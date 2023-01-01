Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve spicy noodles

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tom Yum Pork Noodle Soup$16.00
Rice noodles , Minced Pork in Spicy and sour Soup, Pork Meat Ball, Fish Cake,Ground Peanut, Bean Sprout, Celery,  Scallion, and Cilantro
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Burma Love - Valencia

211 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Noodles$19.95
Thai influenced thin rice noodles wok-tossed in a sweet, spicy, and tangy sauce with pea sprouts and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts.
(Gluten Free)
More about Burma Love - Valencia
Burma Love Downtown

8 Mint Plaza, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Noodles$19.95
Thai influenced thin rice noodles wok-tossed in a sweet, spicy, and tangy sauce with pea sprouts and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts.
(Gluten Free)
More about Burma Love Downtown

