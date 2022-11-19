Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

Chouquet's Restaurant

427 Reviews

$$

2500 Washington St

San Francisco, CA 94115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SALMON
Truffle Fries
Side Grilled Chicken Breast

ALL DAY MENU

BLANQUETTE DE VEAU

$29.00

BOURGUIGNON

$28.00

BURGER

$17.00

BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD

$12.00

CHICKEN

$25.00

CROQUE

$15.00

CROQUE Mon-share

$15.00

Escargots

$18.00

DUCK

$29.00

BENEDICT Salmon

$17.00

EGGS BENEDICT

$16.00

EGGS FLORENTINE

$15.00

GAZPACHO

$14.00

MADAME

$17.00

MUSSELS

$27.00

NICOISE

$17.00

OMELETTE

$14.00

ONION SOUP

$13.00

POKE TARTAR

$17.00

QUICHE

$16.00

RAVIOLE

$23.00

SALMON

$28.00

SHORT RIBS

$32.00

SOUP

$11.00

STEAK FRITES

$29.00

TROUT SALAD

$17.00

TWO EGGS

$5.00

Lentilles A La Provencale

$18.00

SIDES

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$6.00

Bread & Butter

$2.00

French Fries

$7.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Side Of Rice

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Cocktails

Bellini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$12.00

Kir

$12.00

Kir Royal

$12.00

Orange Mimosa

$12.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

“Classic Lillet”

$14.00

“La vie en Rose”

$12.00

“Le French Can-can”

$12.00

“Le Provençale”

$12.00

“Mardi Imperial”

$12.00

Guava Cava

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Mango Mimosa

$13.00

Watermelon Bellini

$13.00

Floc Aperitif On Rocks w/Twist

$12.00

Coffees

Coffee

$4.75

Decaf Coffee

$4.75

Americano

$4.75

Decaf Americano

$4.75

Cappuccino

$5.75

Decaf Cappucino

$5.75

Double Capp

$6.75

Decaf Double Cappucino

$6.75

Latte

$5.75

Decaf Latte

$5.75

Double Latte

$6.75

Decaf Double Latte

$6.75

Espresso

$4.75

Decaf Espresso

$4.75

Double Expresso

$5.75

Decaf Double Espresso

$5.75

Macchiato

$4.00

Decaf Macchiato

$4.75

Double Macchiato

$5.75

Decaf Double Macchiato

$5.75

Cafe Au Lait

$4.75

Decaf Cafe Au Lait

$4.75

Mocha

$5.75

Decaf Mocha

$5.75

Double Mocha

$6.75

Decaf Double Mocha

$6.75

Iced Latte

$5.75

Decaf Iced Latte

$5.75

Double Iced Latte

$6.75

Decaf Double Iced Latte

$6.75

Hot Tea

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Extra Shot

$1.00

Coffee Refill

Side Milk

Side Almond Milk

$0.75

Draft Beers

1664

$9.00

Clausthaler

$7.00

Trumer Pils

$9.00

Deschutes IPA

$9.00

Limited Run

1/2 BTL Puligny-Montrachet W

$68.00

BTL Muscadet

$48.00

GLS Sparkling Chenin Blanc

$12.00

Kirwan Margaux

$90.00

GLS Muscadet W

$12.00

Glass Chinon *Special*

$10.00

Bottle Chinon *Special*

$42.00

Red Wines - Glass

GLS Bourgogne R

$13.00

GLS Cleyrac R

$14.00

GLS Cote Du Rhone R

$12.00

GLS Georgos R

$14.00

GLS Medoc R

$12.00

GLS Five Russians R

$14.00

GLS Vacqueyras R

$14.00

GLS Chalonnaise R

$16.00

GLS - GRAVES R

$16.00

Gls Morgon R

$13.00

Gls Chinon

$13.00

GLS Tour De Pez

$17.00

Red Wines Bottle

1/2 BTL Chateauneuf -Du-Pape

$39.00Out of stock

1/2 BTL Pomerol R

$40.00

1/2 BTL Chinon R

$26.00

1/2 BTL Vacqueyras R

$28.00

1/2 BTL Medoc R

$36.00

BTL Bourgogne R

$52.00

BTL Chateauneuf R

$79.00

BTL Cleyrac R

$54.00

BTL Cote Du Rhone R

$48.00

BTL Cote Rotie R

$130.00

BTL Georgos R

$54.00

BTL Gevrey-Chambertin R

$145.00

BTL Hermitage R

$160.00

BTL Nuits-Saint-Georges R

$110.00

BTL Five Russians R

$54.00

BTL Graves R

$64.00

BTL Pommard R

$125.00

BTL Silver Oak R

$180.00

BTL Twomey R

$98.00

BTL Vacqueyras R

$56.00

BTL Medoc R

$48.00

BTL Morgon R

$52.00

BTL Chinon R

$54.00

BTL Tour De Pez

$72.00

BTL Chalonnaise

$64.00

Sodas

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Palmer REFILL

Iced Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.75

Decaf Iced Cafe

$4.75

Sprite

$4.50

Orangina

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Peach Juice

$4.50

OJ

$4.50

Guava Juice

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Roy Rogers / Darth Vadar

$4.50

Watermellon Juice

$5.00

Mango Juice

$4.50

Pregancy Cocktail

$8.00

Sweet Tooth

BTL Muscat

$50.00

BTL Porto

$65.00

BTL Sauterne Villefort

$48.00

GLS Muscat

$10.00

GLS Porto

$9.00

GLS Sauterne Villefort

$8.00

GLS Yquem

$25.00

Gls FLOC de Gascogne

$9.00

Water

750ml Perrier

$8.00

Club Soda W/Lime

$3.00

Ice Water

Paper Cup For Kid

Glass Of Ice

500ml Perrier

$5.00

White Wines Bottle

375 ml Chassagne Montrachet

$75.00

1/2 BTL Pouilly Fumé W

$26.00

1/2 BTL Monthuys W

$36.00

1/2 BTL Puligny-Montrachet W

$68.00

1/2 BTL Rouët RS

$28.00

1/2 BTL Sancerre

$30.00

BTL Chablis W

$54.00

BTL Chassagne Montrachet W

$175.00

BTL Cremant d'Alsace W

$66.00

BTL Cremant de Bourgogne W

$56.00

BTL Fritz Chard W

$48.00

BTL Macon W

$42.00

BTL Monthuys W

$75.00

BTL Pinot Grigio W

$42.00

BTL Pouilly-Fuisse W

$48.00

BTL Puligny Montrachet W

$130.00

BTL Riesling W

$46.00

BTL Rimauresq RS

$60.00

BTL Roche W

$54.00

BTL Sancerre W

$60.00

BTL Viognier W

$46.00

BTL Vouvray W

$46.00

BTL Spark Vouvray W

$62.00

White Wines Glass

GLS Chablis W

$14.00

GLS Cremant W

$12.00

GLS Cremant d'Alsace RS

$14.00

GLS Fritz Chard W

$13.00

GLS Macon W

$11.00

GLS Muscadet W

$12.00

GLS Pinot Grigio W

$11.00

GLS Pouilly-Fuisse W

$13.00

GLS Riesling W

$12.00

GLS Rimauresq RS

$15.00

GLS Sancerre W

$15.00

GLS Viognier W

$12.00

GLS Vouvray W

$12.00

GLS Vouvray Spark

$13.00

Half-Glass Wine

$7.50

GLS Roche W

$14.00

Grand Cru

GLS Monthuys WS

$17.00

Appetizers

Butter Lettuce Salad

$12.00

Onion soup

$13.00

Poke Tartar

$17.00

Soup

$11.00

Trout salad

$17.00

Entrees

Blanquette De Veau

$29.00

Bourguignon

$28.00

Burger

$17.00

Chicken

$25.00

Croque Monsieur

$15.00

Duck

$29.00

Croque Madame ?

$17.00

Moules Marinieres

$27.00

Quiche

$16.00

Raviole

$23.00

Saumon a la Parisienne

$28.00

Short Rib

$32.00

Steak Frites

$29.00

Sides

Bacon

$6.00

Bread & Butter

$2.00

French Fries

$7.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Dessert

Choco Fondant

$10.00

Apple Tatin

$9.00

Lemon Tart

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our kitchen focuses on a balance of new and familiar tastes served up in lighter dishes that allow our diners to settle into the comfort of what they expected, yet experience something new at the same time. We hope to introduce you to a dish that becomes a personal favorite.

Website

Location

2500 Washington St, San Francisco, CA 94115

Directions

Gallery
Chouquet's image
Chouquet's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Routier
orange star4.5 • 55
2801 California St. San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Le Colonial
orange starNo Reviews
20 Cosmo San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
L'Ardoise Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,785
151 Noe Street San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurantnext
Perle Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 499
2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Madcap - San Anselmo
orange star4.6 • 486
198 Sir Francis Drake San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
La Fontaine Restaurant - Walnut Creek - 1375 N Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
1375 n broadway walnut creek, CA 94596
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Jane on Fillmore
orange star4.4 • 3,263
2123 Fillmore St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
The Snug - San Francisco
orange star4.6 • 582
2301 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Santino's Vino
orange star4.2 • 250
2101 Fillmore street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Alamo Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Stonestown
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Noe Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Potrero Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Presidio
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Union Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
South Beach
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston