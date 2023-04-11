Stonemill Matcha

Kaikado Tea Cannister

The historic Kaikado family in Kyoto has been committed to hand making their traditional airtight tinplate tea canisters (chaztusu) since 1875. Their one of a kind technique involves over 130 steps that can be treasured for generations to come as they garner beauty over time. Kaikado tin is intentionally left unlacquered to reveal subtle color changes every time it’s handled. Kaikado tin is ready to be used with our matcha. It can be used to store just about anything you’d like to keep airtight. Small Capacity: 40 grams Dimensions: 2.55”x 2.55” Medium Capacity: 110 grams Dimensions: 3.1"x 3.2" Large Capacity: 200 grams Dimensions: 3.6"x 4.3" Each Kaikado canister is packaged in a box and wrapped in white paper to prevent oxidation. Because of the unique quality of the metal, we are unable to accept returns if the package has been opened because it will no longer be in its original state. .