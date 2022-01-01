Croissants in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve croissants
Equator Coffees Roundhouse
Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco
|Butter Croissant - Firebrand
|$3.75
|Butter croissant
|$3.75
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
|Almond croissant - Firebrand
|$4.50
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Guava-Rose-Blood Orange Twice-Baked Croissant
|$8.00
Guava-rose syrup, blood orange marmalade, coconut-almond frangipane. Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, almonds, and coconut
|Plain Croissant
|$4.25
classic croissant made with beurre of Isigny a.o.p
|Sausage Croissant
|$7.50
Peppery pork sausage filling in croissant dough, nigella & poppy seeds
Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, poppy, nigella, alliums, pork, mustard
Flour & Branch
493 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Twice Baked Croissant
|$6.00
Fluffy croissant filled and topped with pecan frangipane and a dusting of powdered sugar. One of our favorites!
|Croissant - Everything Smoked Honey Cured Ham + Pepper Jack
|$7.00
Fresh Butter Croissant filled with smoked honey cured ham and pepper jack, and topped with house "everything bagel" seasoning.
|Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)
|$5.75
Flakey, buttery croissant filled with chocolate batons and topped with chocolate strings.
Equator Coffees Fort Mason
2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco
|Chocolate croissant
|$4.25
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
|Ham & cheese croissant
|$4.75
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
|Almond croissant
|$4.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Aracely Cafe
401 13th street, San Francisco
|croissant french toast
|$14.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Butter Croissant
|$3.25
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$8.95
Customer favorite.
Made to order
|Almond Croissant
|$4.00
Koolah Cafe
6909 Geary Blvd., San Francisco
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Plain Croissant
|$3.25
|Reg. Almond Croissant
|$4.25
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jane on Larkin
925 Larkin Street, San Francisco
|Croissant
|$5.00
|Croissant Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
toasted croissant, ham, fried egg, caramelized onions, whole grain mustard and provolone cheese
|Croissant - Chocolate
|$5.00
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Croissant
|$3.25
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$8.95
Sliced roasted ham, cheddar cheese, toasted on a butter croissant
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
SMOOTHIES
Equator Coffees
222 2nd St, San Francisco
|Butter Croissant - Firebrand
|$3.75
|Butter croissant
|$3.75
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
|Almond croissant - Firebrand
|$4.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
436 Balboa Street, San Francisco
|Croissant Sandwich
|$9.00
Served with scrambled eggs and cheese
|Spinach Croissant
|$4.25
|Ham n' Cheese Croissant
|$4.95
The Grind Cafe
783 haight street, San Francisco
|Croissant French Toast
|$14.95
sliced croissant dipped in a vanilla, cream & cinnamon egg batter
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Plain Croissant
|$3.95
Tartine
1226 9TH AVENUE, San Francisco
|PLAIN CROISSANT
|$5.00
butter croissant
|Croissant - Pain Au Chocolat
|$5.75
Croissant with Valrhona chocolate.
Allergies: Dairy, wheat, egg.
|FRANGIPANE CROISSANT
|$6.00
twice baked croissant with almond cream and brandy | (n)
Tartine
595 Alabama Street, San Francisco
|TGSD - Plain Croissant
|$5.00
|PLAIN CROISSANT
|$5.00
butter croissant
PASTRY
Tartine Bakery
600 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|FRANGIPANE CROISSANT
|$6.00
twice baked croissant with almond cream and brandy | (n)
|PLAIN CROISSANT
|$5.00
butter croissant