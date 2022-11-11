- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- Little Original Joes - LOJ West Portal
Little Original Joes LOJ West Portal
No reviews yet
393 West Portal Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94127
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
@Starters & Salads
Garlic Parmesan Knots
6 or 12 knots, choice of marinara or ranch dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings
6 or 12 wings, served with loj ranch or blue cheese.
Little Gem Caesar Salad
Parmesan, house made croutons.
Quinoa & Kale Salad
Feta, currants, red onion, lemon vinaigrette.
The Pizza Salad
Romaine, red onions, sliced mushrooms, black olives, kidney beans, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncinis, garbanzo beans, house made croutons, parmesan, choice of creamy parmesan dressing or lemon vinaigrette.
LOJ Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, beets, slivered almonds, cucumbers, pickled red onions, radish, green onions, crumbled goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette.
Family Size Little Gem Caesar Salad
Serves 4-6 people. Parmesan, house made croutons.
Family Size The Pizza Salad
Serves 4-6 people. Romaine, red onions, sliced mushrooms, black olives, kidney beans, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncinis, garbanzo beans, house made croutons, parmesan, choice of creamy parmesan dressing or lemon vinaigrette.
@Rotisserie
@Specialty Pizza
14" Build Your Own Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella.
16" Build Your Own Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella.
14" Ultimate Paradise
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, salami, mushroom, white onion, bell pepper.
16" Ultimate Paradise
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, salami, mushroom, white onion, bell pepper.
14" The Garden Marg
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, mushroom, roasted cherry tomato, black olive, basil.
16" The Garden Marg
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, mushroom, roasted cherry tomato, black olive, basil.
14" The Spicy Mike
Olive oil, spicy soppressata, calabrian chili pepper, asiago, oregano.
16" The Spicy Mike
Olive oil, spicy soppressata, calabrian chili pepper, asiago, oregano.
14" The Italian Job
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, broccoli rabe, chili oil.
16" The Italian Job
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, broccoli rabe, chili oil.
14" Hawaiian Punch
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, rosemary Italian ham, pineapple, red onion, pickled jalapeno, chives.
16" Hawaiian Punch
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, rosemary Italian ham, pineapple, red onion, pickled jalapeno, chives.
14" Harry The Greek
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, rotisserie chicken, feta, baby spinach, grilled artichoke, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, sundried tomato.
16" Harry The Greek
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, rotisserie chicken, feta, baby spinach, grilled artichoke, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, sundried tomato.
14" The Fun Guy
Ricotta cream, mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, arugula, truffle oil, porcini salt.
16" The Fun Guy
Ricotta cream, mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, arugula, truffle oil, porcini salt.
14" PB&A
Olive oil, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, burrata, arugula, truffle oil.
16" PB&A
Olive oil, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, burrata, arugula, truffle oil.
14" California Dreamin'
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, BBQ rotisserie chicken, pickled jalapeno, red onion, cilantro.
16" California Dreamin'
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, BBQ rotisserie chicken, pickled jalapeno, red onion, cilantro.
14" Eggplant Parmizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, lightly fried eggplant, ricotta, roasted cherry tomato, basil, olive oil.
16" Eggplant Parmizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, lightly fried eggplant, ricotta, roasted cherry tomato, basil, olive oil.
@Sauces & Add Ons
Halloween
Marich Halloween Select Mix
Marich Halloween Cremes
Marich Halloween Spooky Sours
Marich Triple Chocolate Toffee
Marich Pumpkin Spice Caramels
Marich Fall Caramels
Marich Maple Burbon Pecans
Marich Chocolate Pumpkins
Halloween Chocolate Caramel Balls
Chocolate Crispy Skulls
Gummy Teeth & Eyeballs
Peanut Butter Mummies and Chocolate Balls
Sour Pumpkins
Gummy Skulls
Candy Corn
Trick or Treat Ghost Graysen (Boo)
Boo Ghostie Large (Big Boo)
October 31st Pumpkin Head
Spooked Ghost Jack O'Lantern
Caramel Chocolate Pumpkin Heads
Kitty on Jack O'Lantern
Cora's Crow
Smiley Black Cat
Haunted House
Black Tree - Small
Black Tree - Medium
Black Tree - Large
Pumpkin Bucket
Bat Bucket
Casper Small
Ghost Gavin with Candy Corn
Ghostie Stew
Boo Ghostie Small (Boo sign)
Spooktacular Skelly
Trick or Treat Ghostie
Ghostie with Bat
Boo's Pumpkin Patch
Trick or Treat Pumpkinhead
Hoot Owl on Jack O'Lantern
Halloween Pixie Mouse (small)
Ghost Gilbert with Pumpkin
Magic Halloween Jack O'Lantern
Merlin the Cat
Princess Pum Kinette
Lord Luis
Mr. Skeleton Pumpkin
Miss Skeleton Pumpkin
Ghost Pumpkin
Black Cat Soiree
Party Pumpkin Paper Mache
Casper Ghost Cat Large
Halloween Pixie Mouse (large)
Halloween Pixie Mouse (large) (Copy)
Thanksgiving
Vagabond Acorn & Oak Leaf Dip Bowl
Vagabond Acorn Cheese Board
Vagabond Leaf Bowl with Pewter Squirrel
Vagabond Olive Cheese Board
Vagabond Olive Hors d'oeuvre Fork
Vagabond Pear Bar Board
Vagabond Pear Bottle Stopper
Vagabond Pear Cheese Tray
Vagabond Pewter & Wood Acorn Bottle Stopper
Vagabond Pewter Feather Tray
Vagabond Pewter Olive Pattern Ice/Bread Tongs
Vagabond Squirrel Pewter Bottle Opener
Vagabond Turkey Salt & Pepper Set
Vagabond Wales Pewter Salad Server Set
Elegant Turkey on Pumpkin
Fall Glittered Acorns
Turkey Bucket
Thankful Sign
Romantic Turkey
Romantic Cornucopia
Elegant Orange Pumpkin
Elegant Green Pumpkin
Elegant White Pumpkin
Vagabond Pewter Forest Leaf Dish
Christmas
Fiasconaro Panettone 750g
Fiasconaro Pandorato 750g
Dolce & Gabanna Panettone 500g
Fiasconaro Panttone w/Chocolate Chips 750g
Chiostro Panettone Amaretto 750g
Chiostro Panettone Limoncino 750g
Chiostro Panettone Pistachio 750g
Augusta Panettone Tiramisu 750g
Chiostro Panettone Pear and Chocolate 750g
Marchesi Organic Orange Slices in Syrup 460g
Lark Russian Tea Cakes Gift Box
Fine Cheese Co Flavored Crackers for Cheese 13.2oz
Fine Cheese Co Fruits for Cheese Quince 4oz
Fine Cheese Co Fruits for Cheese Fig 4oz
Fine Cheese Co Pickled Pears For Cheese 12.3oz
Fine Cheese Co Pickled Cherries For Cheese 12oz
Fine Cheese Co Pickled Figs For Cheese 13.1oz
Traditional Tall House
Large White Tree
Medium White Tree
Small White Tree
Retro Deer on Box (tall box)
Merry & Bright Deer on Box (short box)
Lil' Jolly Snowman
Christmas Wishes Snowman
Large Emerald Flocked Deer
Flea Market Ball Ornament
Large Traditional Tree
Medium Traditional Tree
Small Traditional Tree
Fiasconaro Panettone 1kg
Marich Chocolate Ornaments
Marich Holiday Select Mix
Marich Holiday Creams
Marich Toy Chest Sours
Marich Holland Mints
Marich Dark & White Chocolate Gingerbread
Marich Peppermint Bark Shortbread
Marich Candy Cane Caramels
Marich Holiday Jelly Beans
Marich Holiday Chocolate Almonds
Original Joe's Ornament
Lark Choc. Mint Sable
Lark St. Nick Cookie
Lark Holiday Trio
Agusta Mini Panettone Limoncello 100g
Frau Helga Dresden Butter Stollen 450g
Maria Vittori Grappa Pie 450g
Antonio Ma Biscotti w/Almonds 250g
Antonio Ma Biscotti w/Chocolate Chunks 250g
Antonio Ma Biscotti w/Pistachios 250g
Chiostro Mini Amaretti Tower Tin 7.94oz (tall white tin)
Chiostro Amaretti Tower Tin 6.17oz (tall red tin)
Chiostro Mini Amaretti Crunchy 2.64oz (sm white tin)
CCAmore Assorted Large Wood Box 2lb
Niagra Milk Chocolate Nutcracker 4.5oz
Niagra Milk Chocolate Santa 2.5oz
Dolce & Gabanna Baci 16pc Gift Box
Majani Choco Fiat Cremino Car 692g
Sperlari Hard Nougat with Almonds 150g
Sperlari Soft Nougat with Almonds 150g
La Florent Soft Torrone Hazelnuts & Almonds 5.3oz
La Florent Soft Torrone Chocolate & Almonds 5.3oz
La Florent Soft Torrone Coffee, Choc Almonds 5.3oz
Amarena Wild Cherries 230g
Mario Fongo Grissini All'Acqua 200g
Mario Fongo Grissini All'Acqua Sesamo 200g
Chiostro Amaretti Window Box 5.3oz
Il Cassero Panforte Margherita Bianco 250g
Il Cassero Panforte Chocolate and Cherries 250g
Mario Fongo Mini Breadsticks 100g
Mario Fongo Mini Flatbread 100g
Mario Fongo Flatbread with Ibiza Sea Salt 200g
Mario Fongo Flatbread with Rosemary 200g
Mario Fongo Flatbread with Taggiasca Olives 200g
Mario Fongo Flatbread with Parmesan 200g
Chiostro Amaretti Small Cube Tin 1.76oz (sm red tin)
Antonio Ma Biscotti Special Edition Blue Tin 300g
Fiasconaro Panettone Mandorle di Avola 750g
Happy Snowman Large
Happy Snowman Small
ZP Chiostro Mini Chocolate Panettone
L'Amourette Christmas Sea Salt
Rustic Bakery Mini Gingerbread Tile Cookies
Rustic Bakery Gingerbread Mug Topper
@Dessert
@Beverages
Coke Can
12oz Can
Diet Coke Can
12oz Can
Sprite Can
12oz Can
Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water
500ml Plastic Bottle
Lurisia Sparkling Mineral Water 500ml
500ml Glass Bottle
Boylan's Black Cherry Soda
12oz Glass Bottle
Boylan's Orange Soda
12oz Glass Bottle
Boylan's Lemon Seltzer
12oz Glass Bottle
Boylan's Lime Seltzer
12oz Glass Bottle
Galvanina Blood Orange Organic Sparkling Soda
12oz Glass Bottle
Galvanina Clementine Organic Sparkling Soda
12oz Glass Bottle
Galvanina Lemon Organic Sparkling Soda
12oz Glass Bottle
Galvanina Pomegranate Organic Sparkling Soda
12oz Glass Bottle