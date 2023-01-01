Spicy noodles in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve spicy noodles
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Spicy Tom Yum Pork Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Rice noodles , Minced Pork in Spicy and sour Soup, Pork Meat Ball, Fish Cake,Ground Peanut, Bean Sprout, Celery, Scallion, and Cilantro
More about Burma Love - Valencia
Burma Love - Valencia
211 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Spicy Noodles
|$19.95
Thai influenced thin rice noodles wok-tossed in a sweet, spicy, and tangy sauce with pea sprouts and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts.
(Gluten Free)