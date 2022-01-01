Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cashew chicken in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve cashew chicken

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Cashew Nut Chicken$17.00
Cashew Nut, Carrot, Dried Chili, Onion, Bell Pepper, Scallion
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cashew Nut Crispy Chicken$16.00
Lightly battered chicken deep fried then sauteed with garlic, bell peppers, cashew nuts, onions, and crispy chili.
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cashew Avocado$15.00
Roasted chicken* avocado* romaine* carrots* cabbage* radish* cucumber* celery* cashews* herb garnish* Ginger Miso Dressing* (gf, p)
More about The Plant Cafe Organic

