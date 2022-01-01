Egg rolls in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Egg Rolls
|$5.00
crispy and classic (vegetarian)
|Egg Roll Party Tray
|$30.00
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Reuben Egg Roll
|$12.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese with beer infused mustard
More about Lily
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|Duck Confit Egg Rolls
|$15.00
Wise Goat Fermented Mustard and Marshall;s Hoeny Dipping Sauce
More about San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
692 Geary St, San Francisco
|Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Cubbage, snow pea, vermicelli, onions and carrot served with leafy greens, peanut spicy plum dipping.