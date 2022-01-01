Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Francisco salad spots you'll love

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in San Francisco

Foundation Cafe image

 

Foundation Cafe

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken AdoBowl$13.00
garlicky organic brown rice, sesame cashews, rainbow cauliflower, chiles, coconut adobo broth
Foundation Bowl$13.50
grilled tofu, brown rice & quinoa grain mix, spiced rainbow cauliflower, citrus ginger carrots, mustard braised greens, pickled onions & peppers, chia seed, shoyu vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon Donburi Rice Bowl$15.00
Grilled salmon, kimchee, picked ginger, marinated cucumbers, corn relish, brown rice, sesame ginger soy
More about Foundation Cafe
Gialina image

PIZZA • SALADS

Gialina

2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2316 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wild Arugula$14.00
Wild Arugula w/ roasted beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios
Margherita$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil
New York, New York Pizza$16.00
tomato sauce, oregano, mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmigiano
More about Gialina
Flybird image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Flybird

35 kearny st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Chicken$5.00
5 oz fried and sliced breast with house ranch
The Hot$14.00
Mashup of Nashville & buffalo style, cabbage and carrot slaw,
first class sauce, and bread and butter
pickles
Fries$4.00
Comes with First Class dipping sauce
More about Flybird
Kasa Indian Eatery image

SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery

4001 18th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Utensils$0.50
Eating utensils & napkin. One set per order. Please order according to your headcount.
Thali Plate$16.50
A homestyle meal with several dishes served together in one plate. The way Indians typically eat at home. Includes basmati rice, daal lentils, salad, raita, chutney, roti and choice of two entrees. *not available for reusable container
Kati Roll Boxed Meal$14.95
A complete meal in a box. One Kati Roll with your choice of filling plus a side of Yogi Salad and a crunchy savory samosa with chutney.
*not available for reusable container
More about Kasa Indian Eatery
DAMNFiNE pizza ~ image

 

DAMNFiNE pizza ~

3410 Judah Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WARM BRUSSEL SPROUTS SALAD$13.00
Warm brussel sprouts salad with roasted delicata squash, pancetta, almonds, and shaved pecorino in a honey apple vinaigrette.
PEPPERONI$24.00
tomato, mozzarella, cup+char pepperoni, pecorino romano, basil
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
little gem lettuces, radicchio, parmesan, anchovies, croutons, house-made dressing, lemon
More about DAMNFiNE pizza ~
Gott's Roadside image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, & fried crisp. Served with fries & a side of ranch.
Cheeseburger$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
El Porteno image

 

El Porteno

One Ferry Building, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Porteno
Restaurant banner

 

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Francisco

4138 24TH ST, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Barney's Burger$12.95
1/2 lb custom blend, flame broiled 100% natural cut beef
Guacamole$15.95
jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream
Chinese Chicken Salad$15.95
lettuce, napa cabbage, grilled chicken, cilantro, sesame seeds, cucumbers, wontons, & ginger sesame dressing
More about Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Francisco
Proper Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Proper Food

2 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
More about Proper Food
Proper Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Proper Food

655 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
More about Proper Food
Mathilde French Bistro image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mathilde French Bistro

315 5th Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2759 reviews)
More about Mathilde French Bistro
Proper Food image

 

Proper Food

116 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
More about Proper Food
Proper Food image

 

Proper Food

555 CALIFORNIA STREET, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Proper Food
Snackeria de la Mission image

 

Snackeria de la Mission

3325 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
More about Snackeria de la Mission
Proper Food image

 

Proper Food

180 HOWARD STREET, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
More about Proper Food

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Francisco

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Tacos

Cake

Salmon

Veggie Burgers

Egg Sandwiches

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston