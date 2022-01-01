Go
Tartine Bakery

PASTRY

600 Guerrero St • $$

Avg 4.1 (10002 reviews)

Popular Items

Morning Bun$5.00
PAIN AU JAMBON$6.50
ham and gruyère croissant
CHOCOLATE CHIP WALNUT COOKIE$3.75
Valrhona chocolate, oats, walnuts | (n)
COUNTRY | (v)$11.25
flour, water, salt, yeast
MORNING BUN$5.00
cinnamon and orange
PAIN AU CHOCOLAT$5.75
Valrhona chocolate croissant
4" BANANA CREAM TART$9.00
bananas, chocolate, caramel, pastry cream, and whipped cream in a flaky shell
Almond Lemon Teacake$5.25
PLAIN CROISSANT$5.00
butter croissant
FRANGIPANE CROISSANT$6.00
twice baked croissant with almond cream and brandy | (n)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

600 Guerrero St

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

