Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Original Joes LOJ West Portal

review star

No reviews yet

393 West Portal Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Build Your Own Pizza
Garlic Parmesan Knots
LOJ Chopped Salad

@Starters & Salads

Garlic Parmesan Knots

$6.00

6 or 12 knots, choice of marinara or ranch dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

$10.00

6 or 12 wings, served with loj ranch or blue cheese.

Little Gem Caesar Salad

$12.50

Parmesan, house made croutons.

Quinoa & Kale Salad

$12.50

Feta, currants, red onion, lemon vinaigrette.

The Pizza Salad

$12.50

Romaine, red onions, sliced mushrooms, black olives, kidney beans, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncinis, garbanzo beans, house made croutons, parmesan, choice of creamy parmesan dressing or lemon vinaigrette.

LOJ Chopped Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, beets, slivered almonds, cucumbers, pickled red onions, radish, green onions, crumbled goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette.

Family Size Little Gem Caesar Salad

$25.00

Serves 4-6 people. Parmesan, house made croutons.

Family Size The Pizza Salad

$25.00

Serves 4-6 people. Romaine, red onions, sliced mushrooms, black olives, kidney beans, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncinis, garbanzo beans, house made croutons, parmesan, choice of creamy parmesan dressing or lemon vinaigrette.

@Rotisserie

Half Roasted Chicken

$10.00

Mary's free range, non-gmo.

Whole Roasted Chicken

$19.00

Mary's free range, non-gmo.

@Specialty Pizza

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella.

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella.

14" Ultimate Paradise

$29.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, salami, mushroom, white onion, bell pepper.

16" Ultimate Paradise

$33.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, salami, mushroom, white onion, bell pepper.

14" The Garden Marg

$29.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, mushroom, roasted cherry tomato, black olive, basil.

16" The Garden Marg

$33.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, mushroom, roasted cherry tomato, black olive, basil.

14" The Spicy Mike

$29.00

Olive oil, spicy soppressata, calabrian chili pepper, asiago, oregano.

16" The Spicy Mike

$33.00

Olive oil, spicy soppressata, calabrian chili pepper, asiago, oregano.

14" The Italian Job

$29.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, broccoli rabe, chili oil.

16" The Italian Job

$33.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, broccoli rabe, chili oil.

14" Hawaiian Punch

$29.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, rosemary Italian ham, pineapple, red onion, pickled jalapeno, chives.

16" Hawaiian Punch

$33.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, rosemary Italian ham, pineapple, red onion, pickled jalapeno, chives.

14" Harry The Greek

$29.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, rotisserie chicken, feta, baby spinach, grilled artichoke, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, sundried tomato.

16" Harry The Greek

$33.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, rotisserie chicken, feta, baby spinach, grilled artichoke, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, sundried tomato.

14" The Fun Guy

$29.00

Ricotta cream, mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, arugula, truffle oil, porcini salt.

16" The Fun Guy

$33.00

Ricotta cream, mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, arugula, truffle oil, porcini salt.

14" PB&A

$29.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, burrata, arugula, truffle oil.

16" PB&A

$33.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, burrata, arugula, truffle oil.

14" California Dreamin'

$29.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, BBQ rotisserie chicken, pickled jalapeno, red onion, cilantro.

16" California Dreamin'

$33.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, BBQ rotisserie chicken, pickled jalapeno, red onion, cilantro.

14" Eggplant Parmizza

$29.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, lightly fried eggplant, ricotta, roasted cherry tomato, basil, olive oil.

16" Eggplant Parmizza

$33.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, lightly fried eggplant, ricotta, roasted cherry tomato, basil, olive oil.

@Sauces & Add Ons

Side Ranch

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese

$2.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Lemon Aioli

$2.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Salsa Verde

$1.50

Side Honey Dijon Mustard

$1.00

Side Pulled Rotisserie Chicken

$5.00

Side Sauteed Shrimp

$7.00

Soft Serve

Straus Organic Soft Serve

$3.50

Halloween

Marich Halloween Select Mix

$9.99

Marich Halloween Cremes

$7.99

Marich Halloween Spooky Sours

$7.99

Marich Triple Chocolate Toffee

$11.99

Marich Pumpkin Spice Caramels

$11.99

Marich Fall Caramels

$11.99

Marich Maple Burbon Pecans

$11.99

Marich Chocolate Pumpkins

$11.99

Halloween Chocolate Caramel Balls

$11.99

Chocolate Crispy Skulls

$10.99

Gummy Teeth & Eyeballs

$8.99

Peanut Butter Mummies and Chocolate Balls

$10.99

Sour Pumpkins

$8.99

Gummy Skulls

$8.99

Candy Corn

$7.99

Trick or Treat Ghost Graysen (Boo)

$24.00

Boo Ghostie Large (Big Boo)

$46.00

October 31st Pumpkin Head

$20.00

Spooked Ghost Jack O'Lantern

$26.00

Caramel Chocolate Pumpkin Heads

$8.99

Kitty on Jack O'Lantern

$26.00

Cora's Crow

$54.00

Smiley Black Cat

$65.00

Haunted House

$75.00

Black Tree - Small

$8.00

Black Tree - Medium

$12.00

Black Tree - Large

$16.00

Pumpkin Bucket

$40.00

Bat Bucket

$60.00

Casper Small

$16.00

Ghost Gavin with Candy Corn

$26.00

Ghostie Stew

$38.00

Boo Ghostie Small (Boo sign)

$22.00

Spooktacular Skelly

$26.00

Trick or Treat Ghostie

$22.00

Ghostie with Bat

$22.00

Boo's Pumpkin Patch

$22.00

Trick or Treat Pumpkinhead

$20.00

Hoot Owl on Jack O'Lantern

$26.00

Halloween Pixie Mouse (small)

$32.00

Ghost Gilbert with Pumpkin

$26.00

Magic Halloween Jack O'Lantern

$125.00

Merlin the Cat

$48.00

Princess Pum Kinette

$160.00

Lord Luis

$160.00

Mr. Skeleton Pumpkin

$175.00

Miss Skeleton Pumpkin

$175.00

Ghost Pumpkin

$135.00

Black Cat Soiree

$110.00

Party Pumpkin Paper Mache

$145.00

Casper Ghost Cat Large

$125.00

Halloween Pixie Mouse (large)

$106.00

Halloween Pixie Mouse (large) (Copy)

$106.00

Thanksgiving

Vagabond Acorn & Oak Leaf Dip Bowl

$40.00

Vagabond Acorn Cheese Board

$50.00

Vagabond Leaf Bowl with Pewter Squirrel

$71.00

Vagabond Olive Cheese Board

$50.00

Vagabond Olive Hors d'oeuvre Fork

$16.00

Vagabond Pear Bar Board

$63.00

Vagabond Pear Bottle Stopper

$25.00

Vagabond Pear Cheese Tray

$188.00

Vagabond Pewter & Wood Acorn Bottle Stopper

$34.00

Vagabond Pewter Feather Tray

$60.00

Vagabond Pewter Olive Pattern Ice/Bread Tongs

$58.00

Vagabond Squirrel Pewter Bottle Opener

$51.00

Vagabond Turkey Salt & Pepper Set

$71.00

Vagabond Wales Pewter Salad Server Set

$100.00

Elegant Turkey on Pumpkin

$109.99

Fall Glittered Acorns

$15.99

Turkey Bucket

$189.99

Thankful Sign

$19.99

Romantic Turkey

$49.99

Romantic Cornucopia

$49.99

Elegant Orange Pumpkin

$49.99

Elegant Green Pumpkin

$46.99

Elegant White Pumpkin

$41.99

Vagabond Pewter Forest Leaf Dish

$78.00

Christmas

Fiasconaro Panettone 750g

$26.95

Fiasconaro Pandorato 750g

$26.95

Dolce & Gabanna Panettone 500g

$41.95

Fiasconaro Panttone w/Chocolate Chips 750g

$26.95

Chiostro Panettone Amaretto 750g

$29.95

Chiostro Panettone Limoncino 750g

$29.95

Chiostro Panettone Pistachio 750g

$29.95

Augusta Panettone Tiramisu 750g

$29.95

Chiostro Panettone Pear and Chocolate 750g

$29.95

Marchesi Organic Orange Slices in Syrup 460g

$17.95

Lark Russian Tea Cakes Gift Box

$14.99

Fine Cheese Co Flavored Crackers for Cheese 13.2oz

$18.95

Fine Cheese Co Fruits for Cheese Quince 4oz

$11.95

Fine Cheese Co Fruits for Cheese Fig 4oz

$11.95

Fine Cheese Co Pickled Pears For Cheese 12.3oz

$17.95

Fine Cheese Co Pickled Cherries For Cheese 12oz

$17.95

Fine Cheese Co Pickled Figs For Cheese 13.1oz

$17.95

Traditional Tall House

$90.00

Large White Tree

$28.00

Medium White Tree

$24.00

Small White Tree

$22.00

Retro Deer on Box (tall box)

$42.00

Merry & Bright Deer on Box (short box)

$38.00

Lil' Jolly Snowman

$24.00

Christmas Wishes Snowman

$28.00

Large Emerald Flocked Deer

$36.00

Flea Market Ball Ornament

$40.00

Large Traditional Tree

$36.00

Medium Traditional Tree

$32.00

Small Traditional Tree

$28.00

Fiasconaro Panettone 1kg

$32.95

Marich Chocolate Ornaments

$11.99

Marich Holiday Select Mix

$10.99

Marich Holiday Creams

$8.99

Marich Toy Chest Sours

$8.99

Marich Holland Mints

$9.99

Marich Dark & White Chocolate Gingerbread

$10.99

Marich Peppermint Bark Shortbread

$10.99

Marich Candy Cane Caramels

$11.99

Marich Holiday Jelly Beans

$8.99

Marich Holiday Chocolate Almonds

$11.99

Original Joe's Ornament

$19.99

Lark Choc. Mint Sable

$10.99

Lark St. Nick Cookie

$10.99

Lark Holiday Trio

$8.99

Agusta Mini Panettone Limoncello 100g

$7.99

Frau Helga Dresden Butter Stollen 450g

$19.95

Maria Vittori Grappa Pie 450g

$22.95

Antonio Ma Biscotti w/Almonds 250g

$13.95

Antonio Ma Biscotti w/Chocolate Chunks 250g

$13.95

Antonio Ma Biscotti w/Pistachios 250g

$13.95

Chiostro Mini Amaretti Tower Tin 7.94oz (tall white tin)

$19.95

Chiostro Amaretti Tower Tin 6.17oz (tall red tin)

$19.95

Chiostro Mini Amaretti Crunchy 2.64oz (sm white tin)

$12.95

CCAmore Assorted Large Wood Box 2lb

$42.95

Niagra Milk Chocolate Nutcracker 4.5oz

$8.50

Niagra Milk Chocolate Santa 2.5oz

$6.99

Dolce & Gabanna Baci 16pc Gift Box

$19.95

Majani Choco Fiat Cremino Car 692g

$36.95

Sperlari Hard Nougat with Almonds 150g

$8.95

Sperlari Soft Nougat with Almonds 150g

$8.95

La Florent Soft Torrone Hazelnuts & Almonds 5.3oz

$10.95

La Florent Soft Torrone Chocolate & Almonds 5.3oz

$10.95

La Florent Soft Torrone Coffee, Choc Almonds 5.3oz

$10.95

Amarena Wild Cherries 230g

$17.95

Mario Fongo Grissini All'Acqua 200g

$8.95

Mario Fongo Grissini All'Acqua Sesamo 200g

$8.95

Chiostro Amaretti Window Box 5.3oz

$12.95

Il Cassero Panforte Margherita Bianco 250g

$12.95

Il Cassero Panforte Chocolate and Cherries 250g

$12.95

Mario Fongo Mini Breadsticks 100g

$4.99

Mario Fongo Mini Flatbread 100g

$5.99

Mario Fongo Flatbread with Ibiza Sea Salt 200g

$11.95

Mario Fongo Flatbread with Rosemary 200g

$11.95

Mario Fongo Flatbread with Taggiasca Olives 200g

$11.95

Mario Fongo Flatbread with Parmesan 200g

$11.95

Chiostro Amaretti Small Cube Tin 1.76oz (sm red tin)

$12.95

Antonio Ma Biscotti Special Edition Blue Tin 300g

$26.95

Fiasconaro Panettone Mandorle di Avola 750g

$26.95

Happy Snowman Large

$64.00

Happy Snowman Small

$38.00

ZP Chiostro Mini Chocolate Panettone

$7.99

L'Amourette Christmas Sea Salt

$7.99

Rustic Bakery Mini Gingerbread Tile Cookies

$7.50

Rustic Bakery Gingerbread Mug Topper

$12.00

@Dessert

Joe's Butter Cake (MKT)

$6.00

Original Joe's famous Butter Cake with a side of chocolate sauce. Refrigerated; warming instructions included.

Double Chocolate Brownie (MKT)

$6.00

Chocolate Brownie with walnuts and chocolate chunks and caramel sauce. Refrigerated; warming instructions included.

@Beverages

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.50

12oz Can

Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

12oz Can

Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.50

12oz Can

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

$2.50

500ml Plastic Bottle

Lurisia Sparkling Mineral Water 500ml

Lurisia Sparkling Mineral Water 500ml

$2.99

500ml Glass Bottle

Boylan's Black Cherry Soda

Boylan's Black Cherry Soda

$3.25

12oz Glass Bottle

Boylan's Orange Soda

Boylan's Orange Soda

$3.25

12oz Glass Bottle

Boylan's Lemon Seltzer

Boylan's Lemon Seltzer

$3.25

12oz Glass Bottle

Boylan's Lime Seltzer

Boylan's Lime Seltzer

$3.25

12oz Glass Bottle

Galvanina Blood Orange Organic Sparkling Soda

Galvanina Blood Orange Organic Sparkling Soda

$3.25

12oz Glass Bottle

Galvanina Clementine Organic Sparkling Soda

Galvanina Clementine Organic Sparkling Soda

$3.25

12oz Glass Bottle

Galvanina Lemon Organic Sparkling Soda

Galvanina Lemon Organic Sparkling Soda

$3.25

12oz Glass Bottle

Galvanina Pomegranate Organic Sparkling Soda

Galvanina Pomegranate Organic Sparkling Soda

$3.25

12oz Glass Bottle