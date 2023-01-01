Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori roti in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve tandoori roti

ROOH image

 

ROOH San Francisco

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Roti$6.00
Flatbread made with whole wheat flour
More about ROOH San Francisco
Item pic

 

Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar

468 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$3.25
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven.
More about Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House

1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Roti (v)$2.50
Whole wheat flat bread baked in clay oven
More about Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House
TILAK Indian Cuisine image

 

TILAK Indian Cuisine

3501 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$3.00
More about TILAK Indian Cuisine

