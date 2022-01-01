Burritos in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve burritos
Equator Coffees Roundhouse
Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco
|Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Burrito
|$5.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted potatoes, onion & bell pepper on flour tortilla
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
CHEDDAR AND PEPPER JACK CHEESE, BLACK BEANS, SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHORIZO, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM ON A BED OF RANCHERO SAUCE WRAPPED IN SPINACH TORTILLA.
Foundation Cafe
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Tater Tot Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
crispy taters, bacon bites, eggs, cheddar onions, foundation hot sauce
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|KID B&C BURRITO *
|$4.50
Just pinto beans & Jack cheese
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO *
|$10.75
carne asada, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, potatoes, & pico de gallo
|GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO *
|$11.25
Marinated and grilled shrimp with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|POLLO ASADO BURRITO BOWL *
|$13.99
A burrito bowl served with our grilled chicken, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
|LA BOMBA BURRITO *
|$9.95
Housemade chorizo, bacon, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, potatoes, & pico de gallo
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO *
|$4.95
Just pinto beans & Jack cheese!
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO *
|$4.95
Just pinto beans & Jack cheese!
|BAJA BURRITO *
|$11.25
Beer-battered fish burrito with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, salsa roja, & baja sauce (lime salsa)
|GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO *
|$11.25
Marinated and grilled shrimp with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
Uno Dos Tacos
595 Market Street, San Francisco
|ASADA BURRITO
|$9.50
FLOUR TORTILLA, GRILLED FLAT STEAK, BEANS, SALSA FRESCA
|CARNITAS BURRITO
|$9.25
FLOUR TORTILLA, SLOW ROASTED PORK, BEANS, SALSA FRESCA
|BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.50
FLOUR TORTILLA, BEANS, CHEESE
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Burrito 21A
|$16.00
Your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas or vegetarian soy chicken with rice, black beans, pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
scrambled eggs* roasted potatoes* chipotle-black beans* avocado* cheddar cheese* whole wheat tortilla* tomato salsa*
Vegan option: Sub eggs for basil pesto tofu scramble*
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Burrito Atomico w/ Shrimp
|$14.99
A Chile Tortilla filled w/ Garlic Shrimp, Black Beans, Rice, and Salsa, then topped w/ a Homemade Spicy Red Chile Sauce, Melted Cheese and Peppers
|The Veggie Burrito
|$11.99
Steamed Fresh Vegetables,w/ Whole Pinto Beans, Rica, and Salsa
|Bean/Rice Burrito
|$7.99
Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$12.00
mexican red rice, refried beans, salsa fresca, pickled red onions. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Flores
2030 Union Street, San Francisco
|VEGETERIANO BURRITO
|$12.00
crimini mushrooms, onions, spinach, rice, beans, pico de gallo
|CARNITAS BURRITO
|$12.00
slow roasted pork, rice, beans, pico de gallo
|COLORADO BURRITO
|$12.00
chili-braised beef, rice, beans, pico de gallo
Azucar Lounge
299 9th St, San Francisco
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Eggs, Cheddar- Jack Cheese, Roasted Potatoes, Salsa Fresca
|Azucarrito Burrito
|$12.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar & jack cheese and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, your choice of beans, house made guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS
Death by Taco
301 King Street, San Francisco
|Burrito (Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Sour Cream, Avocado, Cheese) + Protein
|$15.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Chickepea tofu, pico de Gallo, black bean sauce, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots. *Sub Avocado for chorizo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eats
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Tri Tip Burrito
|$16.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, grilled onion.
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$15.75
Scrambled eggs, bell pepper, onion, black bean, pepper jack, pico de gallo, jalapenos, Beyond spicy sausage & tomatillo.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
|Breakfast Burrito Veggie
|$11.95
Chickepea tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortillas. Side of potatoes or fruit. Sub avocado for chorizo if meat free
TACKO
3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|BURRITO BOWL
No tortilla! Bowl served with rice, pinto beans, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de galo and sour cream
|SAN FRANCISCO BURRITO
The Mission-style favorite! Rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
|MEXICAN BURRITO
Pinto beans, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jane on Larkin
925 Larkin Street, San Francisco
|The Super Tasty Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
chorizo, eggs, onions, peppers, salsa, potatoes and cojita
Seven Stills
3645 Lawton St, San Francisco
|OST Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
scrambled organic eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, roasted yukon gold potatoes, caramelized onions, fresh tomato salsa & avocado cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
Housemade Chickpea Tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
Hearty Customer Favorite.
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tots
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
tacobar
2401 California St, San Francisco
|*Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl
|$11.95
Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl starting with Pinto Beans, Mexican Rice & Pico de Gallo. You do the rest!
|*Kid's Chicken, Rice & Beans Burrito
|$9.50
Served with rice, cheese and beans
|*Kid's Rice, Cheese & Beans Burrito
|$8.50
A rice, cheese and bean burrito
Flori's
2360 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco
|Burrito
|$15.00
Beef or vegetarian style. Rice, beans, pico-de-gallo, sour cream, cheese and guacamole (3) wrapped in a flour tortilla
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Chorizo Burrito
|$9.50
Homemade chorizo, onions, bell peppers, potato and monterrey jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Bacon Mushroom Egg Burrito with ranchero sauce
|$9.50
Sauteed bacon and mushrooms, with scrambled eggs, green onions, cheddar cheese a drizzled ranchero sauce
SMOOTHIES
Equator Coffees
222 2nd St, San Francisco
|Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Burrito
|$5.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted potatoes, onion & bell pepper on flour tortilla
Outlaw Kitchen
2101 Lombard Street, San Francisco
|Super Burrito
|$13.00
Choice of meat, rice, beans, pico de gallo, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and guac.
|Cali Burrito
|$14.00
Choice of mean, french fries, pico de gallo, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and guac.
Novy Restaurant
4000 24th Street, San Francisco
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack, tomato, onion served with tricolor potatoes oreganata, sour cream & salsa fresca
The Grind Cafe
783 haight street, San Francisco
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado, salsa, sour cream, & choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo