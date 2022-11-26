- Home
Pizzeria Delfina Pacific Heights
No reviews yet
2406 California Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
Popular Items
New & Notable
*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Delfina's Classic Latkes, 1 dozen, frozen
handmade from russet potatoes, onion, egg and potato starch, fried in rice bran oil. GF & Vegetarian. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01 - 12/31
*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Miracle Kit
Contains: 1 dozen frozen latkes, 1 jar of pear-quince conserva and 1 tub of creme fraiche. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01 - 12/31
*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Let There Be Light
contains: 1 dozen Latkes, 1 jar of conserva, 1 tub of creme fraiche, 1 box of beeswax candles and 1 little wooden dreidel. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01 - 12/31
*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Pear and Quince Conserva 7.75oz jar
made for us by our friends at Sqirl in LA from organic Frog Hollow Farm fruit. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01 - 12/31
*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Creme Fraiche 8oz tub
made in Berkeley by Belfiore. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01- 12/31
Frozen Equinox Pie
Buy now and cook later! pancetta, potato, cipollini onion, fontina, panna, black pepper
Speck Pie
Speck, smothered escarole, fontina, mozzarella, thyme
Roasted Beets
marinated farro, goat cheese, seeds
Cauliflower Soup
cumin croutons, paprika oil
PD Subs
Large Format
Medium Catering Insalata Tricolore
Serves 4-6. arugula, radicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano
Large Catering Insalata Tricolore
Serves 10-12. arugula, radicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano
Medium Catering Burrata Platter
Serves 4-6. arugula, crostini, extra virgin olive oil
Large Catering Burrata Platter
Serves 10-12. arugula, crostini, extra virgin olive oil
Medium Catering Meatball Platter
Serves 4-6. pork, beef, veal meatballs, tomato sauce, crostini
Large Catering Meatball Platter
Serves 10-12. pork, beef, veal meatballs, tomato sauce, crostini
Medium Catering Chicken Platter
Serves 4-6. rosemary, black pepper, chili
Large Catering Chicken Platter
Serves 10-12. rosemary, black pepper, chili
PD Provisions
Make at Home Pizza Kit
3 fresh dough balls, pint of pizza sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, Olivestri EVOO, flour, Preparation instructions included.
Frozen Meatballs in Sugo
1/2 dozen pork, beef, veal meatballs, tomato sauce
Frozen Margherita
Buy now and cook later! tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil
Frozen Salsiccia
Buy now and cook later! housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
Frozen Funghi
Buy now and cook later! hen of the woods mushrooms, panna, fontina, nepitella
Frozen Pepperoni Pie
Buy now and cook later! tomato, provolone, mozzarella, red onion, chili, oregano
Frozen 4 Formaggi
Buy now and cook later! tomato, mozzarella, fontal, provolone, pecorino
Frozen Gemini Pie
new potatoes, walnuts, wild nettle-green garlic pesto, pecorino, mozzarella
Frozen Equinox Pie
Buy now and cook later! pancetta, potato, cipollini onion, fontina, panna, black pepper
Frozen Pomodoro Sauce Pint
Ingredients: tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, dried chili, basil
Frozen Amatriciana Sauce Pint
Ingredients: guanciale, olive oil, onions, garlic, tomato, chili, black pepper, white wine, rosemary, bay
Frozen Ragu Nostrano Sauce Pint
Ingredients: beef, pork, pancetta, chicken liver, olive oil, onion, celery, carrot, garlic, dried porcini, tomato, white wine, rosemary, sage, meat stock, milk, salt, black pepper
Bottle of Lemon Vinaigrette (8.5oz)
fresh lemon, champagne vinegar, olive oil, shallot- keep some in your fridge!