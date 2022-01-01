Go
Toast

Madam Racecar

We are a neighborhood bar with delicious SF Tapas and tasty cocktails. We often have live DJs or music inside as well as a chill patio & parklet outside. Half of the tables have heaters so bring a jacket cause this is SF and the weather changes often. We look forward to meeting you!

TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2730 21st St • $$

Avg 4 (365 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Manhootan$18.00
Quesadilla Shrimp$14.00
Gambas$13.00
Sincere Cider$9.00
2 Procrastinator$18.00
2$ Jar Deposit$2.00

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2730 21st St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SAN HO WON

No reviews yet

Korean food and charcoal BBQ

The Morris

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ernest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flour + Water - San Francisco

No reviews yet

flour + water serves a daily changing menu of house-made pasta exposing the regional variety found throughout Italy, Neapolitan-style pizzas prepared in a wood-fired oven and carefully crafted dishes utilizing seasonal ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston