Flour+Water Pasta Shop
Come on in and enjoy!
3000 20th Street
Popular Items
Location
3000 20th Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Morris
Come in and enjoy!
Flour + Water - San Francisco
flour + water serves a daily changing menu of house-made pasta exposing the regional variety found throughout Italy, Neapolitan-style pizzas prepared in a wood-fired oven and carefully crafted dishes utilizing seasonal ingredients.
Ernest
Come in and enjoy!
Southern Pacific Brewing
Southern Pacific Brewing is a tribute to the historical Southern Pacific railroad that connected much of the West, including San Francisco's Mission district. Today, our spacious warehouse has been lovingly renovated from a one-time machine shop in the Mission's industrial heart, to a bright and expansive brewery and restaurant complete with outdoor seating.
Our 15-barrel system produces our in-house line of crafted true-to-style ales served by the pint or in cans to-go. We also feature a curated list of guest taps and specialty house cocktails. We believe in inclusivity and are dedicated to supporting our local communities, artists, and westward visitors alike.