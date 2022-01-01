Chilaquiles in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chilaquiles
FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Cantina
3414 Judah St, San Francisco
|CHILAQUILES
|$15.00
CRUNCHY TORTILLA CHIPS DRENCHED IN A TASTY RANCHERO SAUCE. TOPPED WITH 2 POACHED EGGS, AVOCADO, CHIPOTLE AND AVOCADO CREMA, CILANTRO, ONIONS, AND COTIJA
CHEESE.
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Vegan Chilaquiles
|$14.00
Three crispy tortillas with black bean hummus, Pico de Gallo, avocado, guajillo chili sauce and cotija cheese.
Otra
682 Haight Street, San Francisco
|Chilaquiles con Huevos
|$16.00
fried tortilla braised with scrambled eggs, black beans, ranchero salsa, poblano crema, y cotija cheese
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|CHILAQUILES
|$9.50
Eggs, tortillas in red or green sauce with sour cream and sliced avocados.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|CHILAQUILES *
|$9.95
Eggs & tortilla chips in red or green sauce, with sour cream, queso fresco, guacamole, cilantro & onions.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Aracely Cafe
401 13th street, San Francisco
|chilaquiles
|$17.00
Azucar Lounge
299 9th St, San Francisco
|Chilaquiles
|$12.50
Crispy Tortilla, Arbol Sauce, Chorizo or Soyrizo, Egg, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Cilantro
TORTA
El Buen Comer
3435 Mission st, San Francisco
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
Fried corn tortillas simmered in either a tomato or tomatillo sauce. Topped with sour cream, onions and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
Nopalito
306 Broderick St., San Francisco
|Chilaquiles Rojos
|$16.00
House made corn tortilla chips, eggs, guajillo & arbol chile salsa, fresh epazote, queso fresco, crema, onion and cilantro