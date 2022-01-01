Lobsters in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve lobsters
Harris' Restaurant
2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco
|Whole Lobster
|$110.00
Whole Maine Lobster with sides
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
3oz of Maine lobster tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted roll, chips, coleslaw
|Large Lobster Roll
|$52.00
6oz of Maine lobster tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted roll, chips, coleslaw
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Lobster Dumpling with Butter Sauce (3)
|$11.00
Our lobster dumpling is our twist on the traditional and classic ha gow dumpling. It is a more elevated dish that contains a lobster and shrimp filling with a thin, clear, and chewy skin wrapper. It also comes with a pipette which is filled with our house made lobster butter sauce. This is one of our specialty dishes.
Roka Akor | San Francisco
801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
|Poached Maine Lobster Roll
|$22.00
Poached lobster with scallions, celery and tarragon aioli topped with fried shallots.
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
3oz of Maine lobster tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted roll, chips, coleslaw
|Large Lobster Roll
|$52.00
6oz of Maine lobster tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted roll, chips, coleslaw