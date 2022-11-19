French
Chouquet's Restaurant
427 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our kitchen focuses on a balance of new and familiar tastes served up in lighter dishes that allow our diners to settle into the comfort of what they expected, yet experience something new at the same time. We hope to introduce you to a dish that becomes a personal favorite.
2500 Washington St, San Francisco, CA 94115
