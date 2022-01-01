Go
Flour+Water Pasta Shop

3000 20th Street

Popular Items

Eggplant Parm$16.50
Fried eggplant, marinara, burrata, kale & pepita pesto, basil on house focaccia. *Cannot be made vegan!*
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie with sea salt. (per cookie)
Meatball Sando$16.50
Tomato braised meatballs, ricotta, basil, provolone on house focaccia.
Salumi Sando$18.00
Mortadella, salumi toscana, proscuitto cotto, aioli, provolone, red wine vinegar, pepper relish on house focaccia.
West Coast Chopped$17.00
little gems & kale, roasted garnet yam, lentils, quinoa, soft boiled egg, golden sesame, pistachio & ginger avocado dressing
(Mon/Tues) Roast Beef Special$16.50
Roast beef on a philly style soft pretzel roll with caramelized onions, Vermont cheddar, horseradish aioli & arugula
Cali Club$18.00
Fra' Mani turkey, Pepper Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Aioli, Peperoncini & Red Onion on house focaccia.
Calabrian Fried Chicken Sando$16.50
buttermilk fried chicken, chili aioli, cabbage slaw, pickled banana peppers on house focaccia.
Caesar$15.50
little gem lettuces, kale, garlic croutons, soft boiled egg, anchovies & parmigiano
Pasta Salad$8.00
black pepper strozzapretti with kale pesto, snap peas, ricotta salata & fried pepitas
Location

3000 20th Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
