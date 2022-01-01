Main picView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Buddy

review star

No reviews yet

3115 22nd st

San Francisco, CA 94110

Snacks

Warm Olives

$8.00

Mixed olives with dried sour cherry, orange blossom, pimentón

Pecans

$6.00

Salt & vinegar dressed pecans

Pimento Cheese

$11.00

House made pimento cheese dip with Saltines.

COCKTAILS

Bitter Milk Punch

$15.00

Bitter Wines, Vermouths, Lemon, Blackberry, Bunch of Ango

House Campari Soda

$14.00

Berto Bitter Wine, Aperitivo, Orange Bitters, Soda

Fig & Guava Cobbler

$15.00

Cardamaro & Tonic

$13.00

Ol' Bud

$15.00

Nightfall Aperitif, Amontillado, Chai, Cacao

Pathfinder & Tonic (N/A)

$12.00

By-The-Glass Wine

SPARKLING - Orsi "Sui Lieviti"

$16.00

SPARKLING - Alpamanta "Breva"

$17.00

WHITE - Michael Gindl "Little Buteo"

$15.00

WHITE - Humus "Flui"

$15.00

ORANGE - Somos "Naranjito"

$18.00

ORANGE - Ocho "Do U Believe?"

$14.00

ROSE - Margins "Rosé"

$17.00

RED - Fabien Jouves "Côt(e) de Fruit"

$14.00

RED - Agrícola Luyt "Pipeño Pichihuedque"

$14.00Out of stock

Producer: Agrícola Luyt Varietal: País Region: Valle de Maule, Chile Year: 2022

RED - 4 Kilos "Motor América"

$15.00

SHERRY - Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana "Pastrana" (3 oz)

$9.00

Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana Manzanilla Pasada NV Spain, Sanlucar de Barrameda, Pastrana Vineyard

Dessert - Quinta do Infantado LBV

$8.00

a Half Pour of Quinta do Infantado LBV Port Medium Dry. Tastes like ripe red fruit & chocolate.

La Gitana Manzanilla

$10.00

La Gitana Amontillado

$10.00

By-The-Bottle WHITE

$60.00+
SPARKLING - J.Brix "Cobolorum"

$76.00+

Varietal: Riesling Region: Santa Barbara County, California Tasting:  Dry, crisp and so refreshing Producer: Jody Brix Towe & Emily Towe

SPARKLING - Deux Punx "De La Soif"

$60.00+

Varietal: Chenin Blanc Region: Clarksburg, California Producer: Deux Punx

SPARKLING - Divella "Blanc de Blancs"

$60.00+Out of stock

Divella, Chardonnay, "Blanc de Blancs", '18, IT Franciacorta If you love champagne you'll adore this sparkling stunner. Expertly crafted by female winemaker Alessandra Divella. So tasty. Such a deal.

SPARKLING - Domaine Albert de Conti "Tour des Gendres"

$60.00+

Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc Region: Bergerac, France Tasting:  A light, refreshing pet nat with green apple and pear, and a touch of honey balanced by brisk acidity. Producer: Chateau Tour des Gendres is a family run operation with husband wife, cousin and son working together

SPARKLING - Jauma "Hola Nuria"

$80.00+

Varietal: Verdelho Region: Adelaide Hills, Australia Tasting:  Pineapple, honeydew, lemon Producer: Jauma is one of the first natural winemakers in Australia

SPARKLING - Los Chuchaquis "Ancestrale"

$60.00+

Varietal: Albariño Region: Santa Ynez Valley, California Tasting:  Summer rain, tropical fruit, and jasmine. Producer: Ryan Stirm

SPARKLING - Oro di Diamante "Vines Sum"

$56.00+

Producer: Oro di Diamanti Grape: Pignoletto Label: Vines Sum Vintage: 2020 Region: Emilia-Romagna, Italy

SPARKLING - Stagiare "Let's Get Fizzical"

$75.00+

Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir Region: Santa Cruz Mountains, California Producer: Brent Mayeaux

Balea "Unfiltered"

$68.00+

Varietal: Hondarrabi Zuri, Petit Courbu Region: Txakoli de Bizkaia, Spain Tasting:  Green apples, lemon zest and a salty, mineral core. Unfiltered and wonderfully fresh with a slight spritz to it. Producer: BALEA is a former Basque cider maker

Domaine Carterole "Esta Fete Blanc"

$64.00+

Varietal: Grenache blanc (90%), Roussanne Region: Roussillon, France Tasting:  Rich white wine, mineral and aromatic. Producer: Joachim Roque of Banyuls

Domaine des Mathouans "MacAline"

$65.00+

Varietal: Macabeu Region: Roussillon, France Tasting:  Bright and fresh, with citrus, pineapple, almonds, and honey notes. Mouth-watering saline finish. Overall, light-bodied with slight effervescence Producer: Aline Hock

Horsefeathers x Yamachan Pinot Blanc

$68.00+

Enquinta da Costa "Flui"

$60.00+

Producer: Encosta da Quinta Grape: Alicante Bouschet, Arinto de Bucelas, Fernao Pires, Vital Label: Humus Flui Vintage: 2020 Region: Portugal / Lisboa Tasting: A fresh, light white wine with outstanding acidity.

Kalogris "Mister Helios"

$64.00+

Producer: Kalogris Grape: Moschofilero Label: Mister Helios Vintage: 2019 Region: Arcadia, Greece

Michael Gindl "Little Buteo"

$60.00+

Philippe Chevarin "Le Souffle"

$64.00+

Sifer "Vibria"

$64.00+Out of stock

Stagiare "Sapphires"

$60.00+Out of stock

Stagiare "Sufficiently Whelming"

$60.00+Out of stock

By-the-Bottle SKIN CONTACT

SPARKLING - Adure "Dang!"

$75.00+Out of stock
SPARKLING - Echeverria "Wild Pet Nat"

$60.00+

Varietal: Chardonnay Region: Maule Valley, Chile Tasting:  Ripe mango plus apple and citrus, and cool herbal bay leaf on the finish. Producer: the Echeverria family established their current vineyards and winery in 1923 in central Chile

SPARKLING - Marto "Crazy Crazy"

$64.00+

Varietal: Wurzer, Huxelrebe, Muller-Thurgau Region: Alsace, France Tasting:  Citrus peel, lemon and brioche Producer: Martin Wörner

$64.00+

SPARKLING - Sifer "X’plosiu"

$60.00+

Producer: Sifer Grape: Grenache Blanc Label: X’plosiu Vintage:2020 Region: Catalonia, Spain

Domaine Sebastien David "Couple Goals" Liter

$65.00+

Producer: Sebastien David Grape: Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc Label: Couple Goals Vintage: 2021 Region: Loire Valley, France Tasting: One liter of fun! Medium bodied, tropical fruit, citrus rind, apricot. Thirst quenching and approachable.

Licorne Merchante "“Le Phoque Plongeur”

$56.00+

Maloof "Rouge de Gris"

$72.00+

Mountain Misery "Feral Blush"

$80.00+

Sfera "Vino Macerato" Liter

$70.00+

Swick "Zero Point Zero"

$64.00+

Tenuta Grillo "Solleone"

$88.00+

Wavy Wines "LS Gris"

$68.00+

Worlds Apart "Hope Forest"

$72.00+

Ocho "Do U Believe"

$52.00+

By-the-Bottle ROSÉ

SPARKLING - Cantina Marilina "Fedelie" Rosato Frizzante

$60.00+

Varietal: Nero d’ Avola Region: Terre Siciliane, Italy Tasting: Tart strawberry, raspberry, herbal, limestone minerality Producer: Marilina and Federica Paternò

SPARKLING - Paolo Foppiani "Le Bolle di Fognano"

$76.00+

Varietal: Barbera Region: Emilia-Romagna, Italy  Producer: A collaboration between Giulio Armani's Denavolo winery & Paolo Foppiani

SPARKLING - Bakari "Confondo"

$56.00+Out of stock

A dry, medium bodied, sulphur free sparkler from Veneto, Italy. Strawberry! Peachy! Floral!

American Wine Project "Social Creature"

$64.00+Out of stock

Iruai "Lounge Lizard"

$60.00+

IRUAI, Teroldego, Lounge Lizard, ‘21, CA Siskiyou

José Luis Ripa "Ripa Rosado"

$68.00+

Producer: JOSÉ LUIS RIPA Grape: Garnacha (85%) and Tempranillo (15%) Bottling Name: Ripa Rosado Vintage: 2019 Region: Rioja Alta, Spain

Lightwell Survey "Strange Hybrid Moments"

$64.00+

Stagiaire "Dreams on Layaway"

$68.00+Out of stock

By-the-Bottle RED

4 Kilos "Motor América"

$60.00+

Agrícola Luyt "Pipeño Pichihuedque"

$70.00+

Alexis Hudon "Groseille"

$64.00+Out of stock

Beysang & Hurtubise "Les Paltieres"

$95.00+

Canlibero "Turrumpiso"

$72.00+

The nose is immediately red fruit and small berries, with notes of sweet spices and aromatic herbs. The sip is round, tasty and fresh, with amalgamated tannins. Long and persistent finish. An elegant and substantial Aglianico.

Cantina Giardino "Drogone"

$80.00+

Cantina Indigeno "Boccia Rosso" Liter

$85.00+

Producer: Cantina Indigeno Grape: Montepulciano & Trebbiano Fantasy Name: Boccia Rosso Vintage: 2021 Region: Abruzzo is a Central Italian wine growing region on the Adriatic Sea. Tasting: Cherry, cranberry, red fruit.

Cary Q "Based on a True Story"

$80.00+

Colombaia "Upside Down Red"

$52.00+

Domaine de la Petite Soeur "Globule Rouge"

$72.00+

Domaine du Petit Oratoire "Silice et Silence"

$68.00+

Producer: Domaine du Petit Oratoire Region: Southern Rhône Grape: Grenache Noir. Label: Silice et Silence Vintage: 2019

Domaine Sebastien David "Hurluberlu"

$56.00+

Ferraro Maurizio "#Rukend"

$68.00+

Francois Blanchard "La Presse"

$84.00+

Francois Blanchard, Cabernet Franc/Cabernet Sauvignon, La Presse, 20, FR Loire Cab Franc and Cab Sauv from older vines in equal parts. Semi carbonic maceration then elevate in neutral oak barrels. Notes of earth, leather, and suede. A bit juicy yet mildly serious.

Frenchtown Farms "Chasse Patate"

$84.00+

I Castagnucoli "Vino Rosso #1"

$64.00+

Imazio "Spanna"

$72.00+

Producer: Imazio Grape: Nebbiolo Label: Spanna (the local name for nebbiolo) Vintage: 2019 Region: Ghemme, Piedmont, Italy

Le Coste "Litrozzo Rosso"

$80.00+

Martvilis Marani "Full Skin, No Stems"

$35.00+

Populis "Wabi Sabi"

$60.00+

Producer: Populis Varietals: Zinfandel, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Carignane Region: Mendocino, CA Vintage: 2021

Vin de California "First Crush"

$68.00+

Vin de California "Galaxy"

$68.00+

Worlds Apart "Blue Eyes"

$41.00+

Producer: Worlds Apart Grape: Gamay Label: Blue Eyes Vintage: 2021 Region: Adelaide Hills, Australia

Fabien Jouves "Haute Côt(e) de Fruit"

$56.00+

CIDER, SAKE & BEER

Astiazaran "Barrika"

$11.00+

Bardos "Winter Walker"

$12.00+

Akishika "Sake"

$16.00

Almaza Pilsner

$5.00

Beer

$5.00Out of stock

VERMOUTHS, FORTIFIEDS, & AMAROS

Archivio Vermouth Primo

$15.00

Barbadillo "Vermut Ataman"

$16.00

Barbadillo Manzanilla Pasada en Rama Saca en Otoño

$15.00

Bodegas Hidalgo Manzanilla Pastrana

$13.00

Bonal Gentiane-Quina

$10.00

Cappelletti

$12.00

Cardamaro

$13.00

Chateau de Beaulon Pineau de Charentes

$16.00

Chateau de Leberon Vin Muté de Gascogne

$16.00

Cocchi Rosa

$14.00

Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

$14.00

Lacuesta Extra Seco

$10.00

Lacuesta Rojo

$10.00

Lemorton Pommeau de Normandie

$14.00

Luli Chinato

$18.00

Martini & Rossi Bianco

$10.00

Martini & Rossi Fiero

$10.00

Martini & Rossi Floreale

$10.00

Martini & Rossi Rubino

$10.00

Maurin Quina

$11.00

Montanaro Extra Dry

$12.00

Mulassano Bianco

$10.00

Oka Kura Bermutto Sweet

$15.00

Paolo Lazzaroni & Figli Sweet Marsala

$10.00

Pasubio Vino Amaro

$12.00Out of stock

Quinta de La Infantado LBV

$16.00

Quinta dos Pesos Carcavelos 1998

$16.00

Ransom "Sweet Vermouth"

$14.00

Tximista Rojo

$15.00

Veso Strawberry Solstice

$13.00

Underberg

$6.00

COFFEE & TEA

Grand Coffee

$4.00

Flowerhead Tea

$4.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Soda Water

$2.00

Pom Spritz (N/A)

$14.00Out of stock

Floreale, NA Sparkling, Salted Apple *Alcohol Free*

Lemonade

$4.00

Pathfinder "Hemp & Root" Non-Alcoholic Amaro

$12.00

Martini & Rossi Floreale

$10.00

Wilderton "Earthen" Non-Alcoholic Amaro

$7.00

Wilderton "Bittersweet Aperitivo" Non-Alcoholic Amaro

$7.00

Bigger Bites

Bread & Butter

$8.00

Radish Crudité

$11.00

Chicory Salad

$14.00

Crudo

$14.00

Pickled Watermelon Rind, Tomato, Makrut Lime *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions*

Gougères

$11.00

Smoked Trout Roe, Bay Leaf Labneh

Roasted Mushrooms

$15.00

Truffle Honey, French Feta, Walnut Salsa Macha

Smoked Whitefish Tonnato

$14.00

Pastrami-Cured Chicken Hearts

$14.00
Gilda Dip

$14.00

Anchovy, Guidilla Pepper, Manzanilla Olive, Cream Cheese, Black Currant, Crostini

Marinated Beans

$13.00
Mortadella Sammy

$17.00

Cherry peppers, Dijonnaise, Fromage Americaine, Shredded Escarole, on Acme Brioche

Dessert - Brownie

$11.00

Butterschotch, Halvah, Cocoa Nibs

Dessert - Quinta do Infantado LBV

$8.00

a Half Pour of Quinta do Infantado LBV Port Medium Dry. Tastes like ripe red fruit & chocolate.

Dessert - Carcavelos 1998

$9.00

a Half Pour of Carcavelos 1998 fortified wine from Portugal Coffee, caramel, & black walnut flavors.

Levain

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Buddy is a natural wine bar in San Francisco's Mission District.

Website

Location

3115 22nd st, San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

