Go
Toast

The Morris

Come in and enjoy!

2501 Mariposa St • $$$

Avg 5 (7608 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Puddin' (Feeds 2)$11.00
Did someone say dessert? Polish off your Thanksgiving dinner with Chef Gavin's decadent Chocolate Puddins'! (Feeds 2)
PLEASE READ THROUGH FOR PICKUP INSTRUCTIONS.
You can choose your pickup time when putting in your order. ***Please disregard the default pickup time on the receipt. You schedule your pickup when you choose the item and corresponding time.
*This is for pickup on Thursday, December 23rd or Friday, December 24th. from 12:00 - 5:00 only*
Add ons from regular curbside menu cannot be combined with this order.
Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid$18.00
Blistered broccoli tossed with grilled squid in a chili lime vinaigrette.
*Can be made without squid and without fish sauce to make it vegetarian*
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Duck Noodle Soup Kit$18.00
Don't know what to do with your leftover Holiday Duck? This kit includes Duck Bone Broth, noodles, marinated egg and veggies to turn your leftovers into a comforting Duck Noodle Soup!
You can choose your pickup time when putting in your duck order. ***Please disregard the default pickup time on receipt. You only schedule your pickup when you choose the item.
*This is for pickup on Thursday, December 23rd or Friday, December 24th. from 12:00 - 5:00 only*
Add ons from regular curbside menu cannot be combined with this order.
Root Vegetables (Feeds 1-2)$10.00
PLEASE READ THROUGH FOR PICKUP INSTRUCTIONS.
You can choose your pickup time when putting in your order. ***Please disregard the default pickup time on the receipt. You schedule your pickup when you choose the item and corresponding time.
*This is for pickup on Thursday, December 23rd or Friday, December 24th. from 12:00 - 5:00 only*
Add ons from regular curbside menu cannot be combined with this order.
Half Smoked Duck$76.00
Half Smoked Duck . Root Vegetables
1/2 Peking duck from Sonoma County Poultry farms It is served on a bed of seasonal roasted vegetables and smashed banana fingerling potatoes. Served with an espresso and honey duck jus.
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Whole Roast-At-Home Duck (Duck only) Feeds 4$90.00
PLEASE READ THROUGH FOR PICKUP INSTRUCTIONS. 1/2 duck, smoked and prepped for roasting-at-home (feeds 4 people) for pickup Tuesday, February 1st. This is for the duck only.
Your pre-smoked Duck will be available for pickup between 12:00PM-4:30PM. Roasting instructions included.
You can choose your pickup time when putting in your order. ***Please disregard the default pickup time on the receipt. You schedule your pickup when you choose the item and corresponding time.
*This is for pickup on Tuesday, February 1st 12:00 - 5:00 only*
Add ons from regular curbside menu cannot be combined with this order.
Holiday 5pc Charcuterie - Chef's Choice$35.00
PLEASE READ THROUGH FOR PICKUP INSTRUCTIONS. Chef Gavin is sharing five of his favorite charcuterie items for your Holiday meal! This is a Chef's Choice platter of five selections of our house-made charcuterie, accompanied with stone ground mustard, pickled vegetables and crostini. Please be advised that selected charcuterie may include pork, beef, duck and trace amount of dairy. Gluten in the bread.
You can choose your pickup time when putting in your duck order. ***Please disregard the default pickup time and date on receipt. You only schedule your pickup when you choose the item.
*This is for pickup on Thursday, December 23rd or Friday, December 24th. from 12:00 - 5:00 only*
Add ons from regular curbside menu cannot be combined with this order.
Little Gems Salad$16.00
Little Gem lettuce tossed in an emulsified hazelnut vinaigrette and topped with shaved Parmigiano reggiano, crushed hazelnuts, and bacon lardons.
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Brussels Sprouts from Iacopi Farms in Half Moon Bay, flash fried and tossed with cabernet vinegar and topped with grated parmesan.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

2501 Mariposa St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southern Pacific Brewing

No reviews yet

Southern Pacific Brewing is a tribute to the historical Southern Pacific railroad that connected much of the West, including San Francisco's Mission district. Today, our spacious warehouse has been lovingly renovated from a one-time machine shop in the Mission's industrial heart, to a bright and expansive brewery and restaurant complete with outdoor seating.
Our 15-barrel system produces our in-house line of crafted true-to-style ales served by the pint or in cans to-go. We also feature a curated list of guest taps and specialty house cocktails. We believe in inclusivity and are dedicated to supporting our local communities, artists, and westward visitors alike.

Flour + Water - San Francisco

No reviews yet

flour + water serves a daily changing menu of house-made pasta exposing the regional variety found throughout Italy, Neapolitan-style pizzas prepared in a wood-fired oven and carefully crafted dishes utilizing seasonal ingredients.

Quik Dog

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

SAN HO WON

No reviews yet

Korean food and charcoal BBQ

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston