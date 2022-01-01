Go
Mission Street Burgers

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

2323 Mission St • $$

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Western Cheeseburger$10.50
Bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, BBQ sauce
Tots$5.00
Crispy fried tater tots
The Cheeseburger$8.95
American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and special sauce
Veggie Burger$10.50
(Our Veggie Burger) Beet and quinoa patty, truffle cheese, sprouts, onion, pickle, aioli
Bacon Blue Burger$10.50
Bacon, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, onions and mayo
Seasoned Fries$3.50
Classic fries sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2323 Mission St

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Popson Burgers - Popup

