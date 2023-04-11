Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stonemill Matcha

review star

No reviews yet

561 Valencia St

San Francisco, CA 94110

Popular Items

Pork Katsu Sando
Matcha Latte
Iced Strawberry Latte

EXTRAS

BAGS & UTENSILS NOT PROVIDED. PLEASE SELECT BELOW IF NEEDED.

Bag

Bag

$0.25
Utensil Set

Utensil Set

$0.25

DRINKS

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha, milk and cane sugar. Please no adjustments allowed.

Ginger Matcha Latte

Ginger Matcha Latte

$6.25

Matcha, fresh ginger, milk and cane sugar. Please no adjustments allowed.

Rose Matcha Latte

Rose Matcha Latte

$6.25

Matcha, rose, milk and cane sugar. Please no adjustments allowed.

Black Sesame Latte

Black Sesame Latte

$7.00

Japanese Black Sesame with cane sugar. Please no adjustments allowed.

Hojicha Latte

Hojicha Latte

$5.75

Hojicha, milk and cane sugar. Please no adjustments allowed.

Matchacano

Matchacano

$4.75

Matcha and hot water.

Iced Strawberry Latte

Iced Strawberry Latte

$7.00

Strawberry, matcha or hojicha, milk and cane sugar. Please no adjustments allowed.

Mizudashi

Mizudashi

$5.50

Mizudashi means cold brew in Japanese. Choice of matcha, genmaicha or hojicha.

Hojicha Palmer

Hojicha Palmer

$5.75

Hojicha mizudashi and yuzu lemonade. Please no adjustments allowed.

Sparkling Matcha

Sparkling Matcha

$5.50

Seltzer water and matcha. Choice to add yuzu or rose. Please no adjustments allowed.

Traditional Handwhisk Matcha

Traditional Handwhisk Matcha

$10.00

First Crop Stonemill Matcha served with homemade wagashi.

Brew Tea

Brew Tea

$5.00

Your choice of genmaicha, hojicha, sencha or soba (caffeine-free).

Yuzu Syrup

Yuzu Syrup

$18.00

House made yuzu syrup. Pair it with sparkling water and matcha for a refreshing drink. 16oz (473 ml).

Wagashi Set

Wagashi Set

$16.00 Out of stock

Our handwhisk first crop matcha served with 2 yatsuhashi- sweet red bean wrapped in mochi dusted with kinako and cinnamon.

Strawberry Yuzu-ade

Strawberry Yuzu-ade

$5.50

Yuzu syrup, strawberry, cane sugar, and seltzer water.

FOOD

Kitchen

Pork Katsu Sando

Pork Katsu Sando

$18.50

Soy marinated pork loin, fresh panko, housemade tonkatsu sauce and shaved cabbage.

Tamago Sando

Tamago Sando

$12.00

Japanese Style Egg Salad. (Vegetarian)

Chicken Okayu

Chicken Okayu

$15.00

Rice porridge, onsen tamago, shiitake, seaweed and green onion. (Gluten Free)

Matchazuke

Matchazuke

$18.00

Flaked salmon, matcha dashi and koshihikari rice. (Gluten Free)

Chicken Katsu Curry Set

Chicken Katsu Curry Set

$18.00

Shio koji marinated chicken thigh, fresh panko, koshihikari rice and tsukemono.

Japanese Seasonal Salad

Japanese Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Baby lettuces, shaved market vegetables, SMM furikake and wafu dressing. (Vegan)

Korokke Teishoku

Korokke Teishoku

$18.00

Potato croquette, koshihikari rice, shredded cabbage, miso soup, and tsukemono. (Vegetarian)

Pork Chuka

Pork Chuka

$14.00 Out of stock

Ground pork with pickled napa cabbage and koshihikari rice.

Sides

Salmon Onigiri

Salmon Onigiri

$8.00 Out of stock

Flaked Salmon, koshihikari rice and nori. 2 pieces per order.

Gomadare Tofu Salad

Gomadare Tofu Salad

$12.00

Hodo Soy tofu, avocado, orange, creamy sesame dressing and SMM furikake. (Vegan and Gluten Free)

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Hodo Soy tofu, green onion and wakame. (Gluten Free and Pescatarian)

Koshihikari Rice

Koshihikari Rice

$3.00

(Vegan and Gluten Free)

Tsukemono

Tsukemono

$3.00

Japanese pickles. (Vegan)

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Proteins

Proteins

Japanese Seasonal Side Salad

$3.00

SWEETS

Pastry

Matcha Cream Pie

Matcha Cream Pie

$7.50

Silky matcha custard and citrus cream in buttery flakey pie crust.

Maple Miso Granola

Maple Miso Granola

$11.00

House made sweet and savory granola with caramelized nuts and seeds and a hint of umami. Ingredients: Oats, puffed rice, flour, sugar, maple syrup, almonds, sunflower seeds, black sesame seeds, kinako (roasted soybean flour), salt and miso.

Black Sesame Cream Puff

Black Sesame Cream Puff

$6.50

Double crust of flaky puff pastry and choux filled with black sesame custard cream

Matcha White Chocolate Chip Cookie

Matcha White Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Matcha cookie with Valrhona white chocolate. Topped with a sprinkle of genmai and maldon salt.

Matcha Mochi

Matcha Mochi

$5.50 Out of stock

1 each. Matcha white chocolate ganache truffle encased in fresh mochi.

How To Pre-Order

For whole pies or large pastry orders and inquiries, please email us at contact@stonemillmatcha.com. Allow 72 hours for all special orders

Souffle Cheesecake

Souffle Cheesecake

$7.00

Creamy and fluffy Japanese style cheesecake.

Mango Panna Cotta

$7.00

Mango panna cotta topped with honey ginger jelly and seasonal citrus.

RETAIL

Tea

Stonemill Matcha Tin

Stonemill Matcha Tin

ORGANIC MATCHA 02 Weight: 30 grams Servings: 15 ORGANIC FIRST CROP- Our organic matcha is stone milled in Kyoto providing balanced, smooth, umami notes. MATCHA 02 Weight: 30 grams Servings: 15 FIRST CROP- Our matcha is stone milled in Kyoto providing balanced, smooth, umami notes. MATCHA 03 Weight: 30 grams Servings: 15 STONEMILL BLEND- Our special matcha blend is stone milled in Kyoto providing earthy, bright, crisp notes.

Hojicha Powder

Hojicha Powder

$20.00

Roasted green tea powder. Flavor: nutty and toasty Weight: 70 grams Servings: 14

Restorative Blend

Restorative Blend

$16.00 Out of stock

Blend of sencha, chamomile flower, orange, rose hip, lemongrass, lemon myrtle hibiscus flower, spearmint, orange blossom and bergamot. Weight: 60 grams Serving size: 6

Hokkaido Dattan Soba Cha

Hokkaido Dattan Soba Cha

$16.00 Out of stock

Roasted buckwheat from Hokkaido. Caffeine-free. 80 grams.

Ceramics & Tools

Starter Kit

Starter Kit

$95.00

Starter Kit includes: Matcha 02 Organic (Handwhisk Blend) , Bamboo Whisk, Bamboo Tea Scoop and Handmade Ceramic Bowl by local artist Etsuko Bram. TEA CEREMONY AT HOME- Our starter kit provides basic essentials in making a traditional hand-whisked matcha for your own personal tea ceremony. Great as a gift. STONEMILL MATCHA 02 ORGANIC- Our matcha is stone milled in Kyoto providing balanced, smooth, umami notes. BAMBOO- Our quality whisks and matcha scoops are made in Japan providing durability and sustainability MATCHA BOWL (chawan)- Our matcha bowls will change seasonally in our starter kit made by local ceramicists. 95

Bamboo Tea Whisk

Bamboo Tea Whisk

$20.00
SMM Cafe Mugs

SMM Cafe Mugs

$20.00
Kaikado Tea Cannister

Kaikado Tea Cannister

The historic Kaikado family in Kyoto has been committed to hand making their traditional airtight tinplate tea canisters (chaztusu) since 1875. Their one of a kind technique involves over 130 steps that can be treasured for generations to come as they garner beauty over time. Kaikado tin is intentionally left unlacquered to reveal subtle color changes every time it’s handled. Kaikado tin is ready to be used with our matcha. It can be used to store just about anything you’d like to keep airtight. Small Capacity: 40 grams Dimensions: 2.55”x 2.55” Medium Capacity: 110 grams Dimensions: 3.1"x 3.2" Large Capacity: 200 grams Dimensions: 3.6"x 4.3" Each Kaikado canister is packaged in a box and wrapped in white paper to prevent oxidation. Because of the unique quality of the metal, we are unable to accept returns if the package has been opened because it will no longer be in its original state. .

Stonemill Matcha Azuma Bukuro

Stonemill Matcha Azuma Bukuro

$30.00

Stonemill Matcha's popular Japanese style of bag used to carry bento boxes. Azuma bukuro can be used to carry your daily essentials or groceries.

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Stonemill Matcha, we carry on the Matcha tradition while striving to push it forward so that we may preserve its history, advance its future, and share it throughout San Francisco and beyond. Come visit our modern Japanese Californian cafe located in the heart of Mission.

Location

561 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery
Stonemill Matcha image
Stonemill Matcha image
Stonemill Matcha image
Stonemill Matcha image

Map
