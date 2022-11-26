Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Pizzeria Delfina Pacific Heights

review star

No reviews yet

2406 California Street

San Francisco, CA 94115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Salsiccia
Insalata Tricolore

New & Notable

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Delfina's Classic Latkes, 1 dozen, frozen

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Delfina's Classic Latkes, 1 dozen, frozen

$38.00

handmade from russet potatoes, onion, egg and potato starch, fried in rice bran oil. GF & Vegetarian. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01 - 12/31

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Miracle Kit

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Miracle Kit

$58.00

Contains: 1 dozen frozen latkes, 1 jar of pear-quince conserva and 1 tub of creme fraiche. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01 - 12/31

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Let There Be Light

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Let There Be Light

$79.00

contains: 1 dozen Latkes, 1 jar of conserva, 1 tub of creme fraiche, 1 box of beeswax candles and 1 little wooden dreidel. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01 - 12/31

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Pear and Quince Conserva 7.75oz jar

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Pear and Quince Conserva 7.75oz jar

$16.00

made for us by our friends at Sqirl in LA from organic Frog Hollow Farm fruit. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01 - 12/31

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Creme Fraiche 8oz tub

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Creme Fraiche 8oz tub

$8.00

made in Berkeley by Belfiore. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01- 12/31

Frozen Equinox Pie

Frozen Equinox Pie

$22.00

Buy now and cook later! pancetta, potato, cipollini onion, fontina, panna, black pepper

Speck Pie

Speck Pie

$24.00

Speck, smothered escarole, fontina, mozzarella, thyme

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$14.00

marinated farro, goat cheese, seeds

Cauliflower Soup

Cauliflower Soup

$12.00

cumin croutons, paprika oil

PD Subs

PD Meatball Sub

PD Meatball Sub

$17.00

mozzarella, caciocavallo, torpedo roll

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$17.00

Crispy Mary's chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Broccoli Raab Sub

Broccoli Raab Sub

$17.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, olivata

Large Format

Medium Catering Insalata Tricolore

Medium Catering Insalata Tricolore

$58.00

Serves 4-6. arugula, radicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano

Large Catering Insalata Tricolore

Large Catering Insalata Tricolore

$90.00

Serves 10-12. arugula, radicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano

Medium Catering Burrata Platter

Medium Catering Burrata Platter

$58.00

Serves 4-6. arugula, crostini, extra virgin olive oil

Large Catering Burrata Platter

Large Catering Burrata Platter

$90.00

Serves 10-12. arugula, crostini, extra virgin olive oil

Medium Catering Meatball Platter

Medium Catering Meatball Platter

$78.00

Serves 4-6. pork, beef, veal meatballs, tomato sauce, crostini

Large Catering Meatball Platter

Large Catering Meatball Platter

$115.00

Serves 10-12. pork, beef, veal meatballs, tomato sauce, crostini

Medium Catering Chicken Platter

Medium Catering Chicken Platter

$80.00

Serves 4-6. rosemary, black pepper, chili

Large Catering Chicken Platter

Large Catering Chicken Platter

$125.00

Serves 10-12. rosemary, black pepper, chili

PD Provisions

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Delfina's Classic Latkes, 1 dozen, frozen

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Delfina's Classic Latkes, 1 dozen, frozen

$38.00

handmade from russet potatoes, onion, egg and potato starch, fried in rice bran oil. GF & Vegetarian. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01 - 12/31

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Miracle Kit

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Miracle Kit

$58.00

Contains: 1 dozen frozen latkes, 1 jar of pear-quince conserva and 1 tub of creme fraiche. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01 - 12/31

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Let There Be Light

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Let There Be Light

$79.00

contains: 1 dozen Latkes, 1 jar of conserva, 1 tub of creme fraiche, 1 box of beeswax candles and 1 little wooden dreidel. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01 - 12/31

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Pear and Quince Conserva 7.75oz jar

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Pear and Quince Conserva 7.75oz jar

$16.00

made for us by our friends at Sqirl in LA from organic Frog Hollow Farm fruit. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01 - 12/31

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Creme Fraiche 8oz tub

*PRE-ORDER ONLY* Creme Fraiche 8oz tub

$8.00

made in Berkeley by Belfiore. Pre-order now to be picked up between 12/01- 12/31

Make at Home Pizza Kit

Make at Home Pizza Kit

$30.00

3 fresh dough balls, pint of pizza sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, Olivestri EVOO, flour, Preparation instructions included.

Frozen Meatballs in Sugo

Frozen Meatballs in Sugo

$32.00

1/2 dozen pork, beef, veal meatballs, tomato sauce

Frozen Margherita

Frozen Margherita

$18.00

Buy now and cook later! tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil

Frozen Salsiccia

Frozen Salsiccia

$22.00

Buy now and cook later! housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella

Frozen Funghi

Frozen Funghi

$23.00

Buy now and cook later! hen of the woods mushrooms, panna, fontina, nepitella

Frozen Pepperoni Pie

Frozen Pepperoni Pie

$23.00

Buy now and cook later! tomato, provolone, mozzarella, red onion, chili, oregano

Frozen 4 Formaggi

Frozen 4 Formaggi

$18.00

Buy now and cook later! tomato, mozzarella, fontal, provolone, pecorino

Frozen Gemini Pie

Frozen Gemini Pie

$23.00

new potatoes, walnuts, wild nettle-green garlic pesto, pecorino, mozzarella

Frozen Equinox Pie

Frozen Equinox Pie

$22.00

Buy now and cook later! pancetta, potato, cipollini onion, fontina, panna, black pepper

Frozen Pomodoro Sauce Pint

Frozen Pomodoro Sauce Pint

$8.00

Ingredients: tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, dried chili, basil

Frozen Amatriciana Sauce Pint

Frozen Amatriciana Sauce Pint

$12.00

Ingredients: guanciale, olive oil, onions, garlic, tomato, chili, black pepper, white wine, rosemary, bay

Frozen Ragu Nostrano Sauce Pint

Frozen Ragu Nostrano Sauce Pint

$12.00

Ingredients: beef, pork, pancetta, chicken liver, olive oil, onion, celery, carrot, garlic, dried porcini, tomato, white wine, rosemary, sage, meat stock, milk, salt, black pepper

Bottle of Lemon Vinaigrette (8.5oz)

Bottle of Lemon Vinaigrette (8.5oz)

$8.00

fresh lemon, champagne vinegar, olive oil, shallot- keep some in your fridge!

Breadsticks (1/2 lb)

Breadsticks (1/2 lb)

$8.00

Antipasti

Warm Citrus & Herb Marinated Olives

Warm Citrus & Herb Marinated Olives

$7.00
Belfiore Burrata

Belfiore Burrata

$14.00

arugula, crostini, extra virgin olive oil

Chilled Tripe "Streetcart-Style"

Chilled Tripe "Streetcart-Style"

$14.00

lemon, chili oil, sea salt

Saffron Arancini

Saffron Arancini

$11.00

risotto-mozzarella fritters

Cauliflower Soup

Cauliflower Soup

$12.00

cumin croutons, paprika oil

Salads

Insalata Tricolore

Insalata Tricolore

$14.00

arugula, raddicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano

Autumn Chicory-Persimmon

Autumn Chicory-Persimmon

$15.00

pomegranate, hazelnuts, parmigiano

Veggies

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$14.00

marinated farro, goat cheese, seeds

Delicata Squash

Delicata Squash

$14.00

Calabrian chilies, brown butter, hippie croccante

Fryer Creek Farm Turnips

Fryer Creek Farm Turnips

$14.00

bagna cauda, breadcrumbs

White Pies

Broccoli Raab

Broccoli Raab

$19.00

Broccoli raab, caciocavallo, mozzarella, olives, hot peppers

Prosciutto Pie

Prosciutto Pie

$21.00

Prosciutto di Parma, caciocavallo, mozzarella, panna, arugula

Carbonara

Carbonara

$22.00

guanciale, 2 farm eggs, pecorino, scallions, black pepper

Funghi

Funghi

$23.00

Hen of the Woods mushrooms, panna, fontina, nepitella