Crispy tofu in San Francisco

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Crispy Tofu
|$8.95
DIM SUM
Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Crispy Tofu (vegetarian)
|$10.50
Dumpling Time - 11 Division Street
11 Division Street, San Francisco
|Crispy Sesame Tofu Squares
|$8.00
Crispy soft Tofu served with a sweet Chili Sauce.
Gott's Roadside - SF Mission Bay
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Crispy Tofu Sandwich
|$13.99
Organic tofu from Hodo®, fried crisp and served with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, sliced red onion, dill pickle slices and charred jalapeño mayo all on top of a butter toasted egg bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Crispy Tofu Sandwich
|$13.99
