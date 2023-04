Still Water - 16oz can

$2.50

Open Water still water has a neutral pH—just like your body—and is downright delicious. After going through a purification process, it’s packed with electrolytes for a super crisp, smooth taste. Open Water is as fresh and pure as it gets, but more importantly, it’s packed in a 100% recyclable, refillable, carbon neutral aluminum bottle that keeps plastic out of our oceans. Refreshing, isn't it?