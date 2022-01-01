San Francisco burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in San Francisco
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roam Artisan Burgers
1785 Union Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Farmers Market Salad
|$10.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Sugar Snap Peas, Chives, Mint, Avocado, Feta
|Mini Market Salad
|$6.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Sugar Snap Peas, Chives, Mint, Feta
|Brussels Sprouts
|$6.99
Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil,
Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles
HAMBURGERS
The Willows
1582 Folsom St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$9.95
corn meal dusted with chipotle aioli
|The DIY Burger
|CheeseSteak
|$14.95
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Quinoa Power Bowl
|$14.00
Mixed quinoa, soft boiled egg, avocado, roasted mushrooms, red peppers, onions, tomatoes and sauteed spinach
|Grilled Caesar
|$12.00
Grilled hearts of romaine, buttermilk croutons, shaved parmesan with a Caesar dressing
|Breakfast Wrap
|$16.00
Scrambled eggs, red onions, tomatoes, jalapeño, jack cheese & potatoes wrapped in sundried tomato tortilla, served with guacamole, salsa & sour cream
Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
3853 24th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Beyond Burger
|$11.95
A Plant Based Patty, That is with out Soy, Served on Traditional Sesame Bun with "the Works". Lettuce, Tomato, Choice onions and Secret Sauces.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$10.95
100% Grass Feed Beef Served on Traditional Sesame Bun with "the Works". Lettuce, Tomato, Choice onions and Secret Sauces.
|Hamburger
|$7.95
100% Grass Feed Beef Served on Traditional Sesame Bun with "the Works". Lettuce, Tomato, Choice onions and Secret Sauces.
Super Duper Burgers
2304 Market Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|KID SHAKE
|$4.00
Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
|MINI BURGER
|$6.50
One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
|REGULAR SHAKE
|$5.75
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
Flippin Burger
1419 Haight Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Flippin Burger
|$6.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and flippin sauce
|Beyond Burger
|$8.95
plant based meatless patty, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and chipotle aioli
|Buffalo Chicken Philly
|$8.95
Chicken with Zesty Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, Carmelized Onions, Lettuce, and Tomato Drizzled with Ranch
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mission Street Burgers
2323 Mission St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries
|$3.50
Classic fries sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning
|Tots
|$5.00
Crispy fried tater tots
|The Cheeseburger
|$8.95
American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and special sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|222 SPECIAL
|$17.00
2 scrambled eggs, 2 pieces of bacon or sausage & 2 pancakes or sourdough french toast
|MOZZ STICKS
|$11.00
Gooey, breaded mozz served with house-made marinara
|CALI CHICKEN SANDO
|$15.50
grilled chicken breast+ jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Garlic Parmesan Noodle
|$6.75
Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese & parsley.
|Kyoto Blaze
|$7.50
Fried chicken patty seasoned with our special blend of Kyoto spices topped with lightly fried basil leaves, jalapeños, onions, mayo & dynamite sauce on a brioche bun.
|Truffle Fries
|$6.25
Crispy fries topped with parmesan cheese, parsley flakes and truffle aioli sauce.
B&J 1/4lb Burger
6202 3rd St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|2 Eggs
|$2.50
|Cheese Burger
|$6.50
|SM Breakfast Sausage
|$7.75
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$6.99
With lime & charred jalapeño mayo.
|Garlic Fries
|$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shovels Bar
460 Larkin St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$15.00
Sliced smoked ham smothered in our amazing mornay sauce, caramelized onions and house-made mayo. Lettuce & tomato on request.
|The Blue Bull
|$19.00
Wild Nilgai, Completely Unique and Delicious. Two Smashed Patties Between a Brioche Bun and Smothered in Caramelized Onions and Black Garlic Aioli with cheese.
|Traditional Dog
|$8.00
Build Your Own Beef Dog on a Brioche "Boat" Bun.
Fire Wings
90 Charter Oak Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Winter Citrus
|$13.00
Chopin vodka, pomegranate juice, blood orange juice, lime juice, ginger syrup, mint leaves
shaken and served chilled with a dehydrated blood orange wheel
|Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken - serves two
|$60.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken for two;
honey-brined & herb-rubbed with duck fat fingerling potatoes lyonnaise, charred asparagus, cabernet-port wine jus.
*Simply reheat and plate at home. Reheating instructions included*
|32oz Porterhouse - serves two
|$110.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
32oz Porterhouse for two;
sous vide in shallot, thyme, garlic, and beef fat with Izzy’s famous potatoes, creamed spinach.
*Steak cooked to rare at pick-up for you to finish off on the grill or pan-sear at home. Cooking instructions included*
Izzy's Steaks & Chops
3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|New York
|$49.00
12 oz Cut
|Marinated Skirt Steak
|$38.00
Izzy's House Favorite
|Side Broccoli
|$9.00
lemon sauteed, chilis
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roam Artisan Burgers
1923 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Farmers Market Salad
|$10.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Sugar Snap Peas, Chives, Mint, Avocado, Feta
|Create Your Own
|$9.99
Create your own style
|Springtime
|$13.49
Chimichurri, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Herb Mayo, Greens
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, & fried crisp. Served with fries & a side of ranch.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Super Duper Burgers
98 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|SUPER BURGER
|$9.25
Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
|GARLIC FRIES
|$4.25
Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.
|KID SHAKE
|$4.00
Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
Causwells
2346 Chestnut St., san francisco
|Popular items
|Banana Bread "Grilled Cheese"
|$9.25
chocolate soup
|Americana Burger
|$19.25
American cheese, Causwells sauce, lettuce, pickle, onion
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
roasted garlic aioli, pickles, cilantro slaw
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Chez Maman
1401 18th St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Thai
|$20.00
lemongrass, garlic, shallots, cilantro, chili, coconut milk
|N.Y steak (9oz)
|$33.00
french fries, green peppercorn sauce
|Duck confit
|$30.00
potatoes gratin, haricot vert, port reduction
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Francisco
4138 24TH ST, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Barney's Burger
|$12.95
1/2 lb custom blend, flame broiled 100% natural cut beef
|Guacamole
|$15.95
jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$15.95
lettuce, napa cabbage, grilled chicken, cilantro, sesame seeds, cucumbers, wontons, & ginger sesame dressing
Chez Maman
401 Gough Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chestnut Crepe
|$8.00
Chestnut Cream, Chantilly
TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madam Racecar
2730 21st St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Gambas
|$13.00
|2 Manhootan
|$18.00
|2 Procrastinator
|$18.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Buckhorn Grill
845 Market Street, San Francisco
SALADS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Next Level Burger
450 Rhode Island St, San Francisco
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Frankie's Java House
Pier 40.5, San Francisco
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bistro Gambrinus
1813 Fulton St, San Francisco