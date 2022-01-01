Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve croissants

Equator Coffees Roundhouse

Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant - Firebrand$3.75
Butter croissant$3.75
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Almond croissant - Firebrand$4.50
More about Equator Coffees Roundhouse
BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Guava-Rose-Blood Orange Twice-Baked Croissant$8.00
Guava-rose syrup, blood orange marmalade, coconut-almond frangipane. Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, almonds, and coconut
Plain Croissant$4.25
classic croissant made with beurre of Isigny a.o.p
Sausage Croissant$7.50
Peppery pork sausage filling in croissant dough, nigella & poppy seeds
Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, poppy, nigella, alliums, pork, mustard
More about BREADBELLY
Flour & Branch

493 3rd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Twice Baked Croissant$6.00
Fluffy croissant filled and topped with pecan frangipane and a dusting of powdered sugar. One of our favorites!
Croissant - Everything Smoked Honey Cured Ham + Pepper Jack$7.00
Fresh Butter Croissant filled with smoked honey cured ham and pepper jack, and topped with house "everything bagel" seasoning.
Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)$5.75
Flakey, buttery croissant filled with chocolate batons and topped with chocolate strings.
More about Flour & Branch
Equator Coffees Fort Mason

2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate croissant$4.25
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Ham & cheese croissant$4.75
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Almond croissant$4.50
More about Equator Coffees Fort Mason
Jane

1881 Geary Blvd., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$5.00
More about Jane
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Aracely Cafe

401 13th street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
croissant french toast$14.00
More about Aracely Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Croissant$3.25
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.95
Customer favorite.
Made to order
Almond Croissant$4.00
More about Precita Park Cafe
Koolah Cafe

6909 Geary Blvd., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Plain Croissant$4.00
More about Koolah Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Croissant$3.25
Reg. Almond Croissant$4.25
More about Duboce Park Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jane on Larkin

925 Larkin Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$5.00
Croissant Egg Sandwich$12.00
toasted croissant, ham, fried egg, caramelized onions, whole grain mustard and provolone cheese
Croissant - Chocolate$5.00
More about Jane on Larkin
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$3.25
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.95
Sliced roasted ham, cheddar cheese, toasted on a butter croissant
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
More about Dolores Park Cafe
SMOOTHIES

Equator Coffees

222 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Croissant - Firebrand$3.75
Butter croissant$3.75
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Almond croissant - Firebrand$4.50
More about Equator Coffees
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Croissant Sandwich$9.00
Served with scrambled eggs and cheese
Spinach Croissant$4.25
Ham n' Cheese Croissant$4.95
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant French Toast$14.95
sliced croissant dipped in a vanilla, cream & cinnamon egg batter
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Plain Croissant$3.95
More about The Grind Cafe
Tartine

1226 9TH AVENUE, San Francisco

No reviews yet
PLAIN CROISSANT$5.00
butter croissant
Croissant - Pain Au Chocolat$5.75
Croissant with Valrhona chocolate.
Allergies: Dairy, wheat, egg.
FRANGIPANE CROISSANT$6.00
twice baked croissant with almond cream and brandy | (n)
More about Tartine
Tartine

595 Alabama Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
TGSD - Plain Croissant$5.00
PLAIN CROISSANT$5.00
butter croissant
More about Tartine
PASTRY

Tartine Bakery

600 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (10002 reviews)
FRANGIPANE CROISSANT$6.00
twice baked croissant with almond cream and brandy | (n)
PLAIN CROISSANT$5.00
butter croissant
More about Tartine Bakery

