Tandoori roti in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tandoori roti
ROOH San Francisco
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Tandoori Roti
|$6.00
Flatbread made with whole wheat flour
Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
468 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.25
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven.
Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House
1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Tandoori Roti (v)
|$2.50
Whole wheat flat bread baked in clay oven