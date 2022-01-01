Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve lobsters

Banner pic

 

Coterie

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Gnocchi$33.00
More about Coterie
Harris' Restaurant image

 

Harris' Restaurant

2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Lobster$110.00
Whole Maine Lobster with sides
More about Harris' Restaurant
Lobster Roll image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$29.00
3oz of Maine lobster tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted roll, chips, coleslaw
Large Lobster Roll$52.00
6oz of Maine lobster tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted roll, chips, coleslaw
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Lobster Ha Gow with Butter Sauce (3) image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Dumpling with Butter Sauce (3)$11.00
Our lobster dumpling is our twist on the traditional and classic ha gow dumpling. It is a more elevated dish that contains a lobster and shrimp filling with a thin, clear, and chewy skin wrapper. It also comes with a pipette which is filled with our house made lobster butter sauce. This is one of our specialty dishes.
More about Palette Tea House
Item pic

 

Roka Akor | San Francisco

801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Poached Maine Lobster Roll$22.00
Poached lobster with scallions, celery and tarragon aioli topped with fried shallots.
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Item pic

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$29.00
3oz of Maine lobster tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted roll, chips, coleslaw
Large Lobster Roll$52.00
6oz of Maine lobster tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted roll, chips, coleslaw
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
T Phoenix image

 

T Phoenix

832 Clement St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Lobster balls 炸龙虾丸$6.50
More about T Phoenix

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Avocado Salad

Boba Tea

Panna Cotta

Caprese Salad

Quesadillas

Falafel Salad

Buffalo Wings

Tikka Masala

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (702 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston