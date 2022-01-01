Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Francisco burger restaurants you'll love

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in San Francisco

Roam Artisan Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

1785 Union Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10268 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmers Market Salad$10.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Sugar Snap Peas, Chives, Mint, Avocado, Feta
Mini Market Salad$6.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Sugar Snap Peas, Chives, Mint, Feta
Brussels Sprouts$6.99
Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil,
Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$9.95
corn meal dusted with chipotle aioli
The DIY Burger
CheeseSteak$14.95
More about The Willows
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quinoa Power Bowl$14.00
Mixed quinoa, soft boiled egg, avocado, roasted mushrooms, red peppers, onions, tomatoes and sauteed spinach
Grilled Caesar$12.00
Grilled hearts of romaine, buttermilk croutons, shaved parmesan with a Caesar dressing
Breakfast Wrap$16.00
Scrambled eggs, red onions, tomatoes, jalapeño, jack cheese & potatoes wrapped in sundried tomato tortilla, served with guacamole, salsa & sour cream
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley image

 

Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley

3853 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beyond Burger$11.95
A Plant Based Patty, That is with out Soy, Served on Traditional Sesame Bun with "the Works". Lettuce, Tomato, Choice onions and Secret Sauces.
Double Cheeseburger$10.95
100% Grass Feed Beef Served on Traditional Sesame Bun with "the Works". Lettuce, Tomato, Choice onions and Secret Sauces.
Hamburger$7.95
100% Grass Feed Beef Served on Traditional Sesame Bun with "the Works". Lettuce, Tomato, Choice onions and Secret Sauces.
More about Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
Super Duper Burgers image

 

Super Duper Burgers

2304 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
KID SHAKE$4.00
Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
MINI BURGER$6.50
One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
REGULAR SHAKE$5.75
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Consumer pic

 

Flippin Burger

1419 Haight Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flippin Burger$6.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and flippin sauce
Beyond Burger$8.95
plant based meatless patty, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and chipotle aioli
Buffalo Chicken Philly$8.95
Chicken with Zesty Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, Carmelized Onions, Lettuce, and Tomato Drizzled with Ranch
More about Flippin Burger
Mission Street Burgers image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mission Street Burgers

2323 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seasoned Fries$3.50
Classic fries sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning
Tots$5.00
Crispy fried tater tots
The Cheeseburger$8.95
American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and special sauce
More about Mission Street Burgers
Grubstake Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
222 SPECIAL$17.00
2 scrambled eggs, 2 pieces of bacon or sausage & 2 pancakes or sourdough french toast
MOZZ STICKS$11.00
Gooey, breaded mozz served with house-made marinara
CALI CHICKEN SANDO$15.50
grilled chicken breast+ jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough
More about Grubstake Diner
Umai Savory Hot Dogs image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Parmesan Noodle$6.75
Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese & parsley.
Kyoto Blaze$7.50
Fried chicken patty seasoned with our special blend of Kyoto spices topped with lightly fried basil leaves, jalapeños, onions, mayo & dynamite sauce on a brioche bun.
Truffle Fries$6.25
Crispy fries topped with parmesan cheese, parsley flakes and truffle aioli sauce.
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
B&J 1/4lb Burger image

 

B&J 1/4lb Burger

6202 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Eggs$2.50
Cheese Burger$6.50
SM Breakfast Sausage$7.75
More about B&J 1/4lb Burger
Gott's Roadside image

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$6.99
With lime & charred jalapeño mayo.
Garlic Fries$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside
Shovels Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shovels Bar

460 Larkin St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Patty Melt$15.00
Sliced smoked ham smothered in our amazing mornay sauce, caramelized onions and house-made mayo. Lettuce & tomato on request.
The Blue Bull$19.00
Wild Nilgai, Completely Unique and Delicious. Two Smashed Patties Between a Brioche Bun and Smothered in Caramelized Onions and Black Garlic Aioli with cheese.
Traditional Dog$8.00
Build Your Own Beef Dog on a Brioche "Boat" Bun.
More about Shovels Bar
Fire Wings image

 

Fire Wings

90 Charter Oak Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
More about Fire Wings
Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home image

 

Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home

3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Citrus$13.00
Chopin vodka, pomegranate juice, blood orange juice, lime juice, ginger syrup, mint leaves
shaken and served chilled with a dehydrated blood orange wheel
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken - serves two$60.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken for two;
honey-brined & herb-rubbed with duck fat fingerling potatoes lyonnaise, charred asparagus, cabernet-port wine jus.
*Simply reheat and plate at home. Reheating instructions included*
32oz Porterhouse - serves two$110.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
32oz Porterhouse for two;
sous vide in shallot, thyme, garlic, and beef fat with Izzy’s famous potatoes, creamed spinach.
*Steak cooked to rare at pick-up for you to finish off on the grill or pan-sear at home. Cooking instructions included*
More about Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
Izzy's Steaks & Chops image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
New York$49.00
12 oz Cut
Marinated Skirt Steak$38.00
Izzy's House Favorite
Side Broccoli$9.00
lemon sauteed, chilis
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops
Roam Artisan Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

1923 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmers Market Salad$10.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Sugar Snap Peas, Chives, Mint, Avocado, Feta
Create Your Own$9.99
Create your own style
Springtime$13.49
Chimichurri, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Herb Mayo, Greens
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
Gott's Roadside image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, & fried crisp. Served with fries & a side of ranch.
Cheeseburger$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Super Duper Burgers image

 

Super Duper Burgers

98 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SUPER BURGER$9.25
Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
GARLIC FRIES$4.25
Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.
KID SHAKE$4.00
Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Consumer pic

 

Causwells

2346 Chestnut St., san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Bread "Grilled Cheese"$9.25
chocolate soup
Americana Burger$19.25
American cheese, Causwells sauce, lettuce, pickle, onion
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
roasted garlic aioli, pickles, cilantro slaw
More about Causwells
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Chez Maman

1401 18th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (4575 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thai$20.00
lemongrass, garlic, shallots, cilantro, chili, coconut milk
N.Y steak (9oz)$33.00
french fries, green peppercorn sauce
Duck confit$30.00
potatoes gratin, haricot vert, port reduction
More about Chez Maman
Restaurant banner

 

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Francisco

4138 24TH ST, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Barney's Burger$12.95
1/2 lb custom blend, flame broiled 100% natural cut beef
Guacamole$15.95
jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream
Chinese Chicken Salad$15.95
lettuce, napa cabbage, grilled chicken, cilantro, sesame seeds, cucumbers, wontons, & ginger sesame dressing
More about Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Francisco
Restaurant banner

 

Chez Maman

401 Gough Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chestnut Crepe$8.00
Chestnut Cream, Chantilly
More about Chez Maman
Banner pic

TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madam Racecar

2730 21st St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (365 reviews)
Popular items
Gambas$13.00
2 Manhootan$18.00
2 Procrastinator$18.00
More about Madam Racecar
Buckhorn Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Buckhorn Grill

845 Market Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (350 reviews)
More about Buckhorn Grill
Next Level Burger image

SALADS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Next Level Burger

450 Rhode Island St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3442 reviews)
Delivery
More about Next Level Burger
Frankie's Java House image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Frankie's Java House

Pier 40.5, San Francisco

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about Frankie's Java House
Bistro Gambrinus image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bistro Gambrinus

1813 Fulton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (614 reviews)
More about Bistro Gambrinus

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Francisco

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Tacos

Cake

Salmon

Veggie Burgers

Egg Sandwiches

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston