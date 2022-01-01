- Home
Buddy
3115 22nd st
San Francisco, CA 94110
COCKTAILS
By-The-Glass Wine
SPARKLING - Orsi "Sui Lieviti"
SPARKLING - Alpamanta "Breva"
WHITE - Michael Gindl "Little Buteo"
WHITE - Humus "Flui"
ORANGE - Somos "Naranjito"
ORANGE - Ocho "Do U Believe?"
ROSE - Margins "Rosé"
RED - Fabien Jouves "Côt(e) de Fruit"
RED - Agrícola Luyt "Pipeño Pichihuedque"
Producer: Agrícola Luyt Varietal: País Region: Valle de Maule, Chile Year: 2022
RED - 4 Kilos "Motor América"
SHERRY - Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana "Pastrana" (3 oz)
Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana Manzanilla Pasada NV Spain, Sanlucar de Barrameda, Pastrana Vineyard
Dessert - Quinta do Infantado LBV
a Half Pour of Quinta do Infantado LBV Port Medium Dry. Tastes like ripe red fruit & chocolate.
La Gitana Manzanilla
La Gitana Amontillado
By-The-Bottle WHITE
SPARKLING - Orsi "Sui Lieveti"
SPARKLING - J.Brix "Cobolorum"
Varietal: Riesling Region: Santa Barbara County, California Tasting: Dry, crisp and so refreshing Producer: Jody Brix Towe & Emily Towe
SPARKLING - Deux Punx "De La Soif"
Varietal: Chenin Blanc Region: Clarksburg, California Producer: Deux Punx
SPARKLING - Divella "Blanc de Blancs"
Divella, Chardonnay, "Blanc de Blancs", '18, IT Franciacorta If you love champagne you'll adore this sparkling stunner. Expertly crafted by female winemaker Alessandra Divella. So tasty. Such a deal.
SPARKLING - Domaine Albert de Conti "Tour des Gendres"
Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc Region: Bergerac, France Tasting: A light, refreshing pet nat with green apple and pear, and a touch of honey balanced by brisk acidity. Producer: Chateau Tour des Gendres is a family run operation with husband wife, cousin and son working together
SPARKLING - Jauma "Hola Nuria"
Varietal: Verdelho Region: Adelaide Hills, Australia Tasting: Pineapple, honeydew, lemon Producer: Jauma is one of the first natural winemakers in Australia
SPARKLING - Los Chuchaquis "Ancestrale"
Varietal: Albariño Region: Santa Ynez Valley, California Tasting: Summer rain, tropical fruit, and jasmine. Producer: Ryan Stirm
SPARKLING - Oro di Diamante "Vines Sum"
Producer: Oro di Diamanti Grape: Pignoletto Label: Vines Sum Vintage: 2020 Region: Emilia-Romagna, Italy
SPARKLING - Stagiare "Let's Get Fizzical"
Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir Region: Santa Cruz Mountains, California Producer: Brent Mayeaux
Balea "Unfiltered"
Varietal: Hondarrabi Zuri, Petit Courbu Region: Txakoli de Bizkaia, Spain Tasting: Green apples, lemon zest and a salty, mineral core. Unfiltered and wonderfully fresh with a slight spritz to it. Producer: BALEA is a former Basque cider maker
Domaine Carterole "Esta Fete Blanc"
Varietal: Grenache blanc (90%), Roussanne Region: Roussillon, France Tasting: Rich white wine, mineral and aromatic. Producer: Joachim Roque of Banyuls
Domaine des Mathouans "MacAline"
Varietal: Macabeu Region: Roussillon, France Tasting: Bright and fresh, with citrus, pineapple, almonds, and honey notes. Mouth-watering saline finish. Overall, light-bodied with slight effervescence Producer: Aline Hock
Horsefeathers x Yamachan Pinot Blanc
Enquinta da Costa "Flui"
Producer: Encosta da Quinta Grape: Alicante Bouschet, Arinto de Bucelas, Fernao Pires, Vital Label: Humus Flui Vintage: 2020 Region: Portugal / Lisboa Tasting: A fresh, light white wine with outstanding acidity.
Kalogris "Mister Helios"
Producer: Kalogris Grape: Moschofilero Label: Mister Helios Vintage: 2019 Region: Arcadia, Greece
Michael Gindl "Little Buteo"
Philippe Chevarin "Le Souffle"
Sifer "Vibria"
Stagiare "Sapphires"
Stagiare "Sufficiently Whelming"
By-the-Bottle SKIN CONTACT
SPARKLING - Adure "Dang!"
SPARKLING - Echeverria "Wild Pet Nat"
Varietal: Chardonnay Region: Maule Valley, Chile Tasting: Ripe mango plus apple and citrus, and cool herbal bay leaf on the finish. Producer: the Echeverria family established their current vineyards and winery in 1923 in central Chile
SPARKLING - Marto "Crazy Crazy"
Varietal: Wurzer, Huxelrebe, Muller-Thurgau Region: Alsace, France Tasting: Citrus peel, lemon and brioche Producer: Martin Wörner
SPARKLING - Orsi "Sui Lieviti"
SPARKLING - Sifer "X’plosiu"
Producer: Sifer Grape: Grenache Blanc Label: X’plosiu Vintage:2020 Region: Catalonia, Spain
Domaine Sebastien David "Couple Goals" Liter
Producer: Sebastien David Grape: Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc Label: Couple Goals Vintage: 2021 Region: Loire Valley, France Tasting: One liter of fun! Medium bodied, tropical fruit, citrus rind, apricot. Thirst quenching and approachable.
Licorne Merchante "“Le Phoque Plongeur”
Maloof "Rouge de Gris"
Mountain Misery "Feral Blush"
Sfera "Vino Macerato" Liter
Swick "Zero Point Zero"
Tenuta Grillo "Solleone"
Wavy Wines "LS Gris"
Worlds Apart "Hope Forest"
Ocho "Do U Believe"
By-the-Bottle ROSÉ
SPARKLING - Cantina Marilina "Fedelie" Rosato Frizzante
Varietal: Nero d’ Avola Region: Terre Siciliane, Italy Tasting: Tart strawberry, raspberry, herbal, limestone minerality Producer: Marilina and Federica Paternò
SPARKLING - Paolo Foppiani "Le Bolle di Fognano"
Varietal: Barbera Region: Emilia-Romagna, Italy Producer: A collaboration between Giulio Armani's Denavolo winery & Paolo Foppiani
SPARKLING - Bakari "Confondo"
A dry, medium bodied, sulphur free sparkler from Veneto, Italy. Strawberry! Peachy! Floral!
American Wine Project "Social Creature"
Iruai "Lounge Lizard"
IRUAI, Teroldego, Lounge Lizard, ‘21, CA Siskiyou
José Luis Ripa "Ripa Rosado"
Producer: JOSÉ LUIS RIPA Grape: Garnacha (85%) and Tempranillo (15%) Bottling Name: Ripa Rosado Vintage: 2019 Region: Rioja Alta, Spain
Lightwell Survey "Strange Hybrid Moments"
Stagiaire "Dreams on Layaway"
By-the-Bottle RED
4 Kilos "Motor América"
Agrícola Luyt "Pipeño Pichihuedque"
Alexis Hudon "Groseille"
Beysang & Hurtubise "Les Paltieres"
Canlibero "Turrumpiso"
The nose is immediately red fruit and small berries, with notes of sweet spices and aromatic herbs. The sip is round, tasty and fresh, with amalgamated tannins. Long and persistent finish. An elegant and substantial Aglianico.
Cantina Giardino "Drogone"
Cantina Indigeno "Boccia Rosso" Liter
Producer: Cantina Indigeno Grape: Montepulciano & Trebbiano Fantasy Name: Boccia Rosso Vintage: 2021 Region: Abruzzo is a Central Italian wine growing region on the Adriatic Sea. Tasting: Cherry, cranberry, red fruit.
Cary Q "Based on a True Story"
Colombaia "Upside Down Red"
Domaine de la Petite Soeur "Globule Rouge"
Domaine du Petit Oratoire "Silice et Silence"
Producer: Domaine du Petit Oratoire Region: Southern Rhône Grape: Grenache Noir. Label: Silice et Silence Vintage: 2019
Domaine Sebastien David "Hurluberlu"
Ferraro Maurizio "#Rukend"
Francois Blanchard "La Presse"
Francois Blanchard, Cabernet Franc/Cabernet Sauvignon, La Presse, 20, FR Loire Cab Franc and Cab Sauv from older vines in equal parts. Semi carbonic maceration then elevate in neutral oak barrels. Notes of earth, leather, and suede. A bit juicy yet mildly serious.
Frenchtown Farms "Chasse Patate"
I Castagnucoli "Vino Rosso #1"
Imazio "Spanna"
Producer: Imazio Grape: Nebbiolo Label: Spanna (the local name for nebbiolo) Vintage: 2019 Region: Ghemme, Piedmont, Italy
Le Coste "Litrozzo Rosso"
Martvilis Marani "Full Skin, No Stems"
Populis "Wabi Sabi"
Producer: Populis Varietals: Zinfandel, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Carignane Region: Mendocino, CA Vintage: 2021
Vin de California "First Crush"
Vin de California "Galaxy"
Worlds Apart "Blue Eyes"
Producer: Worlds Apart Grape: Gamay Label: Blue Eyes Vintage: 2021 Region: Adelaide Hills, Australia
Fabien Jouves "Haute Côt(e) de Fruit"
CIDER, SAKE & BEER
VERMOUTHS, FORTIFIEDS, & AMAROS
Archivio Vermouth Primo
Barbadillo "Vermut Ataman"
Barbadillo Manzanilla Pasada en Rama Saca en Otoño
Bodegas Hidalgo Manzanilla Pastrana
Bonal Gentiane-Quina
Cappelletti
Cardamaro
Chateau de Beaulon Pineau de Charentes
Chateau de Leberon Vin Muté de Gascogne
Cocchi Rosa
Cocchi Vermouth di Torino
Lacuesta Extra Seco
Lacuesta Rojo
Lemorton Pommeau de Normandie
Luli Chinato
Martini & Rossi Bianco
Martini & Rossi Fiero
Martini & Rossi Floreale
Martini & Rossi Rubino
Maurin Quina
Montanaro Extra Dry
Mulassano Bianco
Oka Kura Bermutto Sweet
Paolo Lazzaroni & Figli Sweet Marsala
Pasubio Vino Amaro
Quinta de La Infantado LBV
Quinta dos Pesos Carcavelos 1998
Ransom "Sweet Vermouth"
Tximista Rojo
Veso Strawberry Solstice
Underberg
COFFEE & TEA
NON-ALCOHOLIC
Bigger Bites
Bread & Butter
Radish Crudité
Chicory Salad
Crudo
Pickled Watermelon Rind, Tomato, Makrut Lime *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions*
Gougères
Smoked Trout Roe, Bay Leaf Labneh
Roasted Mushrooms
Truffle Honey, French Feta, Walnut Salsa Macha
Smoked Whitefish Tonnato
Pastrami-Cured Chicken Hearts
Gilda Dip
Anchovy, Guidilla Pepper, Manzanilla Olive, Cream Cheese, Black Currant, Crostini
Marinated Beans
Mortadella Sammy
Cherry peppers, Dijonnaise, Fromage Americaine, Shredded Escarole, on Acme Brioche
Dessert - Brownie
Butterschotch, Halvah, Cocoa Nibs
Dessert - Quinta do Infantado LBV
a Half Pour of Quinta do Infantado LBV Port Medium Dry. Tastes like ripe red fruit & chocolate.
Dessert - Carcavelos 1998
a Half Pour of Carcavelos 1998 fortified wine from Portugal Coffee, caramel, & black walnut flavors.
Levain
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Buddy is a natural wine bar in San Francisco's Mission District.
3115 22nd st, San Francisco, CA 94110