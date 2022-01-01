Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve egg rolls

Egg Rolls image

 

Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls$5.00
crispy and classic (vegetarian)
Egg Roll Party Tray$30.00
More about Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Egg Roll$12.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese with beer infused mustard
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Duck Confit Egg Rolls image

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Confit Egg Rolls$15.00
Wise Goat Fermented Mustard and Marshall;s Hoeny Dipping Sauce
More about Lily
Banner pic

 

San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St

692 Geary St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls$9.00
Cubbage, snow pea, vermicelli, onions and carrot served with leafy greens, peanut spicy plum dipping.
More about San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
Egg Rolls image

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Rolls$9.50
Crispy vegetarian rolls: vegetables, taro and silver noodles with homemade sweet chili sauce. Served 3 Rolls cut in half
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food

