American
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

Causwells

2346 Chestnut St.

san francisco, CA 94123

Food

Housemade Ricotta

Housemade Ricotta

$14.00

rosemary honey, lavosh

Classic Deviled Eggs

Classic Deviled Eggs

$7.50

paprika (3 piece)

Smoked Salmon Sliders

Smoked Salmon Sliders

$13.50

house made pretzel, smoked salmon, creme fraiche, pickled onion (3 piece)

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

brown butter, pickled red onion, sunflower seeds

'Cali' Hot Chicken Wings

$14.00

ranch, celery, slaw

Arugula Salad

$13.00

pluot, marcona almond, green goddess dressing

Pork Belly Confit

$19.00

Johnny cake, sorghum gastrique, stone fruit

Herbed Cauliflower

Herbed Cauliflower

$20.00

Americana Burger

$19.25

american cheese, causwells sauce, lettuce, pickle, onion

Veggie Burger

$17.00

pesto aioli, mushroom, pickled red onion, lettuce

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$18.00

roasted garlic aioli, pickle, cilantro slaw

Banana Bread "Grilled Cheese"

$9.25

chocolate soup

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$8.00

single patty, sesame bun, American cheese

Kid's Veggie Burger

$9.00

sesame bun, veggie patty

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

seeded bread, American cheese

Kid's Chicken

$6.00

grilled chicken

Kid's Pasta

$6.00

butter, parmesan cheese

Bubbles & Rose

Sparkling

$26.00

Chateau de Passavant Crémant de Loire '15 France

Sparkling Rose

$36.00

J Laurens Rose Cremant de Limoux NV France

Still Rose

$24.00

Dancing Crow Rose Blend '21 Lake County, CA

White Wine

Vino Verde

$24.00

Anjos Vino Verde '20 Portugal

Albarino

$24.00

Castineira Albarino '21 Rias Baixas, Spain

Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Lucky Rock '21 Sonoma County, California

Sancerre

$42.00

Alphonse Mellot La Moussière Blanc '21 France

Chenin Blanc

$32.00

Aperture Chenin Blanc '21 Clarksburg, California

French Chardonnay

$36.00

Les Penitents Chardonnay '19 Cotes de la Charite Loir France

Chardonnay

$28.00

Alfaro Chardonnay '21 Santa Cruz Mountains, California

Red Wine

Carignan

$30.00

Lioco Carignan '19 Mendocino, California

Mondeuse

$32.00

Maison Yves Duport Mondeuse '20 Bugey, France

Pinot Noir

$36.00

Domaine Eden Pinot Noir '18 Santa Cruz Moutains, California

Cabernet Franc

$28.00

Baudry Dutour Cabernet Franc '20 "Le Pin" Chinon, France

Syrah

$32.00

Lacuna Syrah '18 Carneros, California

Zinfandel

$34.00

Limerick Lane Zinfandel '20 Russian River, California

Cabernet Sauvignon

$46.00

Keenan Cabernet Sauvignon '17 Napa Valley, California

Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Heritage Cabernet Sauvingon ' 20 Colombia Valley, Washington

Beer

Geisterfaust, Ghost Town Brewing (16oz) 5.6%

Pilsner

$3.00

Sudwerk Brewing - (12oz) 5.3%

IPA

$5.00

Phantom Bride, Belching Beaver Brewing- (16oz) 7.1%

Hazy IPA

$4.00

Dust Bowl Brewing - (12oz) 6.3%

Sour Ale

$5.00

Sour Monkey, Victory Brewing - (12oz) 9.5%

Cider

$4.00

Bright Cider, 2 Towns Ciderhouse - (12oz) 6%

Non-Alcholic Beer

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Bevs

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.00

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water (12oz)

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water (750ml)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2346 Chestnut St., san francisco, CA 94123

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Causwells image
Causwells image
Causwells image

