Stonemill Matcha
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Stonemill Matcha, we carry on the Matcha tradition while striving to push it forward so that we may preserve its history, advance its future, and share it throughout San Francisco and beyond. Come visit our modern Japanese Californian cafe located in the heart of Mission.
Location
561 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
