Scallops in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve scallops

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Cha Scallop$19.95
Scallop, Young Peppercorn, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Basil Sauce
More about Saap Ver
Coterie

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Roasted Scallops$26.00
More about Coterie
DIM SUM

Yank Sing

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop Siu Mye$8.40
3 pcs
Scallop Balls on Skewer$13.00
2 pcs
More about Yank Sing
SEAFOOD

Bar Crudo

655 Divisadero, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2160 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Tostada$10.00
pea puree, spring pea salsa verde, pickled chiles
More about Bar Crudo
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Scallop roll$12.00
Spicy Scallop$5.00
More about Hamano Sushi
Mochica

1469 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops Carlitos$26.00
3 Pan seared Day Boat scallops, Tiradito sauce
More about Mochica
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Scallop Siu Mai (3)$10.00
Our jumbo scallop siu mai is an innovated dish based from the classic pork and shrimp siu mai. We have crowned the top with a slice of jumbo scallop to add another seafood component to the dish.
More about Palette Tea House
Roka Akor | San Francisco

801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Robata Grilled Scallops$24.00
with Yuzu and Wasabi Pea Seasoning.
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Piqueos

830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops a lo Willy$20.00
Pan seared Day Boat scallops, purple mashed potatoe, toated Nori
More about Piqueos
Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Baby Scallop$13.00
baked Peru baby scallop and uni
Creamy Scallop$15.00
with avocado, tobiko and aioli
Scallop Batayaki$14.00
sauteed Hokkaido scallops and asparagus with garlic butter
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Routier

2801 California St., San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop$25.00
Scallop tartare with pea pesto, pickled ramps and toasted multigrain bread
More about Routier
Osha Thai - Embarcadero

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Scallop$18.95
Seared tender sea scallop wrapped in smoked bacon served with
3 flavors cream sauce
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero

