Crispy tofu in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Saap Ver image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Tofu$8.95
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Tofu (vegetarian)$10.50
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
Item pic

 

Dumpling Time - 11 Division Street

11 Division Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Sesame Tofu Squares$8.00
Crispy soft Tofu served with a sweet Chili Sauce.
More about Dumpling Time - 11 Division Street
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside - SF Mission Bay

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tofu Sandwich$13.99
Organic tofu from Hodo®, fried crisp and served with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, sliced red onion, dill pickle slices and charred jalapeño mayo all on top of a butter toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside - SF Mission Bay
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tofu Sandwich$13.99
Organic tofu from Hodo®, fried crisp and served with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, sliced red onion, dill pickle slices and charred jalapeño mayo all on top of a butter toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside

