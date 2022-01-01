Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve burritos

Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Burrito image

 

Equator Coffees Roundhouse

Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Burrito$5.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted potatoes, onion & bell pepper on flour tortilla
More about Equator Coffees Roundhouse
Breakfast Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
CHEDDAR AND PEPPER JACK CHEESE, BLACK BEANS, SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHORIZO, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM ON A BED OF RANCHERO SAUCE WRAPPED IN SPINACH TORTILLA.
More about The New Spot On Polk
Item pic

 

Foundation Cafe

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tater Tot Breakfast Burrito$9.00
crispy taters, bacon bites, eggs, cheddar onions, foundation hot sauce
More about Foundation Cafe
Item pic

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KID B&C BURRITO *$4.50
Just pinto beans & Jack cheese
CARNE ASADA BURRITO *$10.75
carne asada, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, potatoes, & pico de gallo
GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO *$11.25
Marinated and grilled shrimp with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
POLLO ASADO BURRITO BOWL *$13.99
A burrito bowl served with our grilled chicken, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
LA BOMBA BURRITO *$9.95
Housemade chorizo, bacon, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, potatoes, & pico de gallo
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO *$4.95
Just pinto beans & Jack cheese!
More about Underdogs Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO *$4.95
Just pinto beans & Jack cheese!
BAJA BURRITO *$11.25
Beer-battered fish burrito with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, salsa roja, & baja sauce (lime salsa)
GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO *$11.25
Marinated and grilled shrimp with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Tres
Item pic

 

Uno Dos Tacos

595 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ASADA BURRITO$9.50
FLOUR TORTILLA, GRILLED FLAT STEAK, BEANS, SALSA FRESCA
CARNITAS BURRITO$9.25
FLOUR TORTILLA, SLOW ROASTED PORK, BEANS, SALSA FRESCA
BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO$6.50
FLOUR TORTILLA, BEANS, CHEESE
More about Uno Dos Tacos
Burrito 21A image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito 21A$16.00
Your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas or vegetarian soy chicken with rice, black beans, pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
Item pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.50
scrambled eggs* roasted potatoes* chipotle-black beans* avocado* cheddar cheese* whole wheat tortilla* tomato salsa*
Vegan option: Sub eggs for basil pesto tofu scramble*
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Atomico w/ Shrimp$14.99
A Chile Tortilla filled w/ Garlic Shrimp, Black Beans, Rice, and Salsa, then topped w/ a Homemade Spicy Red Chile Sauce, Melted Cheese and Peppers
The Veggie Burrito$11.99
Steamed Fresh Vegetables,w/ Whole Pinto Beans, Rica, and Salsa
Bean/Rice Burrito$7.99
Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Burrito$12.00
mexican red rice, refried beans, salsa fresca, pickled red onions. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
More about Loló Restaurant
Item pic

 

Flores

2030 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGETERIANO BURRITO$12.00
crimini mushrooms, onions, spinach, rice, beans, pico de gallo
CARNITAS BURRITO$12.00
slow roasted pork, rice, beans, pico de gallo
COLORADO BURRITO$12.00
chili-braised beef, rice, beans, pico de gallo
More about Flores
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Azucar Lounge

299 9th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Eggs, Cheddar- Jack Cheese, Roasted Potatoes, Salsa Fresca
Azucarrito Burrito$12.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar & jack cheese and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
Veggie Burrito$10.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, your choice of beans, house made guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
More about Azucar Lounge
Death by Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS

Death by Taco

301 King Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito (Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Sour Cream, Avocado, Cheese) + Protein$15.99
More about Death by Taco
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Chickepea tofu, pico de Gallo, black bean sauce, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots. *Sub Avocado for chorizo
More about Precita Park Cafe
Eats image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tri Tip Burrito$16.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, grilled onion.
Vegetarian Burrito$15.75
Scrambled eggs, bell pepper, onion, black bean, pepper jack, pico de gallo, jalapenos, Beyond spicy sausage & tomatillo.
More about Eats
Breakfast Burrito image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Breakfast Burrito Veggie$11.95
Chickepea tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortillas. Side of potatoes or fruit. Sub avocado for chorizo if meat free
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Item pic

 

TACKO

3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
BURRITO BOWL
No tortilla! Bowl served with rice, pinto beans, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de galo and sour cream
SAN FRANCISCO BURRITO
The Mission-style favorite! Rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
MEXICAN BURRITO
Pinto beans, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein
More about TACKO
The Super Tasty Breakfast Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jane on Larkin

925 Larkin Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
The Super Tasty Breakfast Burrito$12.00
chorizo, eggs, onions, peppers, salsa, potatoes and cojita
More about Jane on Larkin
Seven Stills image

 

Seven Stills

3645 Lawton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
OST Breakfast Burrito$12.00
scrambled organic eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, roasted yukon gold potatoes, caramelized onions, fresh tomato salsa & avocado cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Seven Stills
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Housemade Chickpea Tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Hearty Customer Favorite.
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tots
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$11.95
More about Dolores Park Cafe
*Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

tacobar

2401 California St, San Francisco

Avg 3.3 (951 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl$11.95
Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl starting with Pinto Beans, Mexican Rice & Pico de Gallo. You do the rest!
*Kid's Chicken, Rice & Beans Burrito$9.50
Served with rice, cheese and beans
*Kid's Rice, Cheese & Beans Burrito$8.50
A rice, cheese and bean burrito
More about tacobar
Flori's image

 

Flori's

2360 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$15.00
Beef or vegetarian style. Rice, beans, pico-de-gallo, sour cream, cheese and guacamole (3) wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Flori's
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Burrito$9.50
Homemade chorizo, onions, bell peppers, potato and monterrey jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Bacon Mushroom Egg Burrito with ranchero sauce$9.50
Sauteed bacon and mushrooms, with scrambled eggs, green onions, cheddar cheese a drizzled ranchero sauce
More about Cafe La Taza
Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Burrito image

SMOOTHIES

Equator Coffees

222 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Burrito$5.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted potatoes, onion & bell pepper on flour tortilla
More about Equator Coffees
Item pic

 

Outlaw Kitchen

2101 Lombard Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Burrito$13.00
Choice of meat, rice, beans, pico de gallo, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and guac.
Cali Burrito$14.00
Choice of mean, french fries, pico de gallo, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and guac.
More about Outlaw Kitchen
Item pic

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack, tomato, onion served with tricolor potatoes oreganata, sour cream & salsa fresca
More about Novy Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado, salsa, sour cream, & choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo
More about The Grind Cafe
Burrito image

 

Gracias Madre

2211 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (1651 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito$14.00
Rice, beans, lettuce, tempeh chorizo and pico de gallo.
Served with chips and salsa roja.
More about Gracias Madre

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Tomato Soup

Garden Salad

Eggplant Parm

Chicken Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Falafel Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston