San Francisco salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in San Francisco
Foundation Cafe
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chicken AdoBowl
|$13.00
garlicky organic brown rice, sesame cashews, rainbow cauliflower, chiles, coconut adobo broth
|Foundation Bowl
|$13.50
grilled tofu, brown rice & quinoa grain mix, spiced rainbow cauliflower, citrus ginger carrots, mustard braised greens, pickled onions & peppers, chia seed, shoyu vinaigrette
|Grilled Salmon Donburi Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Grilled salmon, kimchee, picked ginger, marinated cucumbers, corn relish, brown rice, sesame ginger soy
PIZZA • SALADS
Gialina
2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Wild Arugula
|$14.00
Wild Arugula w/ roasted beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios
|Margherita
|$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil
|New York, New York Pizza
|$16.00
tomato sauce, oregano, mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmigiano
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Flybird
35 kearny st, san francisco
|Popular items
|Side Chicken
|$5.00
5 oz fried and sliced breast with house ranch
|The Hot
|$14.00
Mashup of Nashville & buffalo style, cabbage and carrot slaw,
first class sauce, and bread and butter
pickles
|Fries
|$4.00
Comes with First Class dipping sauce
SALADS
Kasa Indian Eatery
4001 18th St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Utensils
|$0.50
Eating utensils & napkin. One set per order. Please order according to your headcount.
|Thali Plate
|$16.50
A homestyle meal with several dishes served together in one plate. The way Indians typically eat at home. Includes basmati rice, daal lentils, salad, raita, chutney, roti and choice of two entrees. *not available for reusable container
|Kati Roll Boxed Meal
|$14.95
A complete meal in a box. One Kati Roll with your choice of filling plus a side of Yogi Salad and a crunchy savory samosa with chutney.
*not available for reusable container
DAMNFiNE pizza ~
3410 Judah Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|WARM BRUSSEL SPROUTS SALAD
|$13.00
Warm brussel sprouts salad with roasted delicata squash, pancetta, almonds, and shaved pecorino in a honey apple vinaigrette.
|PEPPERONI
|$24.00
tomato, mozzarella, cup+char pepperoni, pecorino romano, basil
|CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
little gem lettuces, radicchio, parmesan, anchovies, croutons, house-made dressing, lemon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, & fried crisp. Served with fries & a side of ranch.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Francisco
4138 24TH ST, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Barney's Burger
|$12.95
1/2 lb custom blend, flame broiled 100% natural cut beef
|Guacamole
|$15.95
jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$15.95
lettuce, napa cabbage, grilled chicken, cilantro, sesame seeds, cucumbers, wontons, & ginger sesame dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Proper Food
2 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Proper Food
655 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mathilde French Bistro
315 5th Street, San Francisco
Proper Food
116 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
Proper Food
555 CALIFORNIA STREET, SAN FRANCISCO
Snackeria de la Mission
3325 24th Street, San Francisco
Proper Food
180 HOWARD STREET, SAN FRANCISCO