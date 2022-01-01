Scallops in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve scallops
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Pad Cha Scallop
|$19.95
Scallop, Young Peppercorn, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Basil Sauce
DIM SUM
Yank Sing
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Scallop Siu Mye
|$8.40
3 pcs
|Scallop Balls on Skewer
|$13.00
2 pcs
SEAFOOD
Bar Crudo
655 Divisadero, San Francisco
|Scallop Tostada
|$10.00
pea puree, spring pea salsa verde, pickled chiles
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Spicy Scallop roll
|$12.00
|Spicy Scallop
|$5.00
Mochica
1469 18th Street, San Francisco
|Scallops Carlitos
|$26.00
3 Pan seared Day Boat scallops, Tiradito sauce
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Jumbo Scallop Siu Mai (3)
|$10.00
Our jumbo scallop siu mai is an innovated dish based from the classic pork and shrimp siu mai. We have crowned the top with a slice of jumbo scallop to add another seafood component to the dish.
Roka Akor | San Francisco
801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
|Robata Grilled Scallops
|$24.00
with Yuzu and Wasabi Pea Seasoning.
Piqueos
830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco
|Scallops a lo Willy
|$20.00
Pan seared Day Boat scallops, purple mashed potatoe, toated Nori
Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
737 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Baked Baby Scallop
|$13.00
baked Peru baby scallop and uni
|Creamy Scallop
|$15.00
with avocado, tobiko and aioli
|Scallop Batayaki
|$14.00
sauteed Hokkaido scallops and asparagus with garlic butter
Routier
2801 California St., San Francisco
|Scallop
|$25.00
Scallop tartare with pea pesto, pickled ramps and toasted multigrain bread