Zazie

