Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Cantina

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILAQUILES$15.00
CRUNCHY TORTILLA CHIPS DRENCHED IN A TASTY RANCHERO SAUCE. TOPPED WITH 2 POACHED EGGS, AVOCADO, CHIPOTLE AND AVOCADO CREMA, CILANTRO, ONIONS, AND COTIJA
CHEESE. (Please pick up one time..)
More about Sunset Cantina
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chilaquiles$14.00
Three crispy tortillas with black bean hummus, Pico de Gallo, avocado, guajillo chili sauce and cotija cheese.
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Otra image

 

Otra

682 Haight Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles con Huevos$16.00
fried tortilla braised with scrambled eggs, black beans, ranchero salsa, poblano crema, y cotija cheese
More about Otra
Underdogs Too image

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHILAQUILES$9.50
Eggs, tortillas in red or green sauce with sour cream and sliced avocados.
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILAQUILES *$9.95
Eggs & tortilla chips in red or green sauce, with sour cream, queso fresco, guacamole, cilantro & onions.
More about Underdogs Tres
Aracely Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Aracely Cafe

401 13th street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
chilaquiles$17.00
More about Aracely Cafe
Item pic

 

Azucar Lounge

299 9th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$12.50
Crispy Tortilla, Arbol Sauce, Chorizo or Soyrizo, Egg, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Cilantro
More about Azucar Lounge
El Buen Comer image

TORTA

El Buen Comer

3435 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$16.00
Fried corn tortillas simmered in either a tomato or tomatillo sauce. Topped with sour cream, onions and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
More about El Buen Comer
Item pic

 

Nopalito

306 Broderick St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles Rojos$16.00
House made corn tortilla chips, eggs, guajillo & arbol chile salsa, fresh epazote, queso fresco, crema, onion and cilantro
More about Nopalito
Chilaquiles image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$15.95
Choice of spicy red or mild green sauce. Fresh tortilla chips with sauce topped with queso freco and sour cream and green onions with scrambled eggs and black beans
More about Cafe La Taza

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Chopped Salad

Chicken Curry

Bean Burritos

Lox

Garlic Bread

Fettuccine Alfredo

Gnocchi

Milkshakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston